AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:20 p.m. EDT

Analysis: Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon title shows he is exactly who everyone thought he was

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz is the first man since 2002 other than Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray to win Wimbledon. It is the latest proof that Alcaraz is every bit as terrific a tennis player as folks have thought. He is just 20 and the third-youngest man to claim the championship at the All England Club in the Open era. And the No. 1-ranked Alcaraz’s victory Sunday adds to his U.S. Open triumph last September that marked him as the sport’s newest star. Djokovic said Alcaraz shares qualities with himself, Nadal and Federer. That sort of comparison is high praise.

Parity, bigger field mean there could be surprises at the Women’s World Cup

An expanded field of 32 teams at the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand means more players and teams will see the international spotlight — and they no doubt want to prove they belong. The United States is still considered dominant, and those elite European teams have developed even more with the rise of competitive clubs. And Brazil always seems on the verge of a breakout. But there’s plenty of teams aiming to make noise in the tournament, including first timers Ireland, Vietnam, Zambia, Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Portugal and Philippines.

Cameron Smith returns claret jug ahead of the British Open and reflects on his long year

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Cameron Smith never gets emotional about anything. That changed Monday when he had to return the claret jug as the defending British Open champion. Now it’s about winning it back, and Smith knows that won’t be easy. He says it’s still hard to believe it’s been a year since he won at St. Andrews. So much has changed, starting with his defection to LIV Golf. Golf is more chaotic than ever with the PGA Tour striking a deal lacking many details with Saudi Arabia’s golf interests. Smith feels confident about LIV Golf’s future. For now, he wants that jug back.

Golf has long been about making connections. That won’t change in an LIV-PGA Tour world

The history of golf courses serving as a boardroom with grass is a lengthy one. Corporate executives and politicians have used the game as a chance to make deals and generate influence for years. That is unlikely to change after the stunning merger of the PGA Tour and LIV Golf. If anything, some in and around the corporate world are looking to find ways to make sure the sport is more inclusive. Some schools are offering workshops on golf as a networking opportunity because they understand the doors that can be opened by being around the game at a corporate level.

Ukrainian boxer fights through the challenges of war on her way to the Paris Olympics

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Boxer Anna Lysenko dedicates long hours preparing for next year’s Paris Olympics in a modest gym located in the heart of Kyiv despite the unsettling sounds of explosions booming outside. Lysenko nearly won an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games in 2021 but her training routine this time has been disrupted by the war in Ukraine. Lysenko says “it’s stifling. It probably doesn’t allow me to feel at peace.” The 31-year-old Lysenko has sacrificed almost 10 years of her life for the sport but her chances of competing in Paris remain uncertain because of the possible participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

Braves’ Acuña is on pace to set new baseball standard for power-speed dominance

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. is on pace to do more than just join an elite 40-40 club in baseball history. The Braves outfielder is threatening to obliterate the previous high mark for power-speed combination in a season. Of the four players who have delivered seasons with at least 40 homers and 40 stolen bases, none accomplished the feat with more than 46 steals. Acuña is on pace for 41 homers and 77 steals. He could become the charter member of baseball’s 40-50, 40-60 and 40-70 clubs. Acuña’s 23 homers and 43 steals are big reasons the Braves boast the majors’ best record.

Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham is on its way to the United States after being given the Hollywood treatment

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ryan Reynolds has already taken Hollywood to Wrexham. Now the Welsh soccer team is on its way to Tinseltown. The club was down on its luck and languishing in the fifth tier of English soccer before being given the A-list treatment by Reynolds and co-owner Rob McElhenney. Now it is embarking on a U.S. tour this month and fans of the globally-streamed docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” will get to see its unlikely stars in the flesh. Wrexham will play games against Chelsea, Manchester United, LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union II at venues in North Carolina, Los Angeles, San Diego and Pennsylvania.

Matthew Jordan recounts Tiger memories ahead of hitting opening tee shot at British Open

HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Matthew Jordan has been given the honor of hitting the first tee shot at the 151st British Open and he’ll know exactly where to put it. The 27-year-old Jordan lives in Hoylake and is a member at Royal Liverpool. He has been approached by a number of players about the optimal way to get around the course and he says he hasn’t been giving much away. Jordan recalls coming to watch the British Opens at Hoylake in 2006 and ’14 as a wide-eyed spectator and freezing when Tiger Woods walked past him.

For the first time in the Olympics, men will compete in artistic swimming, formerly called synchro

FUKUOKA, Japan (AP) — Men will compete in artistic swimming at next year’s Paris Olympics. Men have competed at the lower levels in a sport formerly known as synchronized swimming. But next year for the first time they will have the Olympic stage. American artistic swimmer Bill May says “there has always been that misconception that it’s a female-only sport, or that it’s for wimps, or that it’s not a difficult sport.” This is not the synchronized swimming that your parents or grandparents watched. The acrobatic team event is physical with flips and throws and swimmers diving off the shoulders of teammates below.

After Phelps, a kinder, gentler Bob Bowman still producing top swimmers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Bob Bowman was coaching the world’s greatest swimmer, he’d be the first to concede he was not a very nice person at the pool. Screaming, berating and belittling were an accepted part of the package. Given that Michael Phelps won 23 gold medals at the Olympics, Bowman had little reason to question his over-the-top techniques. Then, Phelps retired. And Bowman took a good, long look at himself in the mirror. He didn’t like what he saw. Bowman coaches with a kinder, gentler style these days, though he’s no less demanding. He jokes that he’s “like a human” now.

