AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:24 p.m. EDT

Kentucky Derby races on amid 6th death, scratched favorite

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A star-crossed Kentucky Derby lost its early favorite when Forte was scratched and a sixth horse died at Churchill Downs earlier Saturday, further blows to a sport already reeling from a series of doping suspensions and breakdowns. Forte was the fifth scratch from the Derby in the days leading up to the $3 million race for 3-year-olds. Chloe’s Dream, a 3-year-old gelding that ran on the Derby undercard, injured its knee and was taken off in an ambulance and euthanized. Forte had been the early 3-1 favorite; his absence reduces the field to 18 horses for the 1 1/4-mile race.

Celtics, Nuggets seek 3-1 series leads over 76ers, Phoenix

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A pair of Game 4s await as the NBA’s conference semifinals continue Sunday. The Celtics visit the 76ers. The Nuggets visit the Suns. Both Boston and Denver hold 2-1 series leads. The 76ers have lost two straight games in the series and James Harden has continued to struggle since a fantastic Game 1 effort. Devin Booker scored 47 points and Kevin Durant added 39 to keep the Suns alive with a Game 3 victory.

Miami’s Jimmy Butler (ankle) cleared to return for Game 3

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler was cleared to return to the Miami Heat lineup on Saturday. The move comes in time for him to play in Game 3 of his team’s Eastern Conference semifinal series against the New York Knicks. Butler sprained his right ankle with about 5 minutes left in Miami’s Game 1 victory. He did not play in Game 2 on Tuesday, when New York evened the series. In six playoff games so far this season, Butler is averaging 35.5 points on 59% shooting.

A’s broadcaster apologizes after apparent racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper has apologized after uttering what sounded like a racial slur while describing a trip to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. In a pregame segment on NBC Sports California before the A’s played the Kansas City Royals. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden. Kuiper seemingly mispronounced the word “negro,” making it sound instead like a slur. Later in the game, Kuiper apologized on the air without getting into specifics. The A’s later issued a statement, calling the language used by Kuiper “unacceptable” and saying the team would “address the situation.”

Spectator tumbles over railing into bullpen in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A spectator fell over a protective railing and into the Red Sox bullpen in the first inning of Boston’s game against Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park. The fan was taken to the trauma center at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, according to medical personnel on the scene. He tumbled one level from an open concourse into the Boston bullpen in right-center field. Security personnel immediately cleared fans from the railing in Ashburn Alley, which sits close to the visiting bullpen, as medical personnel attended to the fan. The spectator was strapped to a backboard and taken from the bullpen and field on a stretcher and a cart.

Tatum, Brown spark Celtics past 76ers 114-102 in Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and the Boston Celtics spoiled Joel Embiid’s MVP coronation, beating the Philadelphia 76ers 114-102 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia. Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back from a sprained right knee. Embiid accepted his MVP trophy before the game.

Booker scores 47, Durant adds 39, Suns beat Nuggets 121-114

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 to cut Denver’s lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series. Booker — who came into the game averaging 35.4 points in these playoffs — had another massive offensive effort, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the field, but made 14 of 16 free throws. Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds. The Suns will try to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

Hurricanes top Devils, go up 2-0 in 2nd-round playoff series

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored twice in a roughly 2 1/2-minute span during Carolina’s four-goal second period that helped the Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Friday night. That gave the Hurricanes a 2-0 lead in their second-round playoff series. Jordan Staal and Martin Necas also scored in the decisive second period. Jordan Martinook and Stefan Noesen added clinching third-period goals. Frederik Andersen finished with 28 saves for Carolina. Miles Wood scored for New Jersey, which saw goaltender Akira Schmid chased early for the second straight game. The Devils will host Game 3 in the best-of-seven series on Sunday.

Tennis, or terriers? US Open’s home hosts famed dog show

NEW YORK (AP) — They’re at the top of their sport. They’re primed to run down tennis balls. So perhaps it’s perfectly natural that about 3,000 top-flight canines are converging on the grounds of the U.S. Open tennis tournament. The Westminster Kennel Club dog show began Saturday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. It’s a new venue for the nearly 150-year-old event, now back in New York City. Because of the pandemic, the event was held in the suburbs for the last two years.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.