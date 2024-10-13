AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:42 a.m. EDT

Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes and ran for another late score to help third-ranked Oregon hand No. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season, 32-31 on Saturday night. Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon (6-0, 3-0) this season from Oklahoma for the Ducks’ first season in the Big Ten, completed 23 of 34 passes for 341 yards. He also ran for 32 yards on four carries. Jordan James ran for 115 yards and a score for the Ducks in front of a record crowd of 61,128 for the first matchup between two teams ranked in the top five at Autzen Stadium. Oregon took the lead on Atticus Sappington’s 19-yard field goalwith 1:47 left. After the victory, the Oregon fans rushed the field and the Ducks’ mascot surfed over their shoulders. Ohio State dropped to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten.

Thomas hits grand slam off Skubal, Guardians down Tigers 7-3 to reach AL Championship Series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lane Thomas hit a grand slam off Tarik Skubal and Cleveland beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 in Game 5 of their AL Division Series, moving the Guardians into another postseason matchup against the Yankees. Cleveland will meet New York in the ALCS, setting up another playoff series between two teams that have crossed paths six previous times in October. Game 1 is Monday in the Bronx. Thomas finished with five RBIs for the Guardians, who weren’t expected to contend this season. But they won the tough AL Central under first-year manager Stephen Vogt and Cleveland still has a chance to end a World Series title drought stretching to 1948.

No. 4 Penn State rallies back to beat USC 33-30 in overtime on TE Tyler Warren’s record day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 4 Penn State rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half for a 33-30 overtime victory over Southern California. Tyler Warren caught 17 passes to tie the FBS single-game record for tight ends, and Ryan Barker hit a 36-yard field goal to end it after the Nittany Lions’ defense held USC scoreless in OT. Drew Allar passed for a career-high 391 yards and two touchdowns despite three interceptions for Penn State, which didn’t lead in the final 49 minutes of regulation. Quentin Joyner scored two TDs for the Trojans, who have lost three of four.

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter leaves game against Kansas State with apparent shoulder injury

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter left the Buffaloes’ game against Kansas State late in the second quarter Saturday night after an apparent shoulder injury on a 14-yard reception. Hunter went to the locker room and wasn’t on the field for Kansas State’s go-ahead 60-yard touchdown drive that put the Wildcats ahead 14-7 with 1:52 left in the first half.

Ewers returns as No. 1 Texas beats No. 18 Oklahoma 34-3 in 1st Red River Rivalry game as SEC members

DALLAS (AP) — Quinn Ewers returned from injury to lead No. 1 Texas to a 34-3 win over 18th-ranked Oklahoma, throwing for 199 yards and the go-ahead touchdown and running for another score in the teams’ first Red River Rivalry matchup as Southeastern Conference members. Quintrevion Wisner ran for 118 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns and his fumble at the end of another long run was recovered in the end zone by teammate Silas Bolden for a TD. Texas improved to 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the SEC. The Sooners are 4-2 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

Nussmeier throws late TD passes, No. 13 LSU rallies to beat No. 9 Ole Miss 29-26 in overtime

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Garrett Nussmeier threw a tying touchdown pass in the final seconds of regulation and hit Kyren Lacy for a 25-yard scoring strike on No. 13 LSU’s first play of overtime, completing a stunning 29-26 comeback victory over No. 9 Mississippi. The winning score marked the first time LSU led and fans streamed onto the field to celebrate. Nussmeier struggled much of the game, and threw two interceptions, but came alive when it mattered to finish with 337 yards and three TDs passing. Two of those touchdowns came on the last two snaps he took. Jaxson Dart passed for 284 yards and a score for Mississippi.

Mets go from rock bottom in May to a playoff roll in October. Dodgers up next in NLCS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The New York Mets hit rock bottom in late May. That’s when they were swept in three games at Citi Field by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Mets climbed from a season-worst 11 games under .500 to have baseball’s best record since June. They dispatched Milwaukee in their NL Wild Card Series and rival Philadelphia in a Division Series. Next up is the National League Championship Series against the Dodgers, who took four of six from the Mets this season. Jack Flaherty will start Game 1 for his hometown Dodgers on Sunday against Kodai Senga. The Dodgers are coming in on a roll, too. They staved off elimination and went on to beat San Diego in their Division Series after having baseball’s best record at 98-64.

Ohtani gives hope to young baseball players in Japan, and the rest of the country, too

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is widely regarded as the best player in Major League Baseball. That gives hope to youth baseball players in Japan, but also to the nation as it struggles with inflation and a sluggish economy. Ohtani-mania ebbs and flows in Japan. It is gaining steam again as the Dodgers and Ohtani head into the NLCS against the New York Mets. The peak will come if the Dodgers reach the World Series later this month.

`Big Spender’ is the theme music for MLB final four as high-payroll Mets, Yankees, Dodgers reach LCS

NEW YORK (AP) — “Big Spender” is the theme music for baseball’s final four. The New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are in the League Championship Series with the sport’s top three payrolls, joined by Cleveland at No. 23. The Mets-Dodgers National League Championship Series starting Sunday and the Yankees-Guardians American League matchup beginning Monday feature some of baseball’s biggest stars in Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and, Francisco Lindor. The Mets have the top payroll of $332 million, followed by the Yankees at $311 million and the Dodgers at $266 million. The Guardians are at $109 million.

Pochettino wins US debut as Musah and Pepi score second-half goals in 2-0 victory over Panama

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Pochettino won his debut as U.S. coach, getting a 49th-minute goal from Yunus Musah off an assist from AC Milan teammate Christian Pulisic and a stoppage-time strike from Ricardo Pepi for a 2-0 win over Panama. The U.S. ended a four-game winless stretch and its first four-game home winless streak since a seven-game slide in 2010-11. A 52-year-old Argentine who managed Tottenham, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino was hired last month to replace Gregg Berhalter, who was fired in July after first-round elimination at the Copa America

