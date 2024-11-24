AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:31 a.m. EST

No. 2 Ohio State takes control in the 2nd half and runs over No. 5 Indiana 38-15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Will Howard passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another, TreVeyon Henderson ran for a score and No. 2 Ohio State beat previously undefeated No. 5 Indiana 38-15. All Ohio State has to do now is beat Michigan at home next Saturday and it will earn a return to the Big Ten championship game for the first time since 2020 and get a rematch with No. 1 Oregon. The Ducks beat Ohio State 32-31 in a wild one back on Oct. 12.

Verstappen captures 4th F1 championship after Mercedes sweep of Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Max Verstappen cruised to a fourth consecutive Formula 1 championship Saturday night by finishing fifth in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Verstappen needed only to finish ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren to give Red Bull a fourth straight driver championship. The Dutchman started fifth but was already up to second by the 10th lap around the street circuit that includes the famed Las Vegas Strip. Norris, who had to score at least three points more than Verstappen to extend the championship fight, finished sixth. Verstappen needed only to finish higher than Norris to win the title, which he did with two races remaining on the season.

After fans storm field early, No. 21 Arizona St stops Hail Mary try for 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cam Skattebo ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns, Sam Leavitt threw for 247 yards and a score, and No. 21 Arizona State beat No. 14 BYU 28-23. Arizona State built a 28-9 by late in the third quarter, but BYU responded with two late touchdowns. The Sun Devils got a big interception by Javan Robinson with 1:04 left. The surprising Sun Devils have won four straight and now find themselves on the fringe of the College Football Playoff discussion. BYU has lost two in a row, all but dashing its CFP hopes.

Devin Neal scores 4 times, Kansas beats No. 16 Colorado 37-21 as Buffs’ Big 12 title hopes take hit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns, caught four passes for 80 yards and another score, and led Kansas to a 37-21 victory over No. 16 Colorado on Saturday. The Jayhawks’ third straight win over a ranked opponent also dealt a big blow to the Buffaloes’ hopes of playing for the Big 12 title. They dropped to 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the league, and will now need to beat Oklahoma State next week and get some help. Shedeur Sanders threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, while Travis Hunter had eight catches for 125 yards and two scores for the Buffaloes. Kansas is 5-6 and will seeks bowl eligibility next week.

Penguins’ Crosby scores 600th NHL goal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby became the 21st player in NHL history to score 600 goals when he reached the mark in the second period against the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday night. Crosby got his 600th with 10 seconds left on a 5-on-3 power play. The Penguins’ bench emptied following Crosby’s goal, which was also his first against Utah. Crosby finished a one-timer from the right side of the net, set up by a pass from Erik Karlsson at 3:11 of the second. After the goal was announced, the crowd gave Crosby a standing ovation and the Penguins’ captain acknowledged the fans and raised his stick in the air. Crosby and Alex Ovechkin are the only active players to have scored at least 600 goals in the NHL.

Arnold, Robinson run for more than 100 yards as Oklahoma stuns No. 7 Alabama 24-3

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Xavier Robinson ran for career highs of 107 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma stunned No. 7 Alabama 24-3 to become bowl eligible and deal a severe blow to the Crimson Tide’s chances of receiving a College Football Playoff berth. Jackson Arnold ran for 131 yards on 25 carries and completed 9 of 11 passes for the Sooners, who got coach Brent Venables off the hot seat on Senior Night. Alabama’s Jalen Milroe completed 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions and gained just seven yards on 15 carries. The Sooners held Alabama to 234 yards.

Florida knocks No. 9 Ole Miss out of College Football Playoff contention, 24-17 in the Swamp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — DJ Lagway threw two touchdown passes, Montrell Johnson ran for 127 yards and a score, and Florida upset No. 9 Mississippi 24-17 on Saturday to knock the Rebels out of College Football Playoff contention. The Gators beat ranked teams in consecutive weeks for the first time since 2008 and became bowl eligible. The late-season spurt provided another vote of confidence for coach Billy Napier, who is expected back for a fourth season. Ole Miss lost for the first time in four games and surely will drop out of the 12-team playoff picture.

Oregon St. claims Pac-12 ‘title’ and snaps a 5-game skid with 41-38 win over No. 25 Washington St.

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Everett Hayes kicked a 55-yard field goal with 20 seconds left and Oregon State snapped a five-game losing streak with a 41-38 victory over No. 25 Washington State in what was essentially this season’s Pac-12 championship. Ben Gulbranson, who missed last week’s loss at Air Force, threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Beavers (5-6). Trent Walker Jr. caught 12 passes for 136 yards. It was the second straight loss for the Cougars (8-3), who were coming off a 38-35 loss last weekend to New Mexico that dashed the Cougars’ hopes of possibly earning an at-large bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff.

Hidalgo leads No. 6 Notre Dame over JuJu Watkins and third-ranked USC 74-61 in big matchup out West

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and No. 6 Notre Dame defeated JuJu Watkins and third-ranked Southern California 74-61 in a marquee matchup on the West Coast. Hidalgo had six rebounds and eight assists in front of several WNBA scouts. Olivia Miles added 20 points for the Fighting Irish, who improved to 5-0. Watkins finished with 24 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Trojans, who fell to 4-1. The Irish came out strong, taking a 20-10 lead in the first quarter, when Hidalgo had 11 points. They never looked back and stayed poised when USC came within three points three different times.

Andy Murray will coach Novak Djokovic through the Australian Open

Recently retired Andy Murray will team up with Novak Djokovic, working with him as a coach through the Australian Open in January. Murray’s representatives put out statements from both players on Saturday. Djokovic is a 24-time Grand Slam champion who has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any other player in tennis history. Murray won three major trophies and two Olympic singles gold medals who finished 2016 atop the ATP rankings. He retired as a player after the Paris Summer Games in August.

