AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:35 p.m. EST

IOC confirms Russian athletes can compete at Paris Olympics with approved neutral status

GENEVA (AP) — The International Olympic Committee says some Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The decision removes the option of a blanket ban due to the invasion of Ukraine. It confirms moves the IOC started one year ago to reintegrate Russia and its military ally Belarus into global sports. In March, the IOC urged sports governing bodies to look at ways to let individual athletes compete. The IOC says eight Russians and three from Belarus in individual sports have so far qualified for Paris.

French police address fear factor ahead of the Olympic Games after a deadly attack near Eiffel Tower

PARIS (AP) — The bar was already high, but the security challenge ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games only grew with a knife attack last weekend that killed a tourist near the Eiffel Tower. Still, the assault at the hand of a suspected Islamic radical, a kind of invisible enemy, left law enforcement undaunted. The attack quickly raised concern in France and abroad about security for the Games that begin July 26 — in just over seven months. But law enforcement officials appear eager to push back the fear factor and show off a security-ready Paris. Bernard Bobrowska, inspector general of local police for the French capital says: “We are trying to make the invisible risk visible.”

McCarthy back with Cowboys after appendectomy, set to call plays against Eagles

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is back with the team after undergoing an emergency appendectomy. The procedure came four days before he planned to be the sideline for an NFC East showdown with Philadelphia. The 60-year-old McCarthy wants the focus on the players and says that was a big motivation for getting back quickly. McCarthy says he thought he was dealing with a stomach virus. First place in the NFC East is on the line Sunday night along with Dallas’ 14-game home winning streak.

Column: So much for peace and harmony in the world of golf as Jon Rahm heads to LIV

So much for peace and harmony in the world of golf. Jon Rahm’s defection from the PGA Tour to Saudi-funded LIV shows just how fractured the sport remains, even as it faces an end-of-the year deadline to finalize an agreement that was supposed to make everything kumbaya. Only one thing is clear: The idea that two tours can somehow co-exist to the benefit of both is ludicrous. It’s never worked in any other sport, and there’s no reason to think that the PGA Tour and LIV can somehow walk this perilous tightrope. There’s too much money involved, too many egos, too much potential power.

Analysis: If a kicker once won the AP NFL MVP award, Tyreek Hill or another non-QB can win it

Tyreek Hill’s record-breaking pace this season has led to a persistent question that’s become a hot topic on debate shows. Can Hill become the first wide receiver to win the AP NFL MVP award? Mark Moseley was the Most Valuable Player in 1982 so if a kicker can win it, any player could. Well, maybe not a long snapper or punter. Hill is making a strong case in a season where there’s no clear frontrunner through the first 13 weeks. He has 1,481 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns for the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins. Hill is on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season record for yards and become the first player to hit 2,000. Still, he has the seventh-best MVP odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Haliburton and Pacers to meet James and the Lakers for the NBA’s In-Season Tournament title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton can change his own narrative on Saturday night. And LeBron James gets a chance to add yet another prize to his legacy. It’s a game that doesn’t count in the standings but still has a ton of money, a trophy, medals and bragging rights on the line. Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers will take on James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in the championship game of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. Both teams are 6-0 in the event.

MLS commissioner says 2023 was undeniably the Year of Messi but season also had other high points

The 2023 Major League Soccer season was undeniably the year of Lionel Messi. The World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d’Or winner arrived at Inter Miami this summer and changed the league. Sales of pink No. 10 jerseys spiked, subscriptions to MLS games on Apple TV surged and ticket prices for his games reached unheard-of levels. But Commissioner Don Garber says there were many reasons besides Messi that it was a transformative year in MLS, including the Leagues Cup competition and St. Louis City’s success.

The NCAA is looking at how to get athletes paid. That likely won’t solve its legal headaches

NCAA President Charlie Baker’s call for sweeping changes in compensating athletes comes with the organization facing a series of high-profile lawsuits. Baker says some schools should be required to pay their athletes at least $30,000 a year, Tulane law professor Gabe Feldman says the plan is unlikely to protect the NCAA from ongoing lawsuits. Some of those cases could cost the NCAA and its member schools billions in payouts to current and former athletes.

UConn basketball coach Geno Auriemma forced to change strategy after injuries and 5-3 start

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn basketball coach Geno Auriemma thought he had put together the pieces to make a strong run at a 12th national championship this season. Even after losing a potential starter in 6-foot-5 Egyptian national star Jana El Alfy to an offseason Achilles injury, his Huskies were loaded with talent. Former national player of the year Paige Bueckers returned after knee injuries to join stars Azzi Fudd and Aaliyah Edwards and Connecticut started the season ranked No. 2. But the now-No. 17 Huskies (5-3) have struggled both on and off the court with new injuries, poor play and Auriemma has seen his team fall both in the rankings and self-confidence. On Sunday, the Huskies face No. 24 North Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Lawsuit accuses NCAA of antitrust violation in college athlete transfer rule

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed by a group of states alleges the NCAA’s transfer rule for college athletes violates antitrust law. The lawsuit filed in West Virginia challenges the NCAA’s authority to impose a one-year delay in the eligibility of certain athletes who transfer. The suit says the rule “unjustifiably” restrains these athletes’ ability to engage in the market for their labor. NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year. Any additional transfer as an undergraduate would require a waiver from the NCAA for the athlete to compete immediately. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.

