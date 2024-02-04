AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:29 p.m. EST

Steve Wilks’ roller coaster season as the 49ers defensive coordinator ends at Super Bowl

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Steve Wilks has had a roller coaster ride in his first season as defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Faced with a task of taking over a successful defense that still had the same position coaches and system of his predecessor DeMeco Ryans, Wilks tried to add his own twists without ruining what had worked so well. There were good moments early and bad ones such as a three-game losing streak in October that led to Wilks moving from the coaching booth to the sideline. The season will end with Wilks calling plays in the Super Bowl against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs Industry: Kansas City’s sustained success has boosted small business bottom lines

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Anthony Oropeza was trying to build a side business around his artwork when he started doing acrylic and mixed-media pieces centered on the Kansas City Chiefs. They sold like wildfire, and now his Chiefs-related work makes up the bulk of what he does to supplement his income. He’s an example of small businesses in Kansas City and elsewhere that have been able to take advantage of the Chiefs’ success to help their bottom line. The Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday in Las Vegas in their fourth Super Bowl in five years. And that has proven to be a boon for small apparel companies, bakeries and, yes, local artists as well.

Pebble Beach’s final round is postponed because of rain and raging wind. Wyndham Clark leads by 1

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been postponed until Monday. Wyndham Clark has a one-shot lead going into a round that was delayed Sunday by rain and wind. Clark got that lead by shooting 60 on Saturday to set the course record. Pebble Beach already is so soaked that 12 players have lost golf balls that buried under the soft turf. There was three-quarters of an inch of rain overnight. And now comes the high wind. Gusts are expected to reach 60 miles an hour. It’s possible the tournament will be 54 holes. Clark would be declared the winner if the final round cannot be completed.

Trade deadline, MVP race and more outdoor hockey are on tap for the 2nd half of the NHL season

TORONTO (AP) — Two significant trades happened during the NHL’s All-Star break. Many more are expected in the four-plus weeks before the March 8 trade deadline. That flurry of moves is just one thing to watch down the stretch of the NHL season. MetLife Stadium will host two outdoor games in as many days, Connor McDavid is shooting for another MVP honor and his Oilers are racing their way up the Western Conference standings. All that still needs to unfold before the playoffs and the chase for the Stanley Cup begin on April 22.

Bill Belichick takes out newspaper ad to thank New England fans for their support

Former Patriots coach Bill Belichick took out a full-page newspaper ad to thank Boston fans for their support during his time on the New England sideline. The ad that ran in Sunday’s Boston Globe and includes an image of Belichick overlooking a large crowd. Belichick coached the Patriots to six Super Bowl championships and 17 AFC East titles in a 19-year span. But the team struggled after quarterback Tom Brady left, with three losing seasons in four years and a 4-13 record in 2023 that led to Belichick’s departure. Belichick thanked the fans for their passion and even poked fun at his reputation as a slovenly grouch.

Fans unhappy at not seeing injured Messi play as Inter Miami cruises past Hong Kong XI 4-1

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong soccer fans and government have expressed their disappointment as Lionel Messi stayed on the bench for the full 90 minutes while Inter Miami defeated a Hong Kong XI 4-1 in the latest stop on the MLS team’s preseason Asian tour. The Argentine has a hamstring strain and did not play as fans, who snapped up more than 38,000 tickets within an hour of them going on sale in December, could be heard booing in the late stages of the game and at the final whistle. Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino defended the decision. He said the eight-time Ballon D’Or winner could not be risked. Miami finishes its Asian tour in Japan on Wednesday when it plays Vissel Kobe.

Premier League title race gets a lot tighter as Arsenal beats Liverpool 3-1 after Alisson’s errors

The Premier League title race just got a lot tighter. Arsenal benefited from two second-half errors from Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker to claim a 3-1 victory over the league leaders. Arsenal moved up to second place and just two points behind leader Liverpool after 23 of 38 games in what might shape up to be a three-way fight for the title. Manchester City is in third place and five points off Liverpool but with two games in hand. City will likely be happy with the result at Emirates Stadium and is away to Brentford on Monday. Manchester United beat West Ham 3-0 and Chelsea lost 4-2 at home to Wolverhampton.

No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for 7th consecutive victory

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Lance Jones scored 20 points, Zach Edey joined another exclusive club and No. 2 Purdue beat No. 6 Wisconsin 75-69 for its seventh consecutive victory. Purdue took the lead for good midway through the first half and extended its Big Ten lead to 1½ games. Edey had 18 points, 13 rebounds and three blocked shots. He joined Patrick Ewing and David Robinson as the only players in NCAA history to combine 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks while shooting at least 60% from the field.

Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend

TORONTO (AP) — Justin Bieber not only served as a celebrity captain at NHL All-Star Weekend. He actually got on the ice for warmups prior to the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament Saturday. Bieber during the games wore a Super Mario Brothers-inspired mushroom coat. He was one of four celebrities involved in the festivities along with fellow Canadians Michael Bublé, Will Arnett and Tate McRae. Auston Matthews, of the hometown Toronto Maple Leafs, said players got a kick out of Bieber joining them on the ice for warmups.

Stephen Curry scores season-high 60 points in Warriors’ 141-134 OT loss to Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points in Golden State’s 141-134 overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, with Trae Young scoring 35 points to help the Hawks outlast the Warriors. Curry wasn’t finished, adding eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws. Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Dejounte Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

