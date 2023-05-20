AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:43 p.m. EDT

PGA Live Updates | Co-leaders Scheffler, Hovland and Conners tee off at soggy PGA

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Corey Conners remained atop the PGA Championship leaderboard upon opening their third rounds at Oak Hill. A persistent rain and soggy conditions made it difficult for the rest of the field to gain ground. Scheffler, Hovland and Conners opened at 5 under through two rounds. The next closest player was Bryson DeChambeau at 3 under.

Man City wins English Premier League after Arsenal caps end-of-season collapse with loss at Forest

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Manchester City has clinched a third straight English Premier League title after second-placed Arsenal lost at Nottingham Forest 1-0 to cap its end-of-season collapse. City holds an unassailable four-point lead with Arsenal having only one game remaining. It is City’s seventh league crown in a 12-season period during which the Abu Dhabi-owned club has changed the face of the English game. City’s latest title owes as much to its end-of-season streak of 11 straight victories as it does to an implosion by Arsenal just when a first league title since was in sight.

Horse trained by Bob Baffert euthanized on track after racing injury on Preakness undercard

BALTIMORE (AP) — A horse trained by Bob Baffert has been euthanized on the track after going down with injury and unseating his jockey during a race on the Preakness undercard. Havnameltdown buckled forward and threw jockey Luis Saez off his back during the sixth race and continued running around the final turn in some distress. The horse looked at by veterinary staff before being euthanized. Saez was conscious and taken to a hospital complaining about leg pain. He was attended to by medical personnel on the track for several minutes before being put on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Jim Brown Appreciation: Remembering Hall of Fame running back’s lasting impact on and off field

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Brown was both extraordinary and extraordinarily complicated. One man. Many versions. His greatness on the football field is beyond reproach. For generations, Brown, who died Thursday night peacefully at his home in Los Angeles, has long been the standard of excellence for running backs, a freakish blend of brute power and blazing speed who in many ways changed the NFL forever. But Brown, who retired to pursue a film career, was also a civil rights pioneer whose image was tarnished by accusations of domestic violence against women.

‘A day of joy’: Brittney Griner makes WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brittney Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots for the Phoenix Mercury in her first WNBA regular-season game since being jailed in Russia. The Los Angeles Sparks won 94-71 in the teams’ opener. Griner was back in action after being detained in Russia on drug-related charges. The 32-year-old center was arrested at Moscow airport in February 2022 after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She returned to the U.S. in December as part of a high-profile prisoner swap. Griner hugged Vice President Kamala Harris before the game.

Preakness favorite Mage gets stitches for cut above eye, good to run in Triple Crown race

BALTIMORE (AP) — Preakness favorite Mage is good to go for the second race of the Triple Crown after bumping his head in his stall. The Kentucky Derby winner got a few stitches to close the cut above his right eye. Co-owner and blood stock agent Ramiro Restrepo confirmed Mage was treated by a state veterinarian and resumed training without interruption. Vets examined and cleared Mage and the six other Preakness horses to run in the $1.65 million race later Saturday. Mage was the 2-1 favorite seven hours before post time.

Heat bring 2-0 lead over Celtics home to Miami as East finals resume on Sunday

MIAMI (AP) — Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals is Sunday night. The eighth-seeded Miami Heat lead the series over Boston 2-0 after stunning almost everyone but themselves by going onto the Celtics’ home floor and winning the first two games in this matchup. They’re in position to take complete command of the series in Game 3 and move to the brink of another trip to the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler is Miami’s leader this postseason in points, minutes, assists and steals per game. He’s averaging 31.1 points in the postseason.

Arsenal stumbles in EPL title race to add to list of late-season collapses

Arsenal’s late-season stumble will likely go down in the annals of the English Premier League’s most memorable collapses simply because of the level its players were performing at to get themselves in position to win the title in the first place. Only six top-flight teams in the history of English soccer have amassed more points by the halfway mark of the season than Arsenal’s haul of 50. Arsenal then built an eight-point lead with nine games remaining and even City manager Pep Guardiola accepted there was nothing his team could do to stop the long time leader in this kind of form. City has stormed back as Arsenal’s young team wilted because of inexperience, pressure and some key injuries.

Howden scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Stars 4-3 in Game 1 of West final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brett Howden scored from behind the net off Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger 1:35 into overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their Western Conference final. Jamie Benn forced the extra time when he scored on a 6-on-5 with 1:59 left in regulation. William Karlsson scored two goals for Vegas. Teddy Blueger also scored a goal, Zach Whitecloud had two assists and Adin Hill stopped 33 shots. Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson each had a goal and an assist for Stars. Joe Pavelski recorded two assists, and Oettinger made 33 saves. Game 2 is Sunday in Las Vegas.

NFL great Jim Brown sought solutions in a lifetime devoted to activism

In many ways, Jim Brown used his platform as one of the greatest football players of all time to fight for people very much like him. They were people who were unsatisfied with the status quo and tired of the withering degradation of racial inequality. Brown, who died this week, was an activist on par with Olympic fist-raisers John Carlos and Tommie Smith, or with Bill Russell or Muhammad Ali. One of his good friends, longtime civil rights activist Harry Edwards, says Brown will go down as one of the great social warriors due to his unwavering commitment to finding solutions for the problems that wracked inner-city youth.

