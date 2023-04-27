AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:27 p.m. EDT

Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner got emotional quickly while speaking to reporters for the first time since a nearly 10-month detainment in Russia on drug-related charges. The WNBA star had to take a moment to compose herself after being asked about her resiliency through the ordeal. Griner’s first news conference drew more than 100 people, including Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, members of the Phoenix Mercury organization and her wife, Cherelle. Griner was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years but was released in a prisoner swap in December.

NFL Draft 2023 Live Updates | Who will be the first pick?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Follow along for real-time updates on the NFL draft with live updates by Associated Press journalists around the country. The draft in Kansas City starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and will be broadcast by the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPNDeportes. The Carolina Panthers have the first pick and are expected to choose between quarterbacks Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud.

Heat rally again to win in OT, eliminate top-seeded Bucks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 42 points and the Miami Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime at Milwaukee in Game 5 to cap an upset of the top-seeded Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. Miami became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the opening round. The last time it happened was in 2012, when a Philadelphia 76ers team featuring current Bucks guard Jrue Holiday capitalized on Derrick Rose’s knee injury to beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls. The Heat advance to a second-round series with the New York Knicks beginning Sunday.

NBA Playoffs: Butler does it again, Knicks reach Round 2

Jimmy Butler waved good-bye to Milwaukee. New York finally got back to the second round. Desmond Bane and Ja Morant kept Memphis’ season alive. And the champion Golden State Warriors looked like the champion Golden State Warriors again. Butler and the Miami Heat pulled off a stunner by becoming the sixth No. 8 seed in NBA history to eliminate a No. 1 seed, ousting Milwauke in five games. None of the other five upset wins were as one-sided; all the others ended up as 3-2 or 4-2.

Notre Dame transfer QB Buchner commits to Alabama and Rees

Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner has committed to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Buchner announced his decision in a Twitter post. Entering his third college season, Buchner began last year as Notre Dame’s starting quarterback. He hurt shoulder in Week 2 and missed the rest of the regular season. He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina. Alabama completed spring practice last weekend with no clear front-runner in a quarterback competition that include third-year player Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and two freshmen.

AP source: Jaguars LT Robinson facing suspension for PEDs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson is facing a multigame suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the potential suspension is pending the result of a B sample. According to league rules, Robinson could be suspended without pay for up to six games to start the season. The possibility of being without Robinson for any length of time could affect the way Jacksonville approaches the NFL draft beginning Thursday night. The Jaguars have the 24th overall pick.

Edwards’ lawyer: Assault charges baseless; chair was in way

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The attorney for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards says his client will “vigorously defend” himself against misdemeanor third-degree assault charges. Edwards allegedly swung a folding chair that struck two Denver arena employees after the series-ending loss to the Nuggets. Edwards’ attorney Harvey Steinberg criticized the Denver Police Department’s decision to “inexplicably” charge Edwards after Game 5. Steinberg said Edwards’ exit from the court was partially obstructed by the chair and that he did not intend to hurt anyone. Edwards did not participate in season-ending news conferences at team headquarters.

Pirates star Dick Groat, who also played in NBA, dies at 92

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dick Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92. Groat’s family says in a statement that he died Thursday at UMPC Presbyterian Hospital from complications of a stroke. Groat was an All-American in both basketball and baseball at Duke. He was drafted by the NBA’s Fort Wayne Pistons in 1952 before focusing on baseball full-time after a stint in the Army. Groat played 14 seasons in the majors, most of them with Pittsburgh. He was a World Series champion with the Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Nate Diaz surrenders after brawl; lawyer says self-defense

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mixed martial arts fighter Nate Diaz has turned himself in to police in New Orleans to face a battery charge arising from a weekend street brawl. Police said the fight happened early Saturday in the French Quarter. Police said Diaz went to police with his attorney Thursday and turned himself in. His spokesman says he has posted bond and been cleared to return home to Stockton, California. An attorney for Diaz has told New Orleans media the fighter was acting in self-defense.

Man City lets hair down to confirm Premier League dominance

Erling Haaland undid his ponytail and released his flowing blond locks moments before finishing off Arsenal in a purported Premier League title decider that turned into a procession for Manchester City. The defending champions certainly let their hair down at Etihad Stadium with a swaggering 4-1 win that left little doubt about who the top team in England is. City is backed by the riches of Abu Dhabi and has arguably the world’s best coach in Pep Guardiola. It means City has established an era of domination in the Premier League that is starting to mirror that of France and Germany.

