AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:41 a.m. EST

Federal lawsuit accuses NY Knicks owner James Dolan, media mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman has alleged that New York Knicks owner James Dolan sexually assaulted her a decade ago and then set her up to be molested by now-imprisoned film producer Harvey Weinstein. That’s according to a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday in Los Angeles. Plaintiff Kellye Croft is seeking a jury trial and unspecified damages. She has consented to be named publicly and says she has come forward to seek accountability. Dolan is executive chairman of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. He heads the NBA’s Knicks and NHL’s Rangers. His attorney says there is no merit to the allegations.

Bills schedule could be disrupted with another lake-effect snowstorm forecast to hit region

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Mother Nature might not be through complicating the Buffalo Bills’ playoff schedule, leaving coach Sean McDermott assessing his options. McDermott says the team, for now, is still scheduled to practice on Wednesday and Thursday, while monitoring a forecast that projects a lake-effect storm dumping nearly 2 feet of snow on the Buffalo region. The Bills are coming off a playoff-opening 31-17 win over Pittsburgh on Monday, and host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC divisional round game scheduled for Sunday night. A similar storm last weekend led to the Bills playoff opener against Pittsburgh being moved from Sunday to Monday.

Joel Embiid outshines Nikola Jokic in NBA MVPs matchup, leads 76ers past Nuggets 126-121

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 41 points and 10 assists to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets 126-121 on Tuesday night in a battle of the last two NBA MVPs. Jokic held up his end of a heavyweight showdown with 25 points and 19 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points and Tobias Harris had 24 for the Sixers. Embiid had his 18th straight 30-point game, tying Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor for the sixth-longest streak in NBA history.

Jim Harbaugh interviews with Falcons for head coaching vacancy after talking with Chargers

ATLANTA (AP) — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching vacancy, his second interview in two days. The Falcons announced the interview with Harbaugh, who has interest in a return to the NFL after leading Michigan to the national championship. The Los Angeles Chargers announced Monday that Harbaugh had interviewed for their head coaching vacancy. Harbaugh was the San Francisco 49ers’ coach from 2011-14 before nine seasons at Michigan. The Falcons offered no details about the interview with Harbaugh. Harbaugh is the second high-profile candidate to talk with the Falcons this week, following the team’s interview with Bill Belichick on Monday.

Kaluma’s 4-point play in overtime helps Kansas State rally past No. 9 Baylor, 68-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma converted a four-point play to give Kansas State the lead with 20 seconds left in overtime, and Tylor Perry added a pair of free throws with 6.9 seconds to go, helping the Wildcats beat No. 9 Baylor 68-64 on Tuesday night. The Bears led 64-59 with just over a minute left before Kansas State scored the final nine points of the game. Perry and Cam Carter finished with 18 points apiece for the Wildcats, and Kaluma had 12. Langston Love had 15 points and Jalen Bridges scored 11 to lead the Bears.

Clark moves up career scoring list as No. 2 Iowa defeats Wisconsin, 96-50

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 32 points, moving into fourth place on the all-time women’s basketball scoring list, as No. 2 Iowa defeated Wisconsin 96-50 on Tuesday. Clark now has 3,306 career points, moving past Baylor’s Brittney Griner (3,283 points) on the all-time list with the first of two free throws with 7:02 left in the first half. Kate Martin had 16 points and Sydney Affolter had 12 for the Hawkeyes (18-1, 7-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak to 15 games. Serah Williams had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Badgers (8-9, 1-6).

Washington was able to hook Jedd Fisch with the chance to consistently contend for championships

SEATTLE (AP) — Looking out at Lake Washington and the Cascade Mountains from his new football offices, Jedd Fisch saw a place that can consistently contend for championships. The 47-year-old Fisch left Arizona to take the Washington job after Kalen DeBoer left the Huskies to replace Nick Saban at Alabama. Washington is coming off a trip to the national championship game under DeBoer, who went 25-3 over two success-filled seasons in Seattle. The task for Fisch is trying to continue what DeBoer accomplished as the Huskies transition to the Big Ten and college football expands to a 12-team playoff.

UCLA’s star big men had a massive impact on the history of the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll

UCLA’s star big men during a run of seven straight NCAA championships had a massive impact on the history of The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, and Bill Walton were the biggest stars of that run from 1967-73. That included 81 weeks at No. 1 in the AP poll, including four wire-to-wire stays at the top. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of the poll this month. Other top players who had a big impact on the rankings included San Francisco’s Bill Russell, Indiana State’s Larry Bird and Duke’s Christian Laettner.

Coco Gauff advances but Jabeur and Wozniacki are out of the Australian Open in the second round

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff is through to the third round of the Australian Open after she beat Caroline Dolehide 7-6 (2), 6-2. She will next meet another American, Alycia Parks. Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur and former top-ranked Caroline Wozniacki were eliminated by two young Russian players. Jabeur, the runner-up at Wimbledon in each of the past two years, made 24 unforced errors as she was beaten 6-0, 6-2 by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in 54 minutes. Wozniacki led Maria Tomafeeva by a set and a break before going down 1-6, 6-4, 6-1. Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka play in the evening session.

Red Stars sign national team star Mallory Swanson to record 5-year contract

The Chicago Red Stars have signed U.S. team forward Mallory Swanson to a historic four-year contract with an option for a fifth year, the longest ever deal in the National Women’s Soccer League. Financial terms of the deal were not made public, although the team called it the “most lucrative agreement” in league history. CBS Sports reported it was worth some $400,000 per year for nearly $2 million over the length of the contract.

