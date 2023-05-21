AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:48 p.m. EDT

PGA Live Updates | Koepka’s hot start gives him some breathing room at PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is off to a hot start in the final round of the PGA Championship, giving him a little wiggle room as he chases a fifth major title. Koepka began his final tour of the East Course with a par on the first hole before reeling off three straight birdies to get to 9-under par. That’s three shots clear of playing partner Viktor Hovland.

One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night. Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent. It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.

Baffert back from ban, wins Preakness with National Treasure after another horse euthanized

BALTIMORE (AP) — Bob Baffert’s National Treasure has won the Preakness Stakes, hours after another of the Hall of Famer’s horses was euthanized on the track with a racing injury. The sport was already facing questions after a tumultuous leadup to the Kentucky Derby that included seven horses dying of various causes over a 10-day span at Churchill Downs. Derby winner Mage finished third in the Preakness. His defeat means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fifth consecutive year. Blazing Sevens finished second by a head. Baffert won the Preakness for a record eighth time.

Tkachuk does the leading, and the Florida Panthers are happily following

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Wayne Gretzky says Matthew Tkachuk has become the face of the Florida Panthers. The Great One seems to be right. Tkachuk has scored in overtime in each of the first two games of the Eastern Conference Final. The Panthers are now coming home for Game 3 of that series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. Tkachuk is the 12th player in NHL history to have an overtime goal in back-to-back playoff games.

Rosenqvist paces Indy 500 pole qualifying while Dixon goes for No. 6

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Felix Rosenqvist paced the final qualifying session for the Indianapolis 500 and will join Arrow McLaren teammate Pato O’Ward in a six-car shootout for the pole. Scott Dixon will go for his third consecutive pole and a record-tying sixth in his career when the cars head back for a final shootout. Dixon was joined by Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou. The other two in the final six were Santino Ferrucci, who continued a sublime week for A.J. Foyt Racing, and Rinus VeeKay, who was third-quickest for Ed Carpenter Racing.

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead after fans rush entrance gate

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Officials and witnesses say that fans angry at being blocked from entering a Salvadoran soccer league match knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium, leading to a crush that left at least 12 people dead and dozens injured. The stampede took place late Saturday during a quarterfinals match between clubs Alianza and Fas at Monumental Stadium in Cuscatlan in southern San Salvador. “The game was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. but they closed the gate at 7 p.m. and left us outside with our tickets in our hands,” said Alianza fan José Ángel Penado. “People got angry. We asked them to let us in, but no. So they knocked the gate down.”

Haney retains lightweight titles with unanimous decision over Lomachenko

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney retained his titles by winning a controversial unanimous decision over former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden. Lomachenko dominated the latter rounds and outpunched Haney, 124-110. But much to the dismay of the 14,436 fans in attendance, all three judges had Haney winning. Tim Cheatham and David Sutherland scored the fight 115-113, while Dave Moretti had it 116-112

Judge’s 4th hit puts Yanks ahead in 7-4 win over Reds after Hicks cut

CINCINNATI (AP) — Aaron Judge had a go-ahead single in the 10th inning for his fourth hit of the game, and the New York Yankees beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-4 after cutting Aaron Hicks with $27.6 million on the outfielder’s contract. New York overcame a 4-1 deficit in a three-run fifth inning against Luke Weaver on Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s homer, Judge’s RBI double off the left-field wall and Anthony Rizzo’s run-scoring single. Judge is hitting .378 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and a 1.402 OPS in 11 games since returning from the injured list on May 9.

Man City beats Chelsea 1-0 before Premier League title celebrations begin

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City celebrated its Premier League title in style with a 1-0 win against Chelsea. Julian Alvarez’s 12th-minute goal secured a 12th straight win in the league for Pep Guardiola’s team as the fans toasted victory by invading the pitch after the final whistle. It is a third straight title for City and a fifth in six seasons for a team that is dominating English soccer. And it could be just the start of a historic treble of trophies this term with the finals of the Champions League and FA Cup still to come. Arsenal’s 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday meant City was confirmed champion even before its final home match of the campaign.

Chevrolet, McLaren soar as Rahal struggles on 1st day of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arrow McLaren Racing paced the first day of qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 by placing all four of its cars in the fast 12 shootout for the pole on Sunday. Felix Rosenqvist posted the third-fastest qualifying effort in Indianapolis Motor Speedway history to close the day atop the speed chart. He bumped McLaren teammate Alexander Rossi from the top spot. Chevrolet had three of the fastest four cars and landed eight in Sunday’s shootout. The four entries from Chip Ganassi Racing will represent Honda in the top-12 shootout Sunday. Rahal Letterman Lanigan had a terrible day and three of its cars will battle Sunday to avoid being bumped from the Indy 500 field.

