AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:50 p.m. EDT

NFL season kicks off with Super Bowl champion Chiefs hosting Lions; Rodgers on MNF

Patrick Mahomes and the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season against the upstart Detroit Lions in a matchup of high-powered offenses while Aaron Rodgers will make his New York Jets debut on “Monday Night Football” against the Buffalo Bills. Coming off their second championship in four seasons, the Chiefs will host the Lions on Sept. 7 on “Thursday Night Football.” Fans will get their first look at Rodgers in his new green-and-white No. 8 Jets jersey when New York hosts Josh Allen and the Bills in an AFC East battle on Sept. 11, according to early details released Thursday on this year’s NFL schedule.

Brazil to launch national investigation into soccer match-fixing

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil will launch a national investigation into soccer match-fixing and the probe could have “international repercussions” The South American country’s soccer confederation said it had requested the government open the new probe. Justice Minister Flavio Dino’s announcement followed the decisions by several top-flight Brazilian clubs to suspend a handful of players as part of a state investigation. Dino said in a statement on Twitter that Brazil’s federal police will open a probe “due to the evidence of match-fixing in sports events, with inter-state and international repercussions.”

NHL suspends Nurse, could suspend Pietrangelo as Golden Knights and Oilers head to critical Game 5

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights could be without their best defenseman with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance. Alex Pietrangelo faces a possible suspension for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers’ 4-1 victory. The series is tied at two games apiece. The Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse for Friday night’s Game 5. He was given a one-game suspension for penalties after the Pietrangelo slash.

Favre ends lawsuit after sportscaster McAfee apologizes over ‘stealing from poor’ remark

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is ending his lawsuit against sportscaster Pat McAfee after McAfee publicly apologized for his previous on-air statements that Favre had been “stealing from poor people in Mississippi” in a welfare misspending case. Favre and McAfee both announced the settlement Thursday. He apologized during “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and said he did not have to make a payment to Favre to settle the suit. Favre said on Twitter that McAfee’s earlier comments were an attempt to be funny and were not based on personal knowledge. Both said they would rather talk about football. McAfee is a former NFL punter.

Noh ties course record with opening-round 60 at Byron Nelson after laying up on final hole

McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — S.Y. Noh has taken the early lead at the Byron Nelson after tying the course record with a 60. Noh decided against going for the green in two on the par-5 18th. Noh finished at 11 under. Sebastián Muñoz set the TPC Craig Ranch record last year with a 12-under opening round. The course is now par-71 in its third year of hosting the Nelson after one of the par-5s was converted to a par-4. Two-time defending champion K.H. Lee of South Korea played in the afternoon. So did local favorite Scottie Scheffler.

Kentucky Derby winner Mage is on track to run in the Preakness, pursue Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Mage remains on track to run in the Preakness next week to continue a pursuit of horse racing’s first Triple Crown. Co-owner Ramiro Restrepo says a final decision is expected Friday after the horse has one more workout. Restrepo downplayed concern about the two-week turnaround that’s rare in North American racing. He cited trainer Gustavo Delgado’s experience with similar time frames in Venezuela. Last year’s long shot Derby winner Rich Strike did not run in the Preakness because his owner and trainer thought the horse needed extra rest.

NBC will air most of marquee Olympic events from Paris live during daytime

Fans of swimming, gymnastics and track & field can rejoice. For the first time in a European Olympics, those event finals will be televised live on network television in the United States. NBC will have at least nine hours of weekday daytime coverage, expanding to at least 11 hours on weekends. With Paris six hours ahead of New York, the marquee finals will air live in the morning or late afternoon. NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service will have every sport and event live, including all 329 medal events.

Michael Jordan’s famed ‘Dream Team’ Olympic jacket heading to auction

The jacket that Michael Jordan famously and grudgingly wore while receiving an Olympic gold medal has been in Brian McIntyre’s possession for more than three decades now. He figures the time is right to let someone else enjoy it. The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan was forced to wear on the medal stand alongside the other members of USA Basketball’s first “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is headed to auction. Jordan didn’t want to wear it because he’s a Nike athlete. Sotheby’s has the offering that will run through June 28. The auction house estimates that the jacket could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.

1.5 million Olympic tickets on sale in new lottery round for 2024 Paris Games

PARIS (AP) — The second round of ticket sales for next year’s Paris Olympics has started. Only the lucky winners of a lottery will be able to buy about 1.5 million seats for the most prestigious competitions and the opening and closing ceremonies. The Paris Games run from July 26-Aug. 11, 2024, and will feature 32 sports across 37 sites. Organizers sat 4 million people applied for the online lottery. Winners can buy up to 30 tickets per person. The deputy general manager of the Paris Olympics says about 10% of tickets have been set to the lowest price of $26 and the same proportion is above $218.

Sunderland goes from crisis club on Netflix to within reach of Premier League

Sunderland is within reach of a return to the Premier League after a chaotic and often farcical six years during which the club has been the subject of a Netflix documentary. “Sunderland ’Til I Die” is a fly-on-the-wall show charting the team’s journey after relegation from England’s top division in 2017. Sunderland has since been demoted to the third tier in a dark period for the club that has been played out in front of a global audience. It got back into the second-tier Championship for this season and has now qualified for the end-of-season playoffs starting Saturday. Sunderland is one of four teams looking to get promoted to the Premier League.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.