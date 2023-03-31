AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:37 p.m. EDT

MLB opening day has 14 clock violations, stolen base spike

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs right-hander Marcus Stroman committed Major League Baseball’s first pitch-clock violation in the third inning of an opening day game against the Milwaukee Brewers. It was the first of 14 violations in 15 games on a day the average game time was 2 hours, 45 minutes. With no outs, rookie Brice Turang on second base and Christian Yelich at the plate, plate umpire Ron Kulpa called the violation on Stroman at Wrigley Field. Kulpa pointed to his wrist in announcing the call, and the automatic ball made it a 2-2 count against Yelich.

Purdue’s Zach Edey named AP men’s player of the year

Purdue’s Zach Edey was a near-unanimous choice as The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year. Edey received all but one vote from a 58-person media panel, with Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis receiving the other. The 7-foot-4 Canadian was sixth nationally in scoring at 22.3 points per game and second in rebounding at 12.8.

Marquette’s Shaka Smart voted men’s AP coach of the year

Shaka Smart was voted the AP men’s basketball coach of the year after leading Marquette to regular-season and Big East Tournament titles. He received 24 of 58 votes from a national panel to beat out Kansas State coach Jerome Tang, who had 13 votes, and Kelvin Sampson of Houston, who received 10. The voting began with the conclusion of the regular season and closed before the start of the NCAA Tournament. The Golden Eagles were a No. 2 seed and lost in the second round to Michigan State. Smart is the second Marquette coach to win AP coach of the year after Al McGuire in 1971.

Up next for unbeaten South Carolina is Clark and Iowa

DALLAS (AP) — South Carolina and Iowa will meet in one of the most highly anticipated Final Four matchups in women’s basketball history. The undefeated Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th team to go through a season unbeaten and the first to repeat as champions since UConn won four in a row from 2013 through 2016. To get to the NCAA Tournament title game, Dawn Staley’s squad will have to slow down dynamic guard Caitlin Clark, who has Iowa back in the national semifinals for the first time in 30 years.

Oscar Pistorius stays in prison after his parole is denied

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Former Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius was denied parole Friday after it was decided that he had not served the “minimum detention period” required to be released from prison following his murder conviction for the 2013 killing of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp. South Africa’s Department of Corrections said in a statement that the parole board hearing Pistorius’ application ruled he would be able to apply again in August 2024. The board cited a new clarification on Pistorius’ prison sentence that was issued by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal three days ago. There has been legal wrangling over how much jail time Pistorius has served and when he should be eligible for parole because of the series of appeals in his case.

Final Four: At Florida Atlantic, it’s not ‘F-A-Who?’ anymore

HOUSTON (AP) — Nobody will ever mistake Tobacco Road for 777 Glades Road, which is the address of one of history’s most unexpected Final Four party crashers. But there in the upscale retirement town of Boca Raton, Florida, sits one of the fastest-growing, most-diverse college campuses that very few basketball fans had heard of until this month. Florida Atlantic University has barreled its way onto the sport’s biggest stage. It has added “Final Four” to a hoops resume that could have been scribbled down on the back of a cocktail napkin until now.

Minor league players ratify collective bargaining agreement

NEW YORK (AP) — Minor leaguers ratified their first collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball ahead of the season’s start. MLB owners are expected to vote on the agreement next week. The Major League Baseball Players Association says more than 99% of minor leaguers who cast ballots approved the deal. About 5,500 players are in the bargaining unit. Minimum salaries will rise from $4,800 to $19,800 at rookie ball, $11,000 to $26,200 at Low Class A, $11,000 to $27,300 at High Class A, $13,800 to $27,300 at Double A and $17,500 to $35,800 at Triple-A.

Wimbledon drops ban on Russians, lets them play as neutrals

LONDON (AP) — Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon as neutral athletes after the All England Club reversed its ban from last year. The players must sign declarations of neutrality and comply with “appropriate conditions.” That includes not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Other tennis tournaments have allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete as neutrals. The All England Club says it considers “alignment between the Grand Slams to be increasingly important in the current tennis environment.” This year’s Wimbledon tournament will start on July 3. The women’s final is scheduled for July 15 and the men’s final on July 16.

A look at each Final Four team, through advanced stats

The advanced stats can tell us a lot about the teams in this year’s Final Four. San Diego State is great defensively and not at all great on offense. Miami is basically the opposite. UConn has looked dominant but can still be turnover prone. Florida Atlantic is solid on offense and defense. The Owls have hit the offensive boards impressively in this tournament, but so have their opponents. Although this foursome doesn’t have any team seeded higher than fourth, UConn is now No. 1 in the country in Ken Pomeroy’s rankings.

Oddsmakers skeptical of scoring spike from MLB’s new rules

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Here’s one baseball fans might not have bet on: At least one prominent oddsmaker thinks starting pitchers will go deeper into games this season. Eric Biggio, baseball lead trader for Caesars Sportsbook, thinks Major League Baseball’s new rules could hedge the trend of managers going early and often to their bullpens. That goes against conventional thinking that a clock meant to hurry pitchers would likely aid hitters. Starters’ innings have been drastically reduced in recent years in favor of a parade of hard-throwing relievers. The strategy has contributed to a decrease in scoring and lack of action in games, part of what prompted MLB to make the changes.

