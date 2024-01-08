AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:24 p.m. EST

Tiger Woods, Nike end partnership after more than 27 years

Tiger Woods is no longer a Nike athlete after 27 years, ending a partnership between the swoosh and golf’s biggest star and raising questions about the future of both in the sport. Woods in a social media post thanked Nike co-founder Phil Knight for his “passion and vision” that brought Nike and the Nike Golf partnership with Woods together. Mark Steinberg, his agent at Excel Sports, confirmed the end of the deal that began in 1996. Nike also posted to social media, saying in a photo, “It was a hell of a round, Tiger.”

Analysis: Bills, Cowboys were the NFL’s biggest winners in Week 18, securing the No. 2 seeds

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys made sure they’ll start the playoffs at home, where they’re undefeated. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are going home with a division title instead of heading back to Miami for a rematch. The NFL playoff field is set. Fourteen teams will compete for a trip to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas next month. The postseason starts with six games across three days over wild-card weekend. The Bills rallied for a 21-14 win over the Dolphins to clinch their fourth straight AFC East title and the No. 2 seed. The Packers and Buccaneers got in with wins earlier in the day. The Steelers secured their spot when the Jaguars collapsed in Tennessee.

Commanders fire coach Ron Rivera as new ownership begins making changes

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders have fired coach Ron Rivera. Controlling owner Josh Harris announced the move Monday. The Commanders lost eight in a row to finish 4-13 after opening with back-to-back victories. Washington made one playoff appearance by winning the NFC East at 7-9 in 2020 during Rivera’s four seasons in charge of the team’s football operations. General manager Martin Mayhew and a majority of the front office and coaching staff are also expected to depart as new ownership begins sweeping changes to put its stamp on the organization.

Franz Beckenbauer, who won the World Cup both as player and coach for Germany, has died at 78

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s World Cup-winning coach Franz Beckenbauer has died. He was 78. Beckenbauer’s family issued a statement to news agency dpa saying that Beckenbauer “passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family.” The German soccer federation said Beckenbauer was ”one of the best players our sport has ever seen.” Beckenbauer was one of German soccer’s central figures. He captained West Germany to the World Cup title in 1974. He also coached the national side for its 1990 World Cup win against Argentina. In recent years the former Bayern Munich great struggled with health problems.

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Washington for CFP title caps season of realignment, transfers and Harbaugh

HOUSTON (AP) — No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington playing for the College Football Playoff national championship on Monday night is just about the perfect way to close the 2023 season. The matchup of unbeatens hits all the major themes of the past five months from conference realignment to the transfer portal — with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh as the main character. Michael Penix Jr., the sixth-year quarterback who revived his career by transferring to Washington, and the Huskies will try to deliver the Pac-12 its first championship since 2004 in their last football game before joining Michigan in the Big Ten.

Falcons fire coach Arthur Smith hours after completing 3rd straight 7-10 season

ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith has been fired by the Atlanta Falcons after completing his third straight losing season. Smith inherited a rebuilding project in his first NFL head coaching job and failed to lift the Falcons from their playoff drought. The 41-year-old son of FedEx founder Fred Smith went 7-10 in each of his three seasons. Atlanta closed the season with an ugly 48-17 loss at New Orleans, its second consecutive lopsided defeat. That sealed Smith’s fate. He was hired by the Falcons in 2021 after a decade-long stint as an assistant with the Tennessee Titans in which he moved up to offensive coordinator.

‘It’s going to get crazy’ – What life is like as the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25

There have been 61 schools to reach No. 1 in the AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Duke has spent 145 weeks there, more than any other program. UCLA once spent 46 weeks in a row at No. 1. Others have made history by spending a single week as the best team in the land, such as Saint Joseph’s, which ascended to the top spot in 2004 and was promptly beaten by Xavier. So what is life like at No. 1? It is full of attention, for the team and the entire school.

Houston, the lone unbeaten team in college hoops, jumps Kansas to No. 2 in AP Top 25 behind Purdue

Purdue is still atop the AP Top 25 but Houston has jumped Kansas into second place as the last unbeaten team in Division I men’s college basketball. The Boilermakers picked up five more first-place votes and has 54 of the 63 available. The Cougars received seven first-place votes after improving to 14-0 for the third time in school history. Kansas had the other two first-place nods but fell to third. Defending national champ UConn and Tennessee rounded out the top five. San Diego State, Utah State and Creighton are ranked at the expense of Ole Miss, James Madison and Providence.

Iowa up to No. 3 behind South Carolina, UCLA in women’s AP Top 25 as only 3 unbeaten teams remain

South Carolina remains No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 poll and is one of just three unbeaten teams left in women’s college basketball. No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Baylor are the others. Iowa moved up to third after previously unbeaten N.C. State lost to Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack fell to sixth. Colorado was fifth. North Carolina and UNLV are back in the poll while TCU and Syracuse dropped out.

Werner, Toney, Henderson … Mbappé? The key players set for possible Premier League transfers

It has been a slow start to the January transfer window in the Premier League but expect that to change pretty quickly. Deals are being mooted, speculation is starting to fly, sought-after stars like Kylian Mbappé and Ivan Toney have chosen to talk about their future to the media. One transfer seemingly set to happen is Germany forward Timo Werner to Tottenham. Jordan Henderson is being linked with a return to the Premier League after failing to settle in Saudi Arabia. Chelsea could well be a big mover in the window after manager Mauricio Pochettino spoke of the need for reinforcements.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.