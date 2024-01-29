AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:31 p.m. EST

The Super Bowl is set: Mahomes and the Chiefs will face Purdy and the 49ers

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to Las Vegas with a chance for a rare repeat while facing the San Francisco 49ers in a Super Bowl rematch from four years ago. The Chiefs beat Lamar Jackson and the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Brock Purdy later rallied the No. 1-seeded 49ers to a 34-31 victory over Detroit in the NFC title game. The Chiefs will try to become the first back-to-back champions since New England during the 2003-04 seasons. The 49ers seek a record-tying sixth Super Bowl title in their eighth appearance.

Figure skater Valieva disqualified in Olympic doping case. Russians set to lose team gold to US

GENEVA (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified from the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport comes almost two years after Valieva’s doping case caused turmoil at the Beijing Games. The CAS ruling means the Russians are set to be stripped of the gold medal in figure skating’s team event. The United States finished second and is set to be named Olympic champion instead. The IOC did not present any medals for the team event in Beijing. The 15-year-old Valieva was the star performer hours before her positive test for a banned heart medicine was revealed.

What happens to Olympic medals now that Russian skater Valieva has been sanctioned for doping?

The highest court in sports sanctioned Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva for doping violations at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The ruling set the stage for U.S. skaters to receive gold medals after they finished second behind Valieva and her teammates in the team competition. The case rocked the Olympics when, about 24 hours after she led Russia to the victory in the team event, details about a sample taken six weeks earlier at Russia’s national championships revealed there was a banned heart medication in her system. More than a half-dozen proceedings and appeals have taken place over the ensuing 23 months, culminating in the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Analysis: Hard to blame Dan Campbell for staying true to his aggressive self

Dan Campbell’s aggressiveness bit his team. The Detroit Lions blew a 17-point halftime lead and missed an opportunity to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history because their head coach stuck to the same philosophy that helped him turn a perennial loser into a championship contender. Hard to blame Campbell for staying true to himself. On a Sunday filled with superlative performances by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in the AFC championship game and a stellar comeback by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers against the Lions in the NFC title game, Campbell’s questionable fourth-down decisions stole the spotlight. Even another playoff failure by Lamar Jackson won’t compare to the second-guessing Campbell will surely face throughout the offseason.

UConn, Purdue stay atop AP Top 25 while chaos ensues as Duke, Wisconsin, Iowa State make big jumps

UConn remained No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll as the top five stayed the same from last week. The Huskies did pick up four more first-place votes and had 48 of the 63 from the national media panel. Purdue stayed at No. 2. North Carolina is No. 3, Houston is fourth and Tennessee is fifth. Wisconsin moved up seven spots to sixth and Duke climbed five to No. 7, while Iowa State made the biggest jump from No. 23 to No. 12. Alabama and TCU are back in the poll. Memphis and Colorado State dropped out.

South Carolina keeps grip on No. 1 in AP women’s poll as top teams stumble; Kansas State up to 2

South Carolina remains the clear No. 1 team in the country and No. Kansas State matched its best ranking ever after a chaotic week that saw nearly half of the AP Top 25 lose at least one game. Five of last week’s top 10 teams lost. Overall, a dozen ranked teams had at least one defeat. Kansas State has its highest ranking since 2002. Iowa is back up to third as Caitlin Clark nears the all-time scoring record in women’s basketball. Stanford and North Carolina State round out the top five.

Former Blue Jays, Red Sox and Astros manager Jimy Williams dies at age 80

BOSTON (AP) — Jimy Williams, the 1999 American League Manager of the Year for Boston who won 910 games over a dozen seasons that included stints with Toronto and Houston, has died. He was 80. The Red Sox said he died Friday at AdventHealth North Pinellas Hospital in Tarpon Springs, Florida, after a brief illness. Williams lived in nearby Palm Harbor. Williams was voted AL Manager of the Year in 1999 after leading the Red Sox to their second straight playoff appearance. His managing record was 910-790. He spent 2005 and ’06 as a Tampa Bay roving instructor and was Charlie Manuel’s bench coach for Philadelphia in 2007 and ’08.

Pride, patriotism win for African soccer fans and players in club vs. country debate

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — There’s no doubt which wins in the club vs. country debate for African soccer fans and players. They have little sympathy for European clubs missing star players because of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. Victor Osimhen cannot play for Napoli when he’s trying to steer Nigeria to its first title since 2013. Mohamed Salah was injured in a blow for Liverpool. Bayer Leverkusen’s Bundesliga challenge has been complicated by the absence of four players. Stuttgart is without top scorer Serhou Guirassy, who’s trying to guide Guinea past the quarterfinals. Guirassy tells The Associated Press, “You don’t have much better than playing for your country.” It’s also a rare chance for African fans to see their stars at home.

Taylor Swift greets Super Bowl-bound Travis Kelce with a kiss after Chiefs win the AFC title game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Taylor Swift may be Super Bowl-bound. The pop star could be on hand in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce after he and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 in the AFC championship game on Sunday. After the game, Swift greeted Kelce on the field with a short kiss, a long embrace and another smooch. Swift and others could be seen cheering from a suite in a corner of the stadium as Kelce caught a touchdown pass among his 11 receptions for 116 yards. Swift has concerts scheduled for Tokyo on the Friday and Saturday before the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Brock Purdy, 49ers rally from 17 points down, beat Lions 34-31 to advance to Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, and the San Francisco 49ers rallied from 17 points down at halftime to beat the Detroit Lions 34-31 and reach the Super Bowl. The 49ers scored 17 points in an eight-minute span of the third quarter to tie the game and then pulled away in the fourth quarter to earn a rematch against Kansas City after losing to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl four years ago. Detroit became the fourth team to lose a conference title game after leading by at least 17 points and was unable to make the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history.

