AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:40 a.m. EDT

Browns star Nick Chubb to undergo surgery on season-ending knee injury; Kareem Hunt in for visit

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb will undergo surgery on his left knee after suffering a gruesome season-ending injury Monday night in Pittsburgh. A four-time Pro Bowler, Chubb got hurt when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick tackled him low on a carry in the second quarter. The impact buckled the same knee that Chubb injured in 2015 at Georgia and had reconstructed. Coach Kevin Stefanski did not have any specifics on Chubb’s injury or when he’ll have the operation. The 27-year-old Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and scored 48 touchdowns since being drafted in 2018. As Cleveland regroups, the team brought in former Brown Kareem Hunt for a tryout.

Spain players arrive at camp after Hermoso accuses federation of threatening World Cup winners

MADRID (AP) — Some of Spain’s World Cup-winning players have started reporting to training camp despite not wanting to be called up for the national team while fighting for changes in the soccer federation. Local media showed some of the players arriving at the hotel where they gathered before heading to Valencia to meet other teammates. They arrived a day after new coach Montse Tomé ignored their decision not to play until their demands for reform at the federation were met. Players who don’t show up risk breaking a Spanish sports law that requires athletes to answer the call of national teams unless there are circumstances that impede them from playing.

Ohtani has elbow surgery. His doctor expects hitting return by opening day ’24 and pitching by ’25

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani had elbow surgery Tuesday, and his doctor said he expects the two-way star will be available as a hitter on opening day next season and will return to the mound as a pitcher in 2025. Ohtani tore the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on Aug. 23, ending his pitching season. He continued as a batter through Sept. 3 until an oblique strain. Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache operated Tuesday at the Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles. He said in a statement that the sides decided to “reinforce the healthy ligament in place,” suggesting the UCL wasn’t reconstructed via Tommy John surgery. ElAttrache performed Tommy John surgery on Ohtani on Oct. 1, 2018.

Column: Duane Bock thought he would have the summer off. Now the caddie is going to the Ryder Cup

Duane Bock finally gets to caddie in a Ryder Cup and it’s not anything like he expected. For one thing, he’ll be working for Sepp Straka, not Kevin Kisner. And he’ll be part of Team Europe, not Team USA. Bock is still trying to get his head around how this all came about in three months. Kisner needed a break from poor play and wanting to be home with his young children. Straka had changed caddies and was looking for a fill-in. Straka won the John Deere Classic and was runner-up at the British Open, and the Austrian was picked for the Ryder Cup.

Deion Sanders condemns death threats against player whose late hit left Hunter with lacerated liver

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado coach Deion Sanders has condemned the death threats sent to Colorado State safety Henry Blackburn after his late hit that sent Buffaloes star Travis Hunter to the hospital with a lacerated liver. Sanders says he has forgiven Blackburn. So has the rest of the team, including Hunter. The police are involved in the case given the nature of the threats toward Blackburn and his family. Blackburn’s hit came early in the game, which Colorado won in double overtime. Hunter doesn’t have a definitive timeline for a return. No. 19 Colorado plays at No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.

Transfers are fueling some of college football’s biggest success stories as teams embrace the portal

From Florida State’s re-emergence as a national power to Colorado’s extreme makeover under Deion Sanders and the Pac-12’s resurgence fueled by transfer quarterbacks, reasons to embrace college football free agency are everywhere this season. No. 4 Florida State faces a Clemson team that has mostly ignored the emerging transfer market. The production being done by transfers has increased compared to last season in every category from games started to yards gained passing, rushing and receiving to tackles, sacks and interceptions.

Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson expected to miss remainder of season with broken right leg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson has a broken right leg and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to coach Frank Reich. Thompson underwent surgery on Tuesday to fix a fractured fibula he sustained in the first quarter of Carolina’s 20-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night. The news is a crushing blow for the Panthers defense, which lost starting cornerback Jaycee Horn to a hamstring injury last week. Horn is expected to miss at least six weeks. Reich would not say who’ll start in Thompson’s spot Sunday against Seattle. Thompson has been placed on injured reserve.

Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal with France at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama will be aiming for the gold medal at the Paris Olympics. The San Antonio Spurs rookie has reaffirmed his commitment to the national squad for the Summer Games next year in his home country. He spoke in the wake of France’s poor showing at the World Cup last month. He says: “I’ll be present at the Olympics, and there’s no other goal than gold.” The No. 1 draft pick had decided not to play at the World Cup in order to prepare for his rookie season. France came to the World Cup as the reigning Olympic silver medalists but failed to qualify for the second round.

Caitlin Clark of Iowa wins Sullivan Award as the nation’s top collegiate athlete

NEW YORK (AP) — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has won the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s top collegiate or Olympic athlete. Clark was honored at the New York Athletic Club. She was the consensus national player of the year in women’s basketball. She led the Hawkeyes to their first national title game appearance, where they lost to LSU. Voting by the public as well as the AAU Sullivan Award committee, AAU board of directors, sports media and past winners determined the winner. The award also recognizes leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the playing field.

Beyond Bedard, the NHL’s rookie class is stacked with talented newcomers to watch

Connor Bedard is the most-hyped hockey player since Connor McDavid. But the Chicago Blackhawks top pick is far from the only rookie to watch in the NHL this season. Second and third picks Leo Carlsson of Anaheim and Adam Fantilli of Columbus are also new on the scene. And a few top players from the draft in 2021 and ‘22 also make up this rookie class from Arizona’s Logan Cooley to Toronto’s Matthew Knies and New Jersey’s Luke Hughes. Knies and Hughes already got a taste of pro hockey late last season and in the playoffs to give them a head start on the Calder Trophy race.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.