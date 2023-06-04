AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:21 p.m. EDT

Nuggets’ 2-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murral is setting new pick-and-roll standard in NBA

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets’ playoff run has been fueled by the two-man game of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Their unusual way of executing the pick and roll has been virtually unstoppable. The Nuggets do it differently than standard-bearers Karl Malone and John Stockton. Malone always set the picks for Stockton back when the Utah Jazz teammates were befuddling opponents with their play. Jokic and Murray run more of an ambidextrous pick and roll, with both guard and big man setting picks and sharing shots. The Miami Heat expect to see more of it in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night.

Paul Maurice and Bruce Cassidy coaching in Stanley Cup Final shows value of experience

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Paul Maurice walked away from coaching in the middle of last season. Bruce Cassidy was fired from his previous job despite making the playoffs six years in a row. Now Maurice’s Florida Panthers and Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights are in the final, with one of the veteran coaches set to win the Stanley Cup for the first time. Their presence in the final is more evidence of why NHL teams looking to win cherish coaches who aren’t recycled or retreads but rather have crucial experience navigating situations.

Djokovic breaks tie with Nadal by reaching French Open quarterfinals for 17th time; Alcaraz wins

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic has broken a tie with rival Rafael Nadal by reaching the French Open quarterfinals for the record 17th time. Djokovic was never truly in trouble during a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Juan Pablo Varillas on Sunday. Djokovic is closing on bettering Nadal in a more prestigious category: Grand Slam singles championships. Both currently sit at 22. Djokovic will face No. 11 Karen Khachanov next. No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz beat Lorenzo Musetti in straight sets. Elina Svitolina, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Muchova advanced to the women’s quarterfinals. Pavlyuchenkova was the runner-up at Roland Garros in 2021 but missed last year’s tournament with a knee injury.

Las Vegas ballpark pitch revives debate over public funding for sports stadiums

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A proposal to help finance a new ballpark for Major League Baseball’s Athletics in Las Vegas has revived nationwide debates about public funding for private stadiums. And that has pitted Nevada’s powerful tourism industry and labor unions against some progressive groups, raising concerns about ceding tax revenue when services such as public schools are funded below the national average. Proponents say the proposal could create new jobs, increase the state’s general revenue and further diversify the city’s casino and gaming-based economy. But skeptics warn of empty promises, citing growing evidence that minimal dollars generated from the new stadium would not otherwise be spent among nearby resorts and restaurants.

Kroenke bought Nuggets, kept team in Denver, now hoping to deliver an NBA title

DENVER (AP) — Some might say Stan Kroenke and family would be pulling off the impossible by bringing a long-awaited NBA title to Denver. That the Nuggets are in Denver at all was no sure thing before the family arrived nearly a quarter-century ago. Much has been made about how the Nuggets were able to reach their first NBA Finals thanks to the stubborn patience displayed by the Kroenkes. Less discussed was their willingness to dive into a messy acquisition process in 1999 for a largely irrelevant franchise that had been considered a relocation prospect as the 21st century approached.

Heat looking to get to the line more, while Nuggets vow to be better in Game 2

DENVER (AP) — For the Miami Heat, shooting at Denver’s 5,280 feet of mile-high altitude during Game 1 of the NBA Finals wasn’t a problem. Not shooting from the foul line 15 feet away from the rim was. The Heat made NBA history by shooting only two free throws in Game 1 as Denver struck first in the title series with a 104-93 win. It was the fewest free throw attempts ever by a team in a playoff game and makes one of the adjustments for Game 2 on Sunday simple to forecast: Expect Miami to go into attack mode. But the Nuggets say they can get much better as well.

Vegas Golden Knights come back to beat Florida Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Zach Whitecloud scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-2 victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Adin Hill made a remarkable stick save among his 33 stops in net. Original Knights players Jonathan Marchessault and Shea Theodore and captain Mark Stone also scored on Florida’s Sergei Bobrovsky. Stone’s insurance goal late in the third was reviewed for a high stick and upheld. The Panthers lost the series opener for the first time since the first round against Boston.

Golden Knights’ Shea Theodore finds rhythm at right time to start Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Without a goal all playoffs, Shea Theodore found the net just when the Vegas Golden Knights needed it. With Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final tied at 1 midway through the second period, Theodore took a pass at one side of the blue line, skated to the other side, circled back to dangle Florida Panthers forward Anthony Duclair and move into the slot before firing a wrist shot past Sergei Bobrovsky. It was vintage Theodore. And it came at a critical juncture. Theodore’s goal ignited the crowd and, more importantly, his team. He also had an assist in Vegas’ series-opening 5-2 victory Saturday night, which was something of a show of redemption for the 27-year-old defenseman.

Vegas goalie Adin Hill makes highlight-reel stick save in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Adin Hill made perhaps the save of the playoffs in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Vegas Golden Knights goaltender reached back and extended his stick to keep Florida’s Nick Cousin from scoring. Hill got his blade in front of the puck just in time early in the second period to keep the score tied. The heroics by the journeyman goalie-turned-starter was reminiscent of the stop made by Washington’s Braden Holtby in Game 2 of the 2018 final in Vegas that became known as the save after the Capitals won the Cup. Hill’s save even happened at the same end of the ice.

Panthers not about to panic over Game 1 loss to Golden Knights in Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice might have been channeling his inner Aaron Rodgers when he told the assembled media to “breathe.” The Panthers lost Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final 5-2 to the Vegas Golden Knights. Maurice’s Florida team rallied from a 3-1 series deficit in the first round to beat the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins. He knows it’s way too early to hand the Stanley Cup to the Golden Knights. Game 2 is Monday in Las Vegas.

