AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:30 p.m. EST

Without handshakes, Ukrainian players trying to keep message alive at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Ukrainian player refusing to shake the hand of a Russian or Belarusian at the net has become a common sight on the tennis tours over the past two years. For those Ukrainian players competing at the Australian Open in Melbourne, it’s a gesture that has more meaning than ever. There was no handshake at the end of the match between Aryna Sabalenka and Lesia Tsurenko on Friday, nor after Marta Kostyuk and Elina Avanesyan played. Both Ukrainians did acknowledge their opponents. Two years on from the start of the invasion, the war continues but with Ukraine slipping down the news agenda, players are worried that their cause is being forgotten.

Sports Illustrated planning significant layoffs after license to use its brand name was revoked

The publisher of Sports Illustrated has notified employees it is planning to lay off a significant portion of the outlet’s staff after its license to use the iconic brand’s name in print and digital was revoked. In an email to employees Friday morning, the Arena Group, which operates Sports Illustrated and related properties, said that Authentic Brands Group has revoked its marketing license. Sports Illustrated’s employee union said in a statement that the layoffs would be a significant number and possibly all, of the NewsGuild workers represented.

Lions finally giving fans, including Eminem, chance to cheer for a winner after decades of futility

DETROIT (AP) — Eminem stood alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson before the Detroit Lions hosted a playoff game for the first time in three decades, soaking up an electric atmosphere at Ford Field. Johnson says he wished his teams could’ve had the same experience. He’s not alone. The Lions’ victory last week over the Los Angeles Rams was their second in the playoffs since winning the 1957 NFL title. The Lions are hosting Tampa Bay on Sunday, playing a second home playoff game in one postseason for the first time in team history.

Alabama five-star QB signee Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama five-star quarterback signee Julian Sayin has entered the transfer portal. He’s the latest player to leave the Crimson Tide since Nick Saban retired and ex-Washington coach Kalen DeBoer replaced him. Sayin was considered the third-best quarterback recruit in the country when he signed with Alabama last month. Sayin is the 26th player overall and second signee to enter the portal since the coaching changeover. Sayin is a 6-foot-1 passer from Carlsbad, California.

Titans interview Eagles coordinator Brian Johnson, the 8th candidate for head coaching job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans made Philadelphia offensive coordinator Brian Johnson their eighth coaching candidate interviewed virtually Friday in their search for a new coach. The Titans announced they had concluded their interview with Johnson, who also interviewed with Atlanta and reportedly Carolina for their head coach openings. Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk promised to cast a wide net in replacing coach Mike Vrabel. He was was fired Jan. 9 after six seasons. Johnson coached quarterbacks for Philadelphia in 2021 and 2022 before taking over as offensive coordinator in 2023. He started coaching in 2010 at Utah, where he played quarterback.

US national team midfielder Samantha Mewis retires from soccer because of knee injury

Samantha Mewis has retired from soccer because of a knee injury that has sidelined her from the U.S. team since the Tokyo Olympics. The 31-year-old Mewis underwent the first of two knee surgeries shortly after the Olympics in 2021. Her final match for the United States was a 4-3 victory over Australia for the bronze medal. Mewis played in 83 matches with 24 goals over an eight-year national team career.

Defending champion Sabalenka reaches 4th round at Australian Open. Coco Gauff also advances easily

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff are into the fourth round of the Australian Open after commanding wins. Sabalenka crushed Lesia Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 while Gauff cruised past Alycia Parks 6-0, 6-2. Jannik Sinner and Stefanos Tsitsipas were equally impressive as they moved on with straight-set wins. Men’s champion Novak Djokovic was a straight-sets winner in his 100th career match at the tournament.

Rookie Stroud shows poise beyond his years in leading Texans to divisional round of playoffs

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie C.J. Stroud impressed fans across the country with his poise and calmness in leading the Houston Texans to a win over Cleveland in his playoff debut. Though the performance was eye-opening to many, to those in Houston who know him best, it was just what they expected. offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik calls him calm and “a special individual in that way.” Stroud even impressed Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he’ll square off against Saturday in the divisional round.

Returning players, key transfers, O’Brien hiring kick-start offseason for Ohio State’s Ryan Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With many players NFL eligible and others following unhappy starting quarterback Kyle McCord into the transfer portal, Ohio State football looked to be in for an unhappy winter. But it didn’t happen that way. In fact, at least a dozen key contributors eligible for the NFL draft decided to stay in Columbus for another year, and the transfer portal provided the Buckeyes with more than it took away. Coach Ryan Day got top quarterback Will Howard, running back Quinshon Judkins and center Seth McLaughlin from the portal.

Jack Burke Jr., Hall of Famer who was the oldest living Masters champion, has died at age 100

Hall of Fame golfer and two-time major champion Jack Burke Jr. has died at age 100. He had been the oldest surviving Masters champion. His passing was confirmed Friday by Steve Timms, the CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association who spoke with Burke’s wife. When Burke finished his playing career, he joined Jimmy Demaret to found Champions Golf Club in Houston. The club went on to host the Ryder Cup, the U.S. Open and most recently the U.S. Women’s Open in 2020. Burke won the PGA Championship and Masters in 1956 among his 16 titles. He was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.