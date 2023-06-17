AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:23 p.m. EDT

Rickie Fowler, a fan favorite, takes center stage for the weekend at the US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A fan favorite. An underdog. A comeback story. All those storylines are in play heading into the weekend at the U.S. Open. And, as luck would have it, they are all wrapped up in the same player — Rickie Fowler. One of the sport’s most popular personalities is emerging from a three-year slump. He’s heading into the weekend with a one-shot lead and as good a chance as he’s had in a while to capture his first major championship.

West Virginia’s Bob Huggins arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in Pittsburgh

West Virginia basketball coach Bob Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving. The arrest Friday night in Pittsburgh comes a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur during a radio interview. According to a police report, officers saw an SUV with a shredded tire blocking traffic. Huggins was charged with driving under the influence. He’ll have a preliminary hearing at a later date. It was Huggins’ second such arrest. The other occurred in 2004 when he was the coach at Cincinnati. West Virginia’s athletic department says it’s aware of the incident and will take action once it completes a review.

Max Homa, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth miss cut at U.S. Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Homa didn’t make the cut in his home U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club. The Burbank-born, Valencia-raised Homa shot 76 on Friday to finish his two rounds at 4-over 144. He missed the cut by two shots. Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth both missed by one shot, sending them home along with Justin Thomas, Justin Rose, Martin Kaymer, Adam Scott and Stewart Cink. Homa had three double bogeys in his second round, including on the 17th and 18th holes heading into his turn.

Rickie Fowler’s wild ride gives him a 1-shot lead in the US Open

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rickie Fowler’s wild ride in the U.S. Open concluded with him sharing the 36-hole scoring record and taking a one-shot lead into the weekend. Fowler made only four pars in his round of 68 to take a one-shot lead over Wyndham Clark at Los Angeles Country Club. Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele were two shots behind. Fowler now has 18 birdies in 36 holes. Now comes the real test. He is coming out of a three-year slump and feeling better about his game each day. But with sunshine, the North course is starting to get firm and scary.

Michael Jordan’s decision to sell the Hornets leaves some team decisions in flux

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The timing of Michael Jordan’s decision to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets leaves the franchise in flux, with several key personnel decisions upcoming. The Hornets have the No. 2 pick in the NBA draft next week. They also have some difficult decisions to make in free agency, including whether to re-sign embattled restricted free agent Miles Bridges. With the NBA’s Board of Governors unlikely to approve the team’s sale to an ownership group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall until at least another month or two, the question becomes who will sign off on general manager Mitch Kupchak’s potentially franchise-altering decisions. Some basketball analysts think the new ownership group may have input in those key decisions. Jordan will remain a minority owner.

With Ja Morant suspended, so are Grizzlies’ plans for NBA title chase

Ja Morant’s immense basketball talents have transformed the Memphis Grizzlies into NBA title contenders. Without him in the lineup, they’re not. And after Morant was suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season, Memphis has more questions than answers. The Grizzlies already faced personnel issues before Morant’s expected suspension. They’ve made more headlines with off-court issues than any banners won for their on-court play. ESPN and ABC NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy says the Grizzlies have a terrific general manager and an outstanding coaching staff led by Taylor Jenkins. But the NBA is still a league where who has the best players matters most. And the Grizzlies won’t have their best player.

WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA is working with Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on travel options including charter flights going forward. While going through a Dallas airport last Saturday, the All-Star center was harassed by what the WNBA called a “provocateur.” The league doesn’t allow teams to use charter flights except for when they have back-to-back games. Many teams have been using public charter airline JSX. Those flights are allowed by the WNBA with certain protocols in place, including that teams use preset flight routes and times. The Mercury flew JSX to its first two road games. There wasn’t a standard flight available on the airline from Dallas to Indianapolis, which was why Griner was on the commercial flight.

University of Colorado football coach Deion Sanders might have to have his left foot amputated

New University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders faces the possibility of having his left foot amputated as a result of continuing bloodflow issues. Sanders had two toes amputated from his left foot in 2021 while he was coaching at Jackson State. He missed three games that year. Sanders told his medical team that if a procedure is recommended he wants to have it done before the football season begins. Sanders allowed camera crews from “Thee Pregame Show” to film his meeting with surgeons and the segment was posted on YouTube on Friday.

Berhalter back as US coach, half-year after feud triggered a domestic-violence probe

NEW YORK (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was rehired as U.S. men’s national team coach through the 2026 World Cup, returning to the job after he led the Americans to the second round of last year’s tournament and then was dropped amid a feud with the Reyna family that triggered a domestic-violence investigation. The U.S. Soccer Federation hired Berhalter through the 2026 World Cup that it will co-host. The decision was made after an interview Tuesday in New Yor that lasted 10 hours. Interim B.J, Callaghan will lead the team through the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Dustin Johnson makes a crazy 8 at the US Open but crawls back into contention

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The quadruple-bogey 8 Dustin Johnson took on the second hole at the U.S. Open was as bad as it gets. The 4-under par he shot over the next 16 holes was a reason he could smile at least a little. The two-time major champion finished the day with an even-par 70 despite an ugly start to his round. He says his ability to come back and make five birdies after the bad hole was because he’s swinging better. The second round concluded with Johnson tied for sixth, four shots behind leader Rickie Fowler. Johnson is seeking his second U.S. Open title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.