AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:50 p.m. EST

Bears fire coach Matt Eberflus with free-falling team last in NFC North

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Eberflus has been fired by the Chicago Bears, one day after botching a timeout in a loss to Detroit. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will serve as interim coach, the Bears said in a statement. Eberflus was 14-32 in two-plus seasons with the Bears, who fell to 4-8 with their sixth straight loss on Thursday. The Bears began the season eyeing a playoff spot following an offensive overhaul but are now last in the NFC North. Eberflus’ 14-31 record in 2 1/2 seasons ranks among the worst in the history of the founding NFL franchise.

Taylor Swift spends Black Friday amid sea of red as boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Chiefs face the Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pop superstar Taylor Swift is spending Black Friday amid a sea of red to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs as they play the Las Vegas Raiders in a chilly matinee at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift has the Thanksgiving weekend off from her Eras Tour before it wraps with three shows in Vancouver beginning Dec. 6. Earlier in the day, Target stores across the country began selling an exclusive book devoted to the Eras Tour along with a bonus edition of her “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” that it said would only be available in stores on Black Friday.

Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado’s single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders set Colorado’s all-time single-season passing record, surpassing Koy Detmer’s 28-year-old mark. The senior quarterback came in needing 40 yards to surpass Detmer’s record of 3,527 yards. He got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter of the regular-season finale against Oklahoma State. It marked Sanders’ 31st touchdown pass of the season, bettering a school record he set last week against Kansas.

College sports reform could advance in GOP-controlled Congress, with Sen. Ted Cruz as NCAA ally

WASHINGTON (AP) — The NCAA’s yearslong efforts to get lawmakers to address myriad problems in college sports could pay off in the new, Republican-controlled Congress. GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas is set to take over as chair of the powerful Commerce Committee. He says a college sports bill will be a top priority, accusing Democrats of dragging their feet on needed reforms. But he still needs Democratic support for any bill to pass the necessary 60-vote threshold in the Senate, and that means some compromise with lawmakers who are more concerned about athlete welfare than giving the NCAA more authority.

Matt Eberflus runs out of time in Chicago after botching a timeout: Analysis

Matt Eberflus ran out of time in Chicago after botching a timeout while a national audience watched on Thanksgiving. The clock is ticking on Brian Daboll in New York. Mike McDaniel isn’t on the hot seat but Miami won’t go anywhere if the Dolphins can’t win in the cold. Eberflus’ mistake was so egregious it wasn’t a surprise the Bears made a coaching change on Friday. The third-year coach’s massive blunder overshadowed an impressive second-half performance by Caleb Williams after the rookie No. 1 pick rallied the Bears into position to potentially upset Detroit. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown was promoted to interim coach after Eberflus was fired.

Hunter’s big game bolsters Heisman hopes as No. 23 Colorado rolls to 52-0 win over Oklahoma State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Travis Hunter strengthened his Heisman hopes with three touchdown catches and an interception as No. 23 Colorado routed Oklahoma State 52-0 to keep its outside Big 12 title game hopes afloat. Hunter finished with 10 receptions for 116 yards. His three TD catches gives him 14 on the year and moves him past Nelson Spruce for the most by a Colorado receiver in a single season. Hunter, who caught the last one with a defender hanging on him while he was falling to the turf, punctuated the moment by striking a Heisman pose. Shedeur Sanders threw for 438 yards to break the school’s single-season passing mark for the bowl-bound Buffaloes. Oklahoma State ended the year on a nine-game skid.

Missing ingredient: Horns and Aggies renew storied and bitter rivalry after more than a decade

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Ricky Williams won the Heisman Trophy and set the NCAA’s all-time rushing record during an illustrious career with the Texas Longhorns. Another highlight? Getting three wins over Texas A&M in four seasons. “It’s been a missing ingredient for Texas for a long time,” he told The Associated Press this week. And he’s thrilled that the rivalry _ one of college football’s greatest _ has been reborn. Split for more than a decade, Texas-Texas A&M returns Saturday, bringing a back a brother-against-brother grudge match that stretches back to the 1890s.

F1 focus shifts in Qatar as McLaren, Ferrari and Red Bull fight for constructors’ title

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Max Verstappen won big in Las Vegas with his fourth world title but the fight for Formula 1’s biggest cash prize is hotting up this week in Qatar. The lucrative constructors’ championship is still wide open as Red Bull, McLaren and Ferrari battle for the title. The contest for teams is typically worth around $140 million to the winner although the precise payout depends on variables. A sprint race Saturday means extra points are on offer. McLaren’s Lando Norris beat Mercedes’ George Russell by just .063 of a second to take pole position Friday for the Saturday sprint race.

Halep dismayed at how Swiatek’s doping case was handled compared to her own

The former Wimbledon and French Open tennis champion Simona Halep has expressed dismay at the way Iga Swiatek’s doping case was handled compared to her own. Halep said there had been severe differences in how their cases were treated by tennis authorities. Halep says, “I sit and try to understand but it is really impossible for me to understand something like this.” The International Tennis Integrity Agency announced on Thursday that the five-time major champion Swiatek accepted a one-month suspension after testing positive for the banned substance trimetazidine, a heart medication known as TMZ. Halep received a four-year suspension after testing positive for the banned drug Roxadustat at the 2022 U.S. Open.

PWHL opens 2nd season looking to build on 1st-year success with new faces, logos and expansion plans

TORONTO (AP) — The Professional Women’s Hockey League opens its second season this weekend looking to build on the success it enjoyed during its first year. The league’s six teams finally have logos and nicknames. There will be more games — 30 per team, up from 24 last year. There’s been an influx of new talent with the additions of college graduates and Europeans making the jump to North America. And there’s already talk of expansion, with the league seeking to add up to two more teams next year. The Minnesota Frost are the defending champions.

