AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:49 p.m. EDT

Several defensive playmakers are available in Round 2 of the NFL draft after historic offensive run

The historic run on offensive players, especially quarterbacks, in the first round of the NFL draft pushed plenty of talented defenders down the board. It also pushed some first-round worthy defensive players into Round 2 on Friday. Those include Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean, Texas A&M inside linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Quarterbacks Williams, Daniels, Maye, Penix, McCarthy and Nix selected in top 12 of NFL draft

DETROIT (AP) — Caleb Williams is heading to the Windy City, aiming to become the franchise quarterback Chicago has sought for decades. Five other teams selected quarterbacks among the top 12 picks, setting a record with five in the top 10 and tying a record for the most in the first round. The Bears selected Williams at No. 1 overall in the NFL draft on Thursday night after deciding weeks ago to bank on the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner from USC. The Washington Commanders followed up by taking 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels from LSU and the New England Patriots took North Carolina’s Drake Maye at No. 3, making it the fourth draft with quarterbacks going with the first three picks.

James, Lakers facing elimination Saturday. Magic, Pelicans and Heat seek home wins

There’s a quadrupleheader of playoff games in the NBA on Saturday. Cleveland is at Orlando, Oklahoma City is at New Orleans, Boston is at Miami and then the first possible elimination game of this opening round happens when Denver takes a 3-0 series lead into Los Angeles and tries to sweep the Lakers for a second straight season. The Cavs lead the Magic 2-1, the Thunder lead the Pelicans 2-0 and the Heat-Celtics series is knotted at a game apiece.

Giannis Antetokounmpo ruled out of third game in Bucks-Pacers playoff series

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Friday night’s third game of the NBA playoff series against the Indiana Pacers. Coach Doc Rivers would not say Thursday whether the league’s two-time MVP would return from a strained left calf that has kept him out of action nearly three weeks. Instead, the Bucks made the announcement on social media Friday. The Bucks have not yet said if All-Star Khris Middleton will play Friday. He sprained his right ankle in Tuesday night’s loss to the Pacers. The series is tied 1-1.

WNBA training camps open with Caitlin Clark, the rookie class and free agency moves in the spotlight

NEW YORK (AP) — There is a buzz around the opening of WNBA training camps with the arrival of Caitlin Clark, her heralded rookie class and big offseason free agency moves. In addition to the league’s success last year, camps open Sunday on the heels of an unprecedented season of college women’s basketball. The momentum has led to record-setting viewership of the draft, season ticket sales have skyrocketed and Clark and Angel Reese jerseys have already sold out. But amid all of the excitement there is the stark reality looming. Of the 36 players drafted on April 15, many won’t make an opening day roster as there’s less than 144 spots available in the league.

Star driver Josef Newgarden fights back tears, accepts blame for breaking rules in IndyCar scandal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Reigning Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden is accepted blame for manipulating the push-to-pass system in his season-opening win, calling it an embarrassment. He says he is “not a liar” and didn’t intentionally break the rules. Newgarden gave an emotional news conference at Barber Motorsports Park in his first public comments since IndyCar stripped him of the victory March 10 at St. Petersburg, Florida. He said he didn’t realize he broke the rules until Monday. Newgarden said IndyCar’s decision was “absolutely” the right call.

Oregon State and Washington State face player exodus amid realignment

As Oregon State and Washington State prepare to face the dissolution of the Pac-12, athletes have left in droves, including some of the schools’ biggest names. Eight players from the Oregon State women’s team that went to the Elite Eight this month have entered the transfer portal. Twelve players from Washington State’s men’s basketball team have entered the portal. The departures were not unexpected but they have nonetheless stung the fanbases. On Monday, the NCAA formally moved the what was left of the conference out of the Power Five.

Marta says this will be her final year with Brazil’s women’s national team

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer star Marta plans to retire from the women’s national team after this year. The six-time women’s world player of the year has told CNN Brasil that she hopes to play in the Olympics in Paris but said that would be her last major tournament for the national team. The 38-year-old Orlando Pride playmaker apparently did not say whether she plans to continue her club career in 2025. Marta said she wants to play at the Paris Games for what would be her sixth Olympic appearance. She helped Brazil win silver medals in 2004 and 2008.

What to know about Bell’s palsy, the facial paralysis affecting Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with Bell’s palsy. A facial nerve gets inflamed or injured and suddenly muscles on one side of the face become weak or paralyzed. It can distort expression or keep an eyelid from closing. The cause isn’t known although it’s linked to factors including high blood pressure, diabetes, certain viral infections and autoimmune disorders. Treatments often consist of steroid medications to fight inflammation and keeping eyes moist and protected. Fortunately most people recover within about six months.

Chelsea and Lyon bring leads into return legs of Women’s Champions League semifinals

LONDON (AP) — Emma Hayes didn’t want anyone to get carried away by Chelsea’s surprise 1-0 win over Barcelona last week in the Women’s Champions League semifinals. That’s because Chelsea needs to finish the job Saturday in the second-leg match in order to reach just its second-ever final — in Hayes’ final season at the club. Defending champion Barcelona won at Stamford Bridge in the semifinals a year ago and arrived in London with plenty of firepower to make a comeback. Lyon faces Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday at Parc des Princes in the other second-leg semifinal. Eight-time champion Lyon trailed 2-0 but came back to win 3-2 in last week’s opener.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.