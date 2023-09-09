AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:37 a.m. EDT

Daniil Medvedev ousts US Open defending champion Carlos Alcaraz to reach the final. Djokovic awaits

NEW YORK (AP) — Daniil Medvedev ended Carlos Alcaraz’s reign as the U.S. Open champion by eliminating him in the semifinals 7-6 (3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a rematch in the final against Novak Djokovic. The No. 3-seeded Medvedev won his lone major title at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by defeating Djokovic in that year’s final. That prevented Djokovic from completing what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. Djokovic advanced Friday by defeating unseeded American Ben Shelton 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals as he pursues what would be a 24th Grand Slam trophy.

US Open finalist Coco Gauff is starting to believe. She faces Aryna Sabalenka for the title

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff will try to win her first Grand Slam title when she meets Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Sabalenka won the Australian Open this year and is assured of moving up to No. 1 in the WTA rankings next week no matter what happens on Saturday in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida who is on an 11-match winning streak and says she is starting to believe in her abilities as much as everyone else has for years. Sabalenka is a 25-year-old from Belarus and is well aware that most of the 23,000 or so spectators at the final will be cheering for Gauff.

OSU, WSU ask court to prevent departing Pac-12 schools from standing in way of rebuilding conference

Oregon State and Washington State have filed a complaint in Washington state court against the Pac-12 and Commissioner George Kliavkoff. It seeks a court order preventing 10 departing members from standing in the way of the two schools’ efforts to rebuild the conference. The Pac-12 currently has 12 members, but 10 of them are leaving next year. Southern California, UCLA, Washington and Oregon are leaving for the Big Ten; Stanford and Cal are leaving for the Atlantic Coast Conference; and Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are leaving for the Big 12.

Neymar breaks Pele’s Brazil goal-scoring record in 5-1 win in South American World Cup qualifying

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar has become the top goal scorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pelé. The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belém. It was Brazil’s fourth goal of the match in a 5-1 win, with the last goal of the match also being scored by Neymar during injury time.

Spanish prosecutors accuse Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player at World Cup

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors have accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing a player on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. The now-suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation kissed Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney. Prosecutors presented their case for potential criminal charges against Rubiales to Spain’s National Court in Madrid two days after Hermoso formally accused him of sexual assault. Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault.

Novak Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final. It’s a rematch from 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic is back in the U.S. Open final for a record-tying 10th time after a 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (4) victory over unseeded American Ben Shelton. Djokovic’s opponent in Sunday’s title match will be 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, who ended Carlos Alcaraz’s title defense by eliminating him in four sets Friday. Medvedev beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open final two years ago. Djokovic is a 23-time Grand Slam champion but he missed the U.S. Open last year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. The 36-year-old from Serbia will seek a fourth trophy from Flushing Meadows on Sunday. He would be the oldest man to win the event in the Open era.

Griner’s WNBA return not a fairytale, but there were still plenty of joyful moments

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA after nearly 10 months in a Russian prison hasn’t always been the smoothest ride. There have been injuries. There was a break for mental health. The Phoenix Mercury haven’t been very good, and the coach was fired less than halfway through the season. But there have also been many moments of joy. She was welcomed by adoring crowds at nearly every WNBA arena. Individually, she played well, and was selected to play in another All-Star game. It’s all added up to a unique journey for the 6-foot-9 Griner, who played her final home game of the season on Friday night.

The spotlight in the Alabama-Texas game will be squarely on the 2 QBs, Quinn Ewers and Jalen Milroe

Quarterbacks Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers will take center stage in the Texas-Alabama showdown. Milroe is set to make his third start for the third-ranked Crimson Tide against No. 11 Texas. But it will be his biggest game yet. Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in the same game last weekend against Middle Tennessee State. Ewers was having a big performance to open last year’s meeting but went down with a shoulder injury in the first quarter.

Predicting the season awards: Aaron Rodgers becomes 5-time AP NFL MVP

Patrick Mahomes was the NFL and Super Bowl MVP even without Tyreek Hill. He’s going to need Travis Kelce to have a chance to do it again. The defending champion Kansas City Chiefs got off to a losing start after raising their latest Super Bowl banner. With Kelce sporting a mustache in street clothes on the sideline because of a knee injury, Mahomes didn’t have his usual magic touch in a 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. Mahomes threw a pick-6 on a perfect pass that hit Kadarius Toney in stride but bounced off his hands. Toney dropped another pass late in the fourth quarter that would’ve moved the Chiefs closer into field-goal position.

Damar Hamlin is ready to complete his comeback as he prepares for Bills opener on Monday night

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin has come to appreciate the new normal in his life as he prepares to make his comeback to football complete in Buffalo’s season-opener at the New York Jets on Monday night. His passion to play again following a near-death experience on the field in Cincinnati will now be forever shared with a desire to give back. Both were evident this week when Hamlin hosted a charitable event for Buffalo-area children while appreciating his achievement of making the Bills’ 53-player roster. The game on Monday night comes eight months after he collapsed and had to be resuscitated on the field.

