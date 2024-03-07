AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:27 p.m. EST

Major French union threatens strikes during Olympics. Hospital workers could walk off the job

A major French union is warning of possible strikes in the public sector, including at hospitals, during the Paris Olympics. The general secretary of the CGT tells France Info media that the union will give notice of a possible strike in public services during the Games, which are held in July-August. The social situation in France remains tense amid protests from teachers, police officers and farmers in recent weeks after huge demonstrations against the rise in retirement age last year.

Las Vegas fans get first look at A’s since stadium funding and relocation were approved

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics return to Las Vegas this weekend for exhibition games against Milwaukee, their first appearance since announcing the relocation to what the team envisions as its future home city. The games at Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the franchise’s Triple-A Aviators, feature an A’s team planning a new regular-season ballpark on the Strip it hopes will open in 2028. The Nevada Legislature enacted $380 million in funding for a $1.5 billion stadium and baseball owners unanimously approved the relocation in November. Close to a sellout crowd is expected in the 10,000 capacity ballpark for the Saturday afternoon game.

Red Bull F1 employee who accused team boss Horner of misconduct has been suspended, AP source says

A person with information on the matter has told The Associated Press that the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 employee whose complaint sparked an investigation into alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner has been suspended. The person requested anonymity because Red Bull hasn’t revealed details of the investigation. Red Bull Racing’s parent company didn’t immediately answer a request seeking comment. Horner declined to comment on the suspension Thursday.

Leafs join the NHL trade deadline party as Oilers and Avalanche make more moves

The Toronto Maple Leafs have joined the NHL trade party while a couple of Western Conference Stanley Cup contenders stayed active on the day before the deadline. The Colorado Avalanche acquired a pair of versatile forwards from Central Division rivals, Brandon Duhaime from Minnesota for a third-round pick in 2026 and Yakov Trenin from Nashville for a 2025 third and defense prospect Jeremy Hanzel. The Edmonton Oilers got defenseman Troy Stecher from Arizona for a fourth-rounder in 2027, and the Leafs received Joel Edmundson from Washington for a third-rounder in this year’s draft and a 2025 fifth.

Cole Brauer becomes first American woman to race sailboat alone and nonstop around world

A CORUNA, Spain (AP) — Cole Brauer became the first American woman to race nonstop around the world by herself when she arrived Thursday in A Coruña, Spain. The 29-year-old is one of more than a dozen sailors competing in the Global Solo Challenge. Brauer was the youngest and only woman in the group that set sail in October from A Coruña. The race took Brauer around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope and past Australia. She also faced the unpredictable, treacherous and deadly Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America. The race took her 130 days to complete.

Some of the biggest deals in NFL free agency could actually be re-signings

Another NFL free agency period is about to begin but buyers should beware that signing other teams’ veterans comes with plenty of risk. Some veterans will test the open market only to come back and re-sign with their old team. Every general manager in the league has a topflight player or two that he wants to keep from calling the moving trucks.

Denver Broncos releasing star safety Justin Simmons in a cost-saving move

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are releasing safety Justin Simmons in a cost-saving move. It’s the first domino to fall in the Russell Wilson fallout. The Broncos announced earlier this week they’re releasing their quarterback next week. That move leaves them with a record $85 million in dead cap charges that necessitates more painful cuts to their roster. Simmons leads the league with 30 interceptions in his eight seasons in Denver and has been a second-team All-Pro four of the last five years.

IndyCar resumes this weekend in downtown St. Petersburg following long and rocky offseason

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — It has been six months since Alex Palou closed the IndyCar season with his second championship in three years. America’s open-wheel racing series had a rocky offseason. Honda publicly aired grievances with IndyCar, team owners have been grumbling and the series was forced to delay its transition to a hybrid engine. The new season opens this weekend in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida. IndyCar has 17 races this year to showcase its product.

Gird your loins! Jockstraps are still holding up after 150 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Happy 150th birthday, dear jockstrap. How far you’ve come from your modest but mighty days protecting the precious parts of bicycle messengers as they navigated the bumpy cobblestones of Boston. Invented for that purpose in 1874, the strappy little staple of yore has become a sex symbol of sorts. Bike Athletic has sold more than 350 million jockstraps worldwide. Fashion designers have fancied up jockstraps for catwalks and store shelves. Kristen Stewart recently pulled on a Bike jockstrap for the cover of Rolling Stone. And the jockstrap owes a big debt to the gay men who have embraced it since the 1950s.

Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley among veterans eager to see how the NFL values running backs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is back in the gym eager to prove turning 30 is just a number that shouldn’t affect the four-time Pro Bowl running back’s value on the NFL’s open market. The challenge is that the man who organized a group chat among the league’s top running backs last summer is about to find out his worth and exactly what teams are willing to pay for proven experience with a bigger salary cap. Henry has company with stars such as Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard all poised to hit the market next week as well. Will some team show them big money? Or will they have to be patient and take less?

