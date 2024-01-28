AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:46 p.m. EST

Sinner rallies from 2 sets down to beat Medvedev in Australia and clinch his first Grand Slam title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has rallied from two sets down to win the Australian Open final against Daniil Medvedev and clinch his first Grand Slam title. The 22-year-old Sinner was playing in a major final for the first time and got there by ending Novak Djokovic’s long domination of the tournament. For 2021 U.S. Open champion Medvedev, the loss was his fifth in six major finals. The third-seeded Medvedev set a record with his fourth five-set match of the tournament and time on court at a major in the Open era. Sinner only dropped one set through six rounds — in a third-set tiebreaker against Djokovic — before going to five in the final.

USA Hockey will mandate neck laceration protection for players under 18 effective Aug. 1

USA Hockey is mandating neck laceration protection for all players under the age of 18. The new rule goes into effect Aug. 1. The decision comes three months after American Adam Johnson died after taking a skate blade to the neck during a game in the Elite Ice Hockey League in England. The International Ice Hockey Federation has since mandated neck guards for players at all levels at the tournaments it runs. USA Hockey’s decision announced Sunday comes after the sport’s governing body in the country’s congress approved the mandate at its annual meeting. The NHL currently does not have any such mandate for players.

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami are in Saudi Arabia to continue their around-the-world preseason tour

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Inter Miami played six preseason matches last season. Most were behind closed doors with few people watching, all took place in Florida and the biggest news probably came when some fans prematurely set off fireworks and got ejected from the exhibition-season opener. It’s wildly different this season. Such is life in Lionel Messi’s world. The soccer icon and Inter Miami have a two-game tour of Saudi Arabia this week, the first match on Monday against Al-Hilal and the second match coming Thursday against Al Nassr. Messi may share the pitch again with longtime rival and fellow great Cristiano Ronaldo in the second match.

Court stormings come in waves after Caitlin Clark incident. Expert says stiffer penalties are needed

Fans storming the court after big wins in college basketball and the safety risks associated with that have received more scrutiny in the week since Iowa star Caitlin Clark collided with an Ohio State fan after the Buckeyes’ upset of the Hawkeyes in Columbus. There have been at least six more instances since the Clark incident on Jan. 21 and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas on Saturday called for an end to the tradition. Bilas wrote in a text message to The Associated Press that court storming will continue but that it is inevitable someone will get hurt.

Taylor Swift gets an early reason to celebrate at AFC title game as Travis Kelce makes a TD catch

BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift celebrated Travis Kelce’s latest touchdown catch in the playoffs early in the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens. Swift and others could be seen cheering after Kelce caught a 19-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes midway through the first quarter. Kelce caught three passes for 36 yards on the 86-yard drive that kept alive an impressive Chiefs streak. The four-time All-Pro tight end now has three TD catches this postseason after two last week in Kansas City’s divisional round victory at Buffalo.

Roger Penske wins first Rolex 24 at Daytona since 1969 with Indy 500 winner Newgarden in lineup

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Roger Penske snapped a 54-year losing streak at the Rolex 24 at Daytona when Felipe Nasr held off two-time defending race winner Tom Blomqvist in the final 45 minutes of the most prestigious endurance race in the United States. The win for Team Penske at Daytona International Speedway was its first since “The Captain” restarted his sports car program in 2018, first with Acura, and then last season as a two-car Porsche factory team. Penske’s only other overall win at the Rolex came in 1969. The winning lineup consisted of Nasr, Dane Cameron, Matt Campbell and Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Ravens in AFC championship: Channel, game time, livestream

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens host Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC championship on Sunday. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC and cruised in their first postseason game, beating the Texans 34-10 last weekend. The Chiefs are playing in the AFC championship game for a sixth straight season. Kansas City had a tougher road to Sunday’s game, narrowly beating the Buffalo Bills 27-24 last weekend. The Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions and gained some new fans over the past few months thanks to Taylor Swift’s budding romance with the team’s tight end Travis Kelce.

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFC championship: Channel, livestream, time

The Detroit Lions are just one win away from the first Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. To get there, they’ll have to beat the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game on Sunday. The Niners also have some unfinished business after losing in the NFC title round the past two seasons. The Lions hired coach Dan Campbell in 2021, and he helped lead a turnaround that included Detroit hosting a playoff game for the first time in 30 years and winning one for the first time in 32 years.

Former NHL player Alex Formenton has been charged by police in Canada, his lawyer says

Former NHL player Alex Formenton has turned himself in to police in connection with an investigation into an alleged sexual assault by several members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team. Formenton’s legal team confirmed that police in London, Ontario, have charged Formenton and several other players. Lawyer Daniel Brown did not say what charge Formenton was facing. Five players from that team have taken a leave of absence over the past week from their current clubs. London Police have scheduled a news conference for Feb. 5 to address the situation and declined to comment any further.

Zach Edey joins 2000 point, 1000 rebound Big 10 club as No. 2 Purdue holds off Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Zach Edey had 26 points and 12 rebounds and became the sixth player in Big Ten Conference history to score 2,000 points and grab 1,000 boards in leading No. 2 Purdue to a tough 68-60 victory over Rutgers on Sunday. Braden Smith had his best game in a month and added 19 points to help the Boilermakers (19-2, 8-2) win their fifth straight game and end a three-game losing streak at Jersey Mike’s Arena. It was only their third win over Rutgers (10-9, 2-6) in the last eight meetings overall. Aundre Hyatt had 15 points and Cliff Omoruyi 13 for Scarlet Knights.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.