AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:35 p.m. EDT

1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald and Northwestern leaders stemming from a hazing scandal

A former Northwestern football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school’s leadership, seeking damages stemming from a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job. The former player is identified in the lawsuit as John Doe. He alleges Tuesday in Cook County Court in Chicago that Fitzgerald along with Northwestern University President Michael Schill and other leaders at the school enabled sexual misconduct and racial discrimination. The player was on the football team from 2018 to 2022. Fitzgerald was fired last week after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players.

Lionel Messi takes to the practice field for 1st time since signing with Inter Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi jogged a lap with his new teammates, took part in a warm-up drill of players making short passes in a tight circle, and before long tapped his left foot at a ball that wound up in the back of an open net. Inter Miami’s new star wasted no time fitting right in. The World Cup winner and seven-time Ballon d’Or recipient as the world’s best player took part in a training session with his new Major League Soccer club for the first time Tuesday, three days after signing a 2-1/2 year contract that’ll pay him between $50 million and $60 million a year.

Column: PGA Tour’s Monahan returns to work and the clock is ticking on definitive agreement for LIV

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Jay Monahan is back to work as PGA Tour commissioner. And the clock is ticking. Along with working toward a definitive agreement with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, he has to look his players in the eye and do some explaining. Monahan stepped away from the tour for five weeks with a medical situation. He had said he expected to be called a hypocrite for doing a deal with the Saudis. It’s tougher to overcome the label as a traitor. The question is whether he can survive this. That depends on whether top players accept answers and accept them coming from Monahan.

Rory McIlroy is laying low ahead of the British Open as he tries to end his major drought

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Rory McIlroy is laying low in his quest to end nine years without winning a major. He canceled his news conference for the second straight major. Everything is lining up for him at Royal Liverpool for the British Open. He’s coming off a win at the Scottish Open. He won the British Open the last time it was on these Hoylake links. Still to be determined is whether he fits that model of players who win all their majors in a short period of time. Padraig Harrington is one of those players. He says McIlroy needs to be patient.

Women’s World Cup Guide: How to watch, schedule and betting favorites

The United States will be playing for an unprecedented three-peat at the Women’s World Cup. It won’t be easy for the No. 1 team in the world. The quadrennial tournament for international soccer’s most coveted trophy is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and kicks off on July 20. The tournament features an expanded field of 32 teams.

Paris Olympic organizing head says budget ‘under control’ a year ahead of 2024 Games

PARIS (AP) — The president of the Paris Olympic organizing committee says the operating budget for the 2024 Games is “under control.” Organizing committee president Tony Estanguet says partnership deals are on track with one year to go before the opening ceremony. He says they have signed 22 new sponsors since the start of the year. Estanguet says the organizing committee has secured $1.1 billion in revenue from partners and adds that doesn’t include “a new premium partner with whom we’re in talks.” Paris organizers are sill negotiating a partnership contract with the luxury group LVMH. The organizing committee has an operating budget of about $4.5 billion.

Hornets’ Miles Bridges apologizes for ‘pain and embarrassment’ from domestic violence investigation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has apologized for “the pain and embarrassment” caused by the domestic violence investigation that kept him out of the league last season. Bridges spoke publicly for the first time Tuesday since signing a one-year, $7.9 million contract to return to the Hornets. He vowed to rebuild relationships with teammates and become more active in the Charlotte community. He pleaded no contest in November to a felony charge that stemmed from accusations that he assaulted the mother of his children in front of them. The 25-year-old was sentenced to three years of probation.

Martin Truex Jr. ‘bad at making big decisions’ as he ponders NASCAR retirement

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Martin Truex Jr. says his struggle with making big decisions is one reason why he hasn’t decided if he will retire or return to NASCAR for a 2024 season. Truex knows he must make a decision soon so Joe Gibbs Racing can start plotting its plans for next season. Truex won Monday’s NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire. He has three wins this season, a lead in the points standings and a NASCAR championship push ahead. The JGR driver has publicly pondered retirement for a second straight season.

WNBA first-time All Star Aliyah Boston front-runner for rookie of the year honors

Aliyah Boston just wanted to fit in as a WNBA rookie. Instead, her historic season has brought renewed hope and some desperately needed change to the Indiana Fever. The top overall draft pick in April’s draft went into the All-Star as the top rookie in scoring, rebounding and blocks and as the obvious favorite in the rookie of the year chase. But Boston expects more than just ending losing streaks, surpassing recent single-season victory titles or collecting another trophy. She wants to help the Fever make their first playoff appearance since 2016, too.

Top-ranked Scheffler looks to turn consistent play into a second major title at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Scottie Scheffler knows the prevailing view of him is that he is “a touch boring,” emotionless and the epitome of consistency while mopping up earnings of $40 million in fewer than four full seasons on the PGA Tour. What the world’s top-ranked golfer really wants to be known as by the end of this week at the British Open at Royal Liverpool is a multiple major winner. He has one major title to his name as it stands. That was from the Masters last year at the end of a streak of four wins in six starts that catapulted a happy-go-lucky guy from Texas to the No. 1 ranking in a rush.

