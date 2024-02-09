AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:38 p.m. EST

Former Mets GM Billy Eppler suspended through World Series for fabricating injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York Mets general manager Billy Eppler was suspended through the 2024 World Series by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded he and other team employees fabricated injuries to create open roster spots. No Mets medical or athletic training personnel were mentioned in the announcement by Major League Baseball. Manfred said in a statement that Eppler directed “the deliberate fabrication of injuries; and the associated submission of documentation for the purposes of securing multiple improper injured list placements during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

What a comeback! Three longtime friends have attended every Super Bowl — and don’t intend to stop

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — Three friends who say they are the final fans who can claim membership in the exclusive “never missed a Super Bowl” club are back again for number 58 this year. The three fans, all in their 80s, are Don Crisman of Maine, Gregory Eaton of Michigan and Tom Henschel, who splits time between Florida and Pennsylvania. The three are gathering this weekend in Las Vegas for the big game, and they’re hoping they can all make it all the way to the 60th edition of the game two years from now.

Taylor Swift’s connections to sports go back to her early days performing the national anthem

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Taylor Swift got her singing career started by performing the national anthem at sporting events as a young child and teenager. She sang the anthem before 45,900 fans at Game 3 of the 2008 World Series. The U.S. Open. NASCAR. The World Series. Yes, even the Double-A Reading Phillies. Swift was an unsigned artist who looked for any kind of break by belting out the song about the land of the free and the home of the brave in front of as many packed crowds as she could find.

Shohei Ohtani tries to blend in with Dodgers, even if that might prove impossible

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani gave his first interview at Camelback Ranch as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers on a chilly Friday morning, surrounded by more than 50 reporters who asked questions of baseball’s first and only $700 million man. These kinds of scenes make it hard for Ohtani to be one of the guys. But he’s trying. Ohtani said he’s “going to act like a rookie” while getting acclimated to his new team. The Dodgers had their first official workout of spring training on Friday, with pitchers and catchers reporting. Several hitters were also taking batting practice, though stars like Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman haven’t arrived at camp.

Anger over Messi’s absence in Hong Kong game spreads: Argentina friendly in mainland China canceled

HONG KONG (AP) — An Argentina soccer friendly in China next month has been canceled in more fallout from Lionel Messi failing to play in a club exhibition match in Hong Kong. World Cup champion Argentina organized a tour of China for next month but the Hangzhou hosts of a game against Nigeria have canceled it. A second match against Ivory Coast in Beijing is to go ahead. Meanwhile, Hong Kong organizers of the club friendly with Inter Miami say they will offer a 50% refund following days of backlash from angry fans and the government. The grievances from Hong Kong fans stem from Messi failing to play against a local team last Sunday. His injury excuse didn’t wash with them when he played for 30 minutes on Wednesday in Tokyo.

How Asian American and Pacific Islander athletes in the NFL express their cultural pride

Historically, Asian Americans have been stereotyped as more brains than brawn or “foreigners” when it comes to sports like football. But they have had some sort of presence on the NFL field for nearly a century. Meanwhile, football has been a mainstay in Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander communities for decades and yielded a fair share of star athletes. Current and former athletes of AAPI heritage agree it feels like any misconceptions have mostly faded. But, what’s been encouraging in recent years is being able to incorporate their culture on a public stage and have the public embrace it as well.

UCLA’s Chip Kelly steps down after six seasons as head coach as Bruins prepare for move to Big Ten

UCLA coach Chip Kelly stepped down Friday after six seasons leading the Bruins, leaving the school with vacancy at the top just as programs are starting to gear up for spring practices. Multiple media outlets reported that Kelly was heading to Ohio State to become offensive coordinator. Kelly had a 35-34 record in six years with the Bruins, but the program was showing signs of stagnating, especially with a move to the Big Ten next season.

Boston College hiring former NFL head coach Bill O’Brien to lead Eagles, AP source says

Bill O’Brien will be the new head coach at Boston College, a person with direct knowledge of the move told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school was still working to finalize the hire. The Boston native opted to return to his hometown for a top job instead of taking the offensive coordinator position at Ohio State he accepted just last month. O’Brien was the New England Patriots offensive coordinator last season. He replaces Jeff Hafley, who left BC to be defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers last week.

Moore’s hire at Michigan gives advocates hope that Black coaches at bluebloods can become the norm

Sherrone Moore joined a rare group of Black coaches given the opportunity to run elite programs when Michigan hired him to replace national-championship winning coach Jim Harbaugh. Black coaches typically have taken over struggling programs with significant limitations. With Moore and Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman following similar paths, there is excitement that having Black faces in the most visible position at blue blood programs is becoming normalized and that young Black coaches finally are being viewed as the rising stars.

Jamaican sprinter Fraser-Pryce to make Paris Games her fifth and final Olympics

Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce says the Paris Games will be her fifth and final Olympics. The 37-year-old sprinter, who won two gold medals at 100 meters and another in the 4×100 relay, told Essence.com she still loves the sport but will retire after Paris so she can spend more time with her husband and her 6-year-old son, Zyon. Fraser-Pryce surprised everyone with a second-place finish at Jamaica’s Olympic trials in 2008, then went on to win the 100 meters at the Beijing Games. It was the first of her eight Olympic medals. She also won four silvers — including one in Tokyo in 2021 — and one bronze.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.