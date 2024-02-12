AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:42 a.m. EST

Patrick Mahomes rallies the Chiefs to second straight Super Bowl title, 25-22 over 49ers in overtime

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid have made the Kansas City Chiefs a dynasty. They’re already thinking three-peat. First, they had to become the NFL’s first back-to-back Super Bowl champions in 19 years. Mahomes made sure of it, leading another super comeback on the NFL’s biggest stage in America’s showcase capital. Mahomes threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime, and the Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 on Sunday, becoming the NFL’s ninth repeat Super Bowl champs. With pop star Taylor Swift watching boyfriend Kelce from a suite, the Chiefs captured their third title in five years and joined some of the league’s greatest franchises.

Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce on the field after his Chiefs beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Taylor Swift keeps finding herself on the winning side. She kissed boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field after his Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers. And she celebrated with his family and many of her famous friends including Blake Lively and Ice Spice when the CHiefs scored the winning touchdown in overtime. Swift had to fly halfway around the world to make it to the game in Las Vegas after a series of concerts in Tokyo. Right before that, she won album of the year for a record fourth time at the Grammys.

Super Bowl star: Mahomes leads Chiefs to comeback 25-22 win over 49ers for 3rd ring

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrick Mahomes put himself squarely in the conversation for the best quarterbacks of all time with another Super Bowl victory in dramatic fashion. The two-time league MVP led the Kansas City Chiefs for a tying field goal with 3 seconds left in regulation Sunday and then threw the touchdown pass that gave them a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. It was the second straight Super Bowl title for Mahomes and the Chiefs and and his third ring overall. Tom Brady has the record for a starting QB with seven rings, but that hardly seems out of reach.

49ers’ decision to take the ball first in Super Bowl overtime will be debated for a while

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco’s decision to take the ball first in overtime of the Super Bowl will be debated for a while. The 49ers drove for a field goal, then lost 25-22 when Patrick Mahomes guided Kansas City 75 yards the other way for the winning touchdown. San Francisco’s drive ended when the 49ers kicked a field goal on fourth-and-4 from the 9. If they’d known three points wouldn’t be good enough, they could have gone for a touchdown in that spot. Instead it was the Chiefs who knew exactly what they needed to do to win.

Travis Kelce brings home the hardware, holds up ‘end of the bargain’ with Taylor Swift

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce shook off a frustrating first half and held up his end of the bargain for girlfriend Taylor Swift. Kelce finished with nine receptions for 93 yards, including a crucial catch with less than one minute remaining in overtime, to help the Chiefs win their second straight Super Bowl with a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. One play after Kelce’s reception put the Chiefs on the 3-yard line, Patrick Mahomes found Mecole Hardman alone in the end zone for the winning TD, in the process helping Kelce keep his promise while sending Swift and everyone in her suite into a celebratory frenzy.

Nick Taylor wins Phoenix Open with birdie on 2nd hole of playoff with Charley Hoffman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Taylor made an 11-foot birdie putt to beat Charley Hoffman on the second hole of a playoff after birdieing three of the last four in regulation Sunday, capping another wild week at the Phoenix Open with his second memorable victory. Taylor closed with a 6-under 65 to reach 21-under 263, with the 35-year-old Canadian forcing the playoff with a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th. Both players birdied the extra hole and hit the green on No. 18 a second time, and Taylor birdied the hole for the third time in less than an hour. He won his fourth PGA Tour title. Last year, he took the Canadian Open with a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth extra hole.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark needs 8 points to set NCAA scoring record after finishing with 31 vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Caitlin Clark’s pursuit of the NCAA women’s career scoring record will continue for at least four more days after her 31-point performance in No. 2 Iowa’s 82-79 loss to Nebraska. The generational talent who has brought unprecedented attention to women’s basketball came into the game 39 points from passing Kelsey Plum’s total of 3,527 for Washington from 2013-17. Clark went scoreless the last 12 1/2 minutes against Nebraska and now needs eight points to break the record. She’ll likely will do it Thursday night in Iowa City against Michigan.

Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar, has died in a car crash

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Marathon world record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was set to be a superstar of long-distance running, has died along with his coach in a car crash in Kenya. Kiptum was 24, and the world record he set last year at the Chicago Marathon was ratified by international track federation World Athletics just last week. Kiptum, who was Kenyan, and his Rwandan coach, Gervais Hakizimana, were killed in the crash late Sunday. Police said their vehicle was the only one involved in the crash and Kiptum was driving when it veered off a road and into a ditch before hitting a tree.

Review: Usher shines at star-studded 2024 Super Bowl halftime show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Usher emerged at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, an immediate confirmation of his position as the ideal halftime performer: one with timeless, well-known hits, masterful choreography, and a devoted audience. He started with “Caught Up,” moving into “U Don’t Have to Call,” “Superstar,” and “Love in the Club.” Then Alicia Keys joined in front of bright red piano for her song “If I Ain’t Got You,” which morphed into “My Boo,” Usher losing a glove in an apparent tribute to Michael Jackson — notable for a performance during Black History Month. “They said I wouldn’t make it,” he told the crowd, dedicating the set to his “mama.”

Canada routs US 6-1, sweeps final 4 games to claim 2nd straight Rivalry Series

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Natalie Spooner and Emma Maltais each scored twice, Ann-Renée Desbiens made 24 saves and Canada routed the United States 6-1 on Sunday in the decisive seventh game of the Rivalry Series. Marie-Philip Poulin and Ashton Bell also scored for Canada and Sarah Nurse added three assists. It’s the second straight Rivalry Series in which the United States won the first three games, only to see Canada storm back and win four straight. Grace Zumwinkle scored for the Americans. Nicole Hensley stopped 10 of 13 shots before being replaced midway thorough the game by Abbey Levy, who made six saves.

