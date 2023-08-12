AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:22 p.m. EDT

Damar Hamlin makes an early impact in returning to field in Bills’ preseason game against Colts

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for the Buffalo Bills preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. And it didn’t take long for the Bills safety to make an impact in his first appearance in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2. On his second defensive snap, Hamlin crashed the line and brought down running back Evan Hull for no gain in preventing the Colts from converting a fourth-and-1 at Buffalo’s 40. He appeared in two-plus defensive series overlapping the first and second quarters, and credited with making three tackles.

England beats Colombia 2-1 to advance to Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia

SYDNEY (AP) — Alessia Russo fired England into the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup in a 2-1 win against Colombia. The Arsenal striker’s second-half goal completed a come-from-behind win for the Lionesses after Leicy Santos had given the Colombians a first-half lead. Lauren Hemp equalized before halftime and Russo struck the winner in the 63rd minute as England advanced to the semifinals for the third straight time. It will face co-host Australia for a spot in the final. Sarina Wiegman is also a step closer to her second consecutive Women’s World Cup final after her Netherlands team was runner-up to the United States in 2019. England lost in the semifinals in 2015 and 2019 going out to Japan and the United States respectively.

Australia edges France on penalties to reach Women’s World Cup semifinals. Next up is England

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Australia has edged France on penalty kicks to reach the Women’s World Cup semifinals for the first time. Cortnee Vine took Australia’s 10th penalty from the spot and calmly converted to give the Matildas a 7-6 win in the shootout after the quarterfinal match finished 0-0 after regulation and extra time. The Australians missed two earlier chances to clinch a dramatic shootout but ultimately it didn’t matter as they ended a long curse for tournament hosts. The Australians become the only team other than the United States to advance past the quarterfinals of a Women’s World Cup as the host nation.

Reluctant but resolute Popovich leads international-rich 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Gregg Popovich didn’t want to be inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame until the players that helped his teams win NBA championships had already gone in. With Tony Parker joining him, the NBA’s winningest coach is ready to be celebrated for an impact on the sport that is now global. Popovich, a five-time NBA champion, Olympic gold medal-winning coach and the league’s all-time leader in coaching wins, will join fellow NBA champions Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, Dirk Nowitzki and Tony Parker, along with longtime coaching mentee Becky Hammon as headliners of the 2023 Basketball Hall of Fame class. This year’s class is also a celebration of how the successes of Nowitzki, Gasol and Parker have had in influencing the influx of international players into the NBA.

NFL great Tom Brady touches down in Birmingham and meets some of the locals in a pub before match

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — NFL great Tom Brady got to know some of the locals ahead of his first home match as minority owner of English soccer team Birmingham City. Brady made an appearance at The Roost, a pub near St. Andrew’s stadium, before Birmingham’s game against Leeds in the second-tier Championship. Brady earlier posted on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s.” He later went to the stadium where delivered a pep talk to the players before the game, which Birmingham won 1-0.

Vu and Hull take advantage of Ewing’s collapse to share 3rd-round lead at Women’s British Open

WALTON-ON-THE-HILL, England (AP) — Lilia Vu moved into position to become the first American this century to win multiple women’s majors in the same year. She’s got company atop the leaderboard in home favorite Charley Hull at the Women’s British Open. The final major of the year has come to life at Walton Heath thanks to a third-round collapse from overnight leader Ally Ewing. Her five-shot advantage lasted nine holes before being swallowed up by a slew of chasers. Vu (67) and Hull (68) share the lead on 9 under. One shot back is Yin (67) and Hyo Joo Kim (68). Ewing shot 75 and will start the final round two strokes off the pace.

Guardians’ star Ramírez has MLB suspension for fighting reduced, 3B will serve 2 games in Tampa

Cleveland Guardians All-Star third baseman José Ramírez had his MLB suspension for fighting with Chicago’s Tim Anderson reduced from three games to two. Ramírez, who knocked Anderson to the ground with a wild, well-placed punch, will serve the suspension this weekend during Cleveland’s series in Tampa Bay. Anderson was suspended six games for fighting with Ramirez near second base and triggering a benches-clearing melee on Aug. 5 between the Guardians and White Sox that went on for several minutes and included several other flareups.

Messi scores again, Inter Miami tops Charlotte 4-0 to make Leagues Cup semifinals

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi’s goalscoring streak lives on, as does Inter Miami’s winning streak. Messi scored in the 86th minute, his eighth goal in five matches with his new club, and Inter Miami rolled past Charlotte 4-0 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal game on Friday night. Messi has scored in all five of his appearances with Miami. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner who led Argentina to the World Cup crown last year has yet to lose a match with Miami, walking off winners in all five matchups so far in the Leagues Cup, a 47-team event composed of clubs from MLS and Mexico’s top league that now is whittled down to the final four.

McLaren boss tells team IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has reneged on 2024 contract

IndyCar championship leader Alex Palou has changed his mind again and informed McLaren Racing he will not be joining the team at the end of this season. In a letter sent to the Arrow McLaren Racing employees by boss Zak Brown, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, Brown wrote that Palou “has no intention of honoring his contract with our Arrow McLaren IndyCar team for the 2024 season and beyond.” The letter was sent to McLaren employees shortly after Friday’s final IndyCar Series on-track session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Saka sparkles as Arsenal opens EPL season with win. Brighton routs newcomer Luton

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have lit up the opening Saturday of the Premier League season with an audacious assist and a curling long-range strike that helped the team start the campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. Jarrod Bowen provided another highlight with a strike similar to Saka’s to open the scoring for Bournemouth in a 1-1 draw with West Ham. Brighton won 4-1 over newcomer Luton in the highest-scoring game of the day. Everton missed a slew of chances and lost 1-0 against visiting Fulham. Crystal Palace beat Sheffield United 1-0 after also scoring in the second half of a game it largely dominated.

