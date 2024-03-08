AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:41 p.m. EST

Kirk Cousins, Chris Jones, Saquon Barkley are among the star players set to test NFL free agency

Kirk Cousins will be a free agent for the first time since the Vikings gave him the first fully-guaranteed quarterback deal in the NFL. Baker Mayfield is expected to stay put in Tampa Bay. Russell Wilson has to make another move. Joe Flacco could find a new home, too. The quarterback carousel will start spinning when the NFL’s free agency period opens Monday with the legal tampering period. Players can’t officially sign new deals until the opening of the league’s new year on Wednesday. While the quarterbacks get much of the attention, many of the best players available play other positions.

Flurry of veteran salary dumps floods NFL free agency with a surplus of safeties

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There’s suddenly a slew of safeties available when NFL free agency opens next week. Teams began ditching higher-priced veterans in advance of free agency and some stars with All-Pro pedigrees hit the open market. Those include Justin Simmons, Kevin Byard, Eddie Jackson and Jordan Poyer. Xavier McKinney also is set to entertain offers after the New York Giants decided not to place one of their tags on him. This surplus of safeties could provide instant success for defenses but might also suppress what they’ll command in salaries.

After Hurricanes land Kuznetsov, Guentzel, East rivals follow with trade deadline deals of their own

The Carolina Hurricanes made another big move on NHL trade deadline day by acquiring center Evgeny Kuznetsov from the Washington Capitals. The Hurricanes previously got scoring winger Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh in a blockbuster deal late Thursday night. It didn’t take long for other contenders to jump in. Florida acquired Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo. Boston landed Pat Maroon. The Winnipeg Jets added forward Tyler Toffoli in a trade with New Jersey. The Rangers added blue-line depth by acquiring Chad Ruhwedel from Pittsburgh. The Flyers acquired Erik Johnson in a deal with Buffalo.

Maryland upsets No. 3 Ohio State 82-61 in Big Ten Tournament to reach semifinals

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shyanne Sellers had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Maryland’s upset of third-ranked and regular-season champion Ohio State 82-61 in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. Brinae Alexander and Jakia Brown-Turner each scored 19 points and Faith Masonius added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Terrapins. Maryland improved to 19-12 and delivered the type of statement performance that ought to help secure an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Buckeyes fell to 25-5. Their quest for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament took a hit.

Temple reviewing reports of unusual wagering activity ahead of men’s basketball loss to UAB

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University will review reports that show at least one game involving its men’s basketball team has been flagged by gambling watchdog company U.S. Integrity for unusual betting activity. The betting line for Thursday night’s game between Temple and UAB surged from the Blazers opening as a two-point favorite to reaching as high as eight points, per tracking website Covers.com. UAB covered the spread with a 100-72 win at Temple. The Owls wrap up the regular season Sunday at UTSA in San Antonio before next week’s league tournament.

Unflappable US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher lets her actions speak for her

United States veteran goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, a 10-year national team veteran and two-time Women’s World Cup winner, had one of the strongest games of her career at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup. Not only did she make three saves during a penalty shootout with Canada, she converted a penalty kick herself. The performance put the United States into the Gold Cup final against Brazil on Sunday at San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Joey Votto says he has agreed to minor league contract with hometown Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Former NL MVP Joey Votto says he has agreed to a minor league contract with his hometown Toronto Blue Jays. The 40-year-old first baseman became a free agent last fall after the end of a $251.5 million, 12-year contract with the Cincinnati Reds, his only team over 17 major league seasons. Votto hit .202 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs in 65 games last year. He didn’t play his first game until June 19, 10 months to the day after surgery on his left biceps and rotator cuff.

Kamilla Cardoso leads No. 1 South Carolina to 79-68 victory over Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Kamilla Cardoso scored 17 points and Tessa Johnson 13 as No. 1 South Carolina overcame a slow start to the postseason to beat ninth-seeded Texas A&M 79-68 at the SEC Tournament and reach 30 wins for the third straight season on Friday. The Gamecocks improved to 30-0 and will face fourth-seed Alabama or fifth-seed Tennessee in the semifinals Saturday. South Carolina was far from crisp early on in this one, with 10 turnovers in the opening quarter. Soon enough, though, the Gamecocks found their rhythm

Jackson Mahomes, brother of KC Chiefs quarterback, sentenced to probation in assault case

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The younger brother of Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been sentenced to six months’ probation. That came after he pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery in a case where prosecutors said he assaulted a woman. Twenty-three-year-old Jackson Mahomes’ sentencing Thursday came more than two months after prosecutors dismissed three felony aggravated sexual battery counts. Those charges accused him of grabbing a woman by the neck and kissing her against her will inside an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant in February 2023. The charges were dropped when the woman refused to cooperate after she said she received death threats.

Paris Olympics opening ceremony to be held during sunset on July 26

PARIS (AP) — Organizers say the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics along the river Seine will be held during sunset. It’s the first time an Olympic opening ceremony will be held outside a stadium setting, in line with the Paris organizers’ motto: “Games Wide Open.” About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 6-kilometer (3.7-mile) route. Organizers said the open-air event will start on July 26 at 7:30 p.m. Paris time. They said the ceremony will offer “an unprecedented experience, using the natural light of the setting sun with all its nuances to illuminate the river promenade of all the world’s best athletes along the Seine, in the heart of the capital.”

