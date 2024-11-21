AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:40 p.m. EST

Shohei Ohtani likely to win his third MVP award and Aaron Judge his second

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is expected to win his third Most Valuable Player Award and first in the National League, and Aaron Judge is likely to earn his second AL honor when the Baseball Writers’ Association announces its balloting. Ohtani was unanimously voted the AL MVP in 2021 and 2023 as a two-way star for the Los Angeles Angels. He signed a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers last December. Ohtani hit .310, stole 59 bases and led the NL with 54 homers and 130 RBIs, becoming the first player with 50 or more homers and 50 or more stolen bases in a season. He helped the Dodgers to the World Series title.

NFL issues security alert to teams and the players’ union following recent burglaries

The NFL has issued a security alert to teams and the players’ union following recent burglaries involving the homes of Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. In a memo obtained by The Associated Press, the league says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.” Law enforcement officials noted these groups target the homes on days the athletes have games. Players were told to take precautions and implement home security measures to reduce the risk of being targeted. Some of the burglary groups have conducted extensive surveillance on targets.

Penn State wins trademark case over retailer’s use of vintage logos, images

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Penn State has won a closely watched trademark fight over an online retailer’s use of its vintage logos and images. A Pennsylvania jury awarded Penn State $28,000 in damages earlier this week over products made and sold by the firms Vintage Brand and Sportswear Inc. Penn State accused them of selling “counterfeit” clothing and accessories. The defendants said their website makes clear they are not affiliated with Penn State. At least a dozen other schools have sued the defendants on similar grounds, but the Pennsylvania case was the first to go to trial.

Pep Guardiola signs a 2-year contract extension at Manchester City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at Manchester City, the club announced Thursday. The City manager’s contract was due to expire at the end of the season. The Catalan coach has overseen a period of unprecedented dominance since joining City in 2016. He has gone on to win six Premier League titles in seven years and also lifted the Champions League among 15 major trophies at the club.

Australia beats the United States at the Davis Cup to reach the semifinals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia has advanced to the Davis Cup semifinals for the third year in a row. The Australians eliminated the United States 2-1 on Thursday when Matt Ebden and Jordan Thompson beat Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-4 in the deciding doubles match in Malaga, Spain. Australia will face defending champion Italy or Argentina for a spot in the final. The Shelton-Paul pairing was a late substitution for Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram. Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis saved four match points in a third-set tiebreaker to get past Shelton in the opening singles match, before Taylor Fritz evened things for the Americans by defeating Alex de Minaur.

Drama surrounds final 3 races of F1 season as drivers voice displeasure with recent FIA decisions

LAS VEGAS (AP) — There’s three races remaining in the Formula 1 season and Max Verstappen is inching so close to a fourth consecutive world championship he could wrap it up Saturday night at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. But all is not smooth sailing headed into this final month of racing. There’s a new race director following the shock sacking of Niels Wittich that blindsided the Grand Prix Driver’s Association so badly they created an Instagram account to rebuke the lack of FIA transparency. It’s the lone post on the account. Greg Maffei, the CEO of Liberty Media said last week he was stepping down from his position and F1 furiously denied over the weekend that Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One Management, was also on the move.

Stephen Silas coaching USA Basketball in AmeriCup qualifying games this weekend

Stephen Silas has plenty of reasons why he wanted to coach for USA Basketball in the qualifying rounds of the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. Among them: his father. Paul Silas died two years ago and, despite a long career as an NBA coach, he never got the chance to be part of the national team. So, when USA Basketball called his son about this opportunity — games Friday and Monday in Washington, then two more qualifying games in February likely with a different roster — he jumped at the chance.

Simone Biles to join Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Snoop Dogg and Simone Biles turned their Olympic bond from this summer’s Paris Games into a new challenge: The superstar tandem will team up on NBC’s “The Voice.” Biles will join Snoop on the reality competition television series during a new episode, airing Monday. As a show coach, he enlisted Biles as a mentor in the playoff round to help advise five vocalist who are vying for a spot in the live shows. For Snoop and Biles, their pairing was a superb match for the sports and music icons — who carried their effortless chemistry from the Olympics to the TV set of “The Voice.”

New Hampshire court hears cases on transgender girls playing girls sports

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two lawsuits about transgender girl athletes are being heard in federal court in New Hampshire. One case is challenging a state ban at schools and the other is about the right to protest transgender athletes’ participation on girls teams. The first hearing Thursday was about two transgender girls being allowed to play on their high school girls soccer and track teams as they seek to overturn the law. The law bans transgender athletes in grades 5 to 12 from teams that align with their gender identity. The other hearing is about a school district’s decision to bar parents from wearing pink wristbands with “XX” on them — representing the female chromosome pair — at a girls soccer game.

World swim body eases rules on approved Russians competing in relays and some team events

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The World Aquatics governing body of swimming has eased rules that now allow approved athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in team events at international meetings. World Aquatics says athletes who have been competing as neutrals in individual events during the invasion of Ukraine can team up and compete in swim relays, artistic swimming and synchronized diving. The neutrality rules included not publicly supporting the invasion and not having ties to the military and state security agencies. One swimmer from Russia and three from Belarus competed at the Paris Olympics as neutral individuals. They won no medals.

