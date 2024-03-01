AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:44 p.m. EST

Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says company unfairly blamed for new MLB uniforms

BOSTON (AP) — Fanatics founder Michael Rubin says his company is being unfairly blamed for new Major League Baseball uniforms that have see-through pants and other fit and design problems. Speaking at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference, Rubin says “We’re purely doing exactly as we’ve been told, and we’ve been told we’re doing everything exactly right.” Since reporting to spring training this month, some players have complained about the fit of new uniforms. The white pants worn by some teams are also see-through enough to clearly show tucked-in jersey tops.

Caitlin Clark eager to enjoy the rest of the ride at Iowa after decision to enter the WNBA draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark knew with Iowa’s final regular-season home game looming, it was time to make her decision about whether to enter the WNBA draft or stay in college for a fifth season. That’s why Clark announced on Thursday that she would go to the WNBA at the end of the season, following four historic seasons with the Hawkeyes. The announcement came three days before the sixth-ranked Hawkeyes host No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon. Clark had an additional year of eligibility that the NCAA granted to all players who played during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 season.

At Duke, basketball provides the perfect backdrop to salute ‘kid captains’ facing medical battles

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — The Duke men’s basketball program is in its second year of honoring patients of the nearby children’s hospital. That has come through the Scheyer Family Kid Captain Program launched last year. Marcelle Scheyer is the wife of Blue Devils coach Jon Scheyer. She said the program helps “celebrate and honor” those children and their families facing medical challenges. The program includes the patient being honored at midcourt during a first-half timeout to rousing cheers from the famed “Cameron Crazies.” It’s a gameday tradition in its infancy and will recognize its 11th kid captain Saturday when Duke hosts Virginia.

Cam Newton apologizes for letting emotions get the best of him at youth football tournament fight

Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton says he’s disappointed in himself for losing control of his emotions over the weekend at a 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Atlanta, resulting in a brief fight involving several men. A 22-second video surfaced on Sunday showing the 34-year-old Newton being involved in an altercation with at least three other men outside of a school. Newton did not throw any punches, and instead appeared to try to fend off others. The incident was quickly broken up by a policeman and security. Newton says he feels like he let down kids who look up to him.

Verstappen on pole for F1 season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix overshadowed by scrutiny of team boss

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has qualified on the pole for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix as scrutiny of Red Bull’s boss overshadows the start of the new season. Verstappen was fastest for Red Bull by .228 seconds over Charles Leclerc of Ferrari. George Russell was third for Mercedes and the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez was fifth. Verstappen won 19 out of 22 races last year, with two more wins for Perez. The relatively close qualifying times indicated that other teams have closed the gap on Red Bull.

Rublev defaulted and defending champ Medvedev knocked out in Dubai semifinals

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Andrey Rublev has been defaulted from his semifinal at the Dubai Championships for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final. Also, defending champion Daniil Medvedev has been knocked out in the other semi by Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3. The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to lead 6-5 in the deciding set. The Russian ranked No. 5 immediately pointed to the baseline, walked to the line judge, leaned over and shouted in his face. ATP supervisor Roland Herfel came to the court accompanied by a Russian speaker, who said Rublev swore in his native language. Rublev responded: “I was talking to him in English.” The No. 4-ranked Medvedev was undone by Humbert for the third time in four matchups.

Anthony Kim has rusty welcome back to golf after 12 years away. He trails Rahm by 14

KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Anthony Kim is back to competitive golf and has plenty of rust. Kim played for the first time in nearly 12 years and shot 76 at LIV Golf Jeddah. That leaves the 38-year-old Californian in last place and 14 shots behind Masters champion Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk. Rahm birdied his last three holes for a 62. Meronk finished with three straight pars. But this day was all about the return of Kim. It’s rare for someone to stay away so long from golf. He decided to join LIV and will play as an individual the rest of the year.

After heart transplant, ex-NBA player Scot Pollard plans to campaign for organ donations

Ex-NBA player and “Survivor” contestant Scot Pollard has been discharged from the hospital following his heart transplant. He says he wants to help persuade others to become organ donors. He’s already got one convert: His wife, Dawn, said she signed up to be a donor after learning more about the process. Scot Pollard was born with a heart condition. It’s the same condition that killed his father when he was 54 and Scot was 16. Pollard was deteriorating quickly but doctors at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center found a donor and he was out of the hospital two weeks later.

Chevrolet heads to Las Vegas undefeated in 2024 across all three NASCAR national series

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two weeks into the new NASCAR season, Chevrolet heads into Las Vegas Motor Speedway undefeated. Daniel Suarez of Trackhouse Racing won a three-wide photo finish at the checkered flag last week at Atlanta and William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports won the Daytona 500. But the Chevy winning streak crosses all three NASCAR national series as the bowtie brand has swept the start of the year in both the Xfinity and Truck Series’, as well. But NASCAR shifts this weekend to Las Vegas Motor Speedway, which unlike Daytona and Atlanta is not a superspeedway. It’s a traditional 1.5-mile oval — the type of track that comprises the bulk of the NASCAR schedule and will be a closer indicator on where Ford and Toyota stack up against their rival.

Goalie fights, often a crowd favorite, have almost completely disappeared from the NHL

Goaltenders Robert Esche and Patrick Lalime was just one of the more memorable parts of the record-setting brawl between the Philadelphia Flyers and Ottawa Senators in 2004. Two decades later, goalie fighting has almost completely disappeared from the NHL. The league has not had one since just before the pandemic and there have been just three in the last 10 years or so. Rules have made it prohibitive for goaltenders to drop the gloves like the era of feisty netminders like Ron Hextall, Patrick Roy and Felix Potvin. Fewer goalies are willing to take the risks associated with trading punches.

