AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:47 p.m. EST

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery for a high right ankle sprain. Pickett had the procedure done less than 24 hours after a 24-10 loss to Arizona. Pickett was injured in the second quarter when Cardinals defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter fell on his at the end of a 2-yard scramble. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Mitch Trubisky will start for Pittsburgh when the Steelers host New England on Thursday.

Analysis: With expansion coming, good riddance to the 4-team playoff after unprecedented snub of FSU

There will be plenty to miss when college football undergoes myriad changes next season. A traditional Pac-12. Regional conferences and rivalries. The Rose Bowl kicking off on New Year’s Day, just about the time the New Year’s Eve hangover fades away. A College Football Playoff with not enough spots to accommodate deserving teams? Good riddance. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo says change is hard, but the 12-team playoff is something to look forward to.

Buckeyes’ Kyle McCord, OU’s Dillon Gabriel biggest names in transfer portal as 30-day window opens

Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel led a parade of quarterbacks into the transfer portal on the first day of a 30-day window football players can put their names out in search of another opportunity. Arizona State’s Drew Pyne, Baylor’s Blake Shapen and Michigan State’s Katin Houser also entered the portal. McCord beat out Devin Brown for the starter’s job in the preseason and threw for 3,170 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions. Gabriel ranks in the top 10 in Division I history in yards passing and passing touchdowns.

Arizona rises to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll; Gonzaga and North Carolina crack top 10, Duke tumbles

Arizona is No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. The Wildcats rose one spot to reach the top spot for the first time since January 2014. Preseason No. 1 Kansas is up to second after beating reigning NCAA champion Connecticut. Houston was No. 3, followed by Purdue after falling from No. 1 to fourth. No. 7 Gonzaga and No. 9 North Carolina each cracked the top 10 for the first time this season. No. 23 Wisconsin, No. 24 Clemson and No. 25 San Diego State were the week’s new additions. They replaced Villanova, Mississippi State and Alabama.

UConn falls to worst ranking in 30 years in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina, UCLA stay atop poll

UConn fell to its worst ranking in 30 years when the Huskies dropped to 17th in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll, The last time the Huskies were ranked this low was the second poll of the 1993-94 season when they were 18th. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice. UCLA, N.C. State, Iowa and Texas rounded out the top five.

International Ice Hockey Federation to mandate neck guards after the death of a player by skate cut

The International Ice Hockey Federation is making neck guards mandatory for all levels of competition in the tournaments it runs. That includes the Olympics and men’s and women’s world championships. It would not include pro leagues like the NHL. The move comes after American Adam Johnson was killed when his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England in late October. The IIHF initially only had neck protection mandates for under-20 and under-18 tournaments.

Analysis: Patriots’ problems are bigger than quarterback, blame starts with Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots fell to 2-10 following a 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that saw their offensive futility sink to historic levels. They couldn’t score with Bailey Zappe at quarterback just like they couldn’t do much with Mac Jones. The Patriots have now lost three straight games in which the opponent scored 10, 10 and 6 points. It’s been 85 years since a team lost three straight games in which it allowed fewer than 26 points combined. The Chicago Cardinals gave up 20 points during a three-game losing streak in 1938. Football is the ultimate team sport but quarterbacks can make all the difference. Teams that find the right guy can become instant playoff contenders. See what C.J. Stroud is doing for the Houston Texans.

Phillies sign manager Rob Thomson to 1-year extension after 2 straight trips to NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a one-year contract extension through the 2025 season after he led the team to two straight trips to the NL Championship Series. The 60-year-old Thomson has a 155-118 record since the veteran bench coach replaced Joe Girardi as Phillies manager on June 3, 2022. Thomson led the Phillies to the 2022 World Series, where they lost in six games to the Houston Astros. The Phillies returned to the NLCS this season but blew series leads of 2-0 and 3-2 with Games 6 and 7 at home against Arizona.

NHL reaches new golden age of brotherly love with 20 sets of siblings playing this season

Hockey history is full of brothers, including Maurice and Henri Richard in Montreal plus Mark and Marty Howe playing with dad Gordie in Hartford. The NHL has reached a new golden age of brotherly love. There are 20 sets of brothers that have played in the league this season from Matthew and Brady Tkachuk to Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes. Many of those players trace the connection back to childhood mornings at the rink pushing each other to improve.

Christian Pulisic enjoying new lease of life at Milan ahead of Copa America

MILAN (AP) — Christian Pulisic came to AC Milan to revive his flagging club career. The United States standout is doing just that and then some. Pulisic has never got off to such a good start at a new club and has netted five goals and two assists in his first 12 matches. Milan appears to have regenerated the 25-year-old and that has been reflected in his performances for the U.S. He has three goals in his four international matches since joining the Rossoneri. Pulisic’s new lease of life will be key ahead of next year’s Copa América in the U.S. and a 2026 World Cup co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

