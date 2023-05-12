AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:33 p.m. EDT

Questions linger about horse deaths in Kentucky with Preakness up next

Horse racing has a Kentucky Derby winner headed to the Preakness with a chance at the Triple Crown. But that pales in comparison to the questions facing the sport after what National Thoroughbred Racing Association president Tom Rooney called a “challenging” stretch. Seven horses died over a span of 10 days at Churchill Downs leading up to and on Derby day. Trainers confident in their horses racing May 20 at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore would like some answers about what happened in Kentucky.

Suns go big at trade deadline, still lose in second round of playoffs

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns pushed all-in at the trade deadline, blowing up their roster nucleus to add 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant in a quest for the franchise’s first championship in its 55-year history. It didn’t happen. Now it feels like big changes are on the horizon after another embarrassing playoff exit. Phoenix is headed to the offseason after losing to the Denver Nuggets 125-100 in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. Durant and three-time All-Star Devin Booker are expected to return, but there are few other certainties.

Rolling with Jokic-Murray combo, Nuggets prepare for Western Conference finals

PHOENIX (AP) — Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone said it was around December when he thought this could be a championship-caliber team. Jamal Murray was a believer even sooner. Like in 2019. After watching the Nuggets steamroll the Suns in Game 6 to clinch the Western Conference semifinals, it’s hard to argue with him. Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and finished with a triple-double, Jamal Murray added 26 and the Nuggets are off to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2020 after beating the Phoenix Suns 125-100 on Thursday night. The top-seeded Nuggets will play the winner of the Lakers-Warriors series. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead.

Heat, Lakers get another chance to move to conference finals; Knicks, Warriors on brink

MIAMI (AP) — Whatever it takes. That’s the credo at this time of year in the NBA playoffs. It’s why New York teammates Jalen Brunson and Quentin Grimes are playing 48 minutes. It’s why Miami’s Jimmy Butler is playing through ankle soreness. It’s why Golden State’s Stephen Curry is taking more shots per game than he ever has in a playoff run. It’s why the Los Angeles Lakers’ Anthony Davis will likely play through whatever is ailing him after he had to leave early Wednesday night. The Heat play host to New York and the Lakers play host to Golden State on Friday. Both home clubs have 3-2 series leads.

Black College World Series hopes to spur MLB careers for HBCU players

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Black College World Series played this week in Alabama hopes to spur pro careers amid declining numbers of U.S.-born Black players in the major leagues. Not a single alum from a historically black college or university was on a Major League Baseball opening day roster. U.S.-born Black players made up only 6.2% of those rosters. Last year’s World Series was the first without a U.S.-born Black player since 1950. Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith said it’s a trend that concerns current players and his contemporaries alike.

Tatum’s 4th-quarter 3s push Celtics past 76ers 95-86; force Game 7

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum missed his first six 3-pointers before he drilled two straight clutch ones late in the game that pushed the Celtics past the Philadelphia 76ers 95-86 to send the Eastern Conference semifinals back to Boston for Game 7. The defending conference champs are in familiar territory. Boston trailed 3-2 last season in the second round against Milwaukee before it won Game 6 on the road and the clincher at home. Game 7 is Sunday in Boston. Tatum scored 19 points. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored 26 points for the 76ers.

Carolina Hurricanes ride collective scoring into the East final of the NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes keep finding the back of the net despite losing multiple talented goal scorers to injury. The Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime Thursday night to close out the second-round playoff series in five games. The winner came on a deflection by Jesper Fast after defensemen had provided Carolina’s two regulation goals. Carolina’s goals-per-game average has increased during the Stanley Cup playoffs compared to the regular season despite the personnel losses. Carolina had four players score three goals during the New Jersey series and 12 players overall finding the back of the net.

NHL suspends Pietrangelo, Nurse on eve of critical Game 5 between Golden Knights, Oilers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be without their best defenseman in Game 5 with their second-round series against the Edmonton Oilers hanging in the balance. Alex Pietrangelo was suspended for one game for his slash on Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl in the final two minutes of the Oilers’ 4-1 victory. The series is tied at two games apiece. The Oilers will be without defenseman Darnell Nurse for Friday night’s Game 5. He was given a one-game suspension for penalties after the Pietrangelo slash.

NBA Playoffs: Nuggets become 1st team to reach this year’s NBA final four

The Denver Nuggets are headed to the NBA’s Final Four. The top seed in the Western Conference became the first team to make it to the conference final round of these NBA playoffs, after ousting the Phoenix Suns 125-100 on Thursday night. It’s Denver’s first time in the conference finals since 2020, the bubble season. The Nuggets will meet either the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors for the West title. Philadelphia could have gotten to the conference finals as well on Thursday, but dropped a Game 6 at home to Boston 95-86. Game 7 of that series is Sunday, in Boston.

How does the NBA lottery work, and who has the best chance to draft Wembanyama?

The NBA draft lottery has offered teams a quick path from bad to good for nearly four decades. The stakes this year are as high as they’ve ever been with French phenom Victor Wembanyama the top prospect. The lottery format has undergone a few changes since the New York Knicks won the first one in 1985. There were seven teams in the lottery then. There are twice as many now. The league will hold this year’s lottery Tuesday night in Chicago, with the winner getting the No. 1 pick and the chance to select Wembanyama. Detroit, Houston and San Antonio all have a 14% chance of getting him. Here’s a look at how the lottery works.

