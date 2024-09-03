AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:20 a.m. EDT

Patrick Mahomes wants better start for Chiefs, more Week 1 magic when Ravens visit Thursday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs insist they are not thinking about last year’s opener against Detroit, when they played flat in a loss to the Lions. Patrick Mahomes is chief among them. But for a quarterback who is usually better than normal in Week 1, it was a strangely poor performance, and one he does not want to replicate Thursday night against Baltimore. The three-time Super Bowl MVP had by far the worst Week 1 performance of his career that night, completing barely more than 50% of his passes for just 226 yards with his fewest touchdown passes (two) and first interception in six season openers. In five previous openers, he had averaged 308 yards with 18 total touchdown passes and no interceptions.

US Open: Jessica Pegula’s 7th Grand Slam quarterfinal will be against No. 1 Iga Swiatek

NEW YORK (AP) — Jessica Pegula is back in the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Diana Shnaider. Monday’s win put Pegula in her seventh Grand Slam quarterfinal. Now comes the hard part: Pegula is 0-6 at that stage over her career, and she plays No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Wednesday. The No. 6-seeded Pegula is on quite a run at the moment, having won 13 of her past 14 matches, all on hard courts. That included her second consecutive title in Canada and an appearance in the final at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost to No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka. Also reaching the quarterfinals were Karolina Muchova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jannik Sinner, Daniil Medvedev, Alex de Minaur and Jack Draper.

Treshaun Ward leads Boston College in 28-13 victory over No. 10 Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Treshaun Ward totaled 138 offensive yards, including a 13-yard touchdown reception, against his former team as Boston College stunned No. 10 Florida State 28-13. A Tampa native who played at Florida State from 2019-22, Ward had 77 yards rushing and 61 yards receiving as the Eagles (1-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) totaled 263 yards rushing. It was a resounding debut for BC coach Bill O’Brien, who was introduced in mid-February after Jeff Hafley’s departure to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator.

Washington’s Luke McCaffrey looking to make his own name in the NFL following his dad and brothers

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Luke McCaffrey this weekend will become the latest member of his family to play in the NFL. Father Ed won three Super Bowls, older brother Christian is the reigning offensive player of the year and eldest brother Max played a handful of games in 2017 and ‘18. Luke is trying to make his own name in the league a rookie wide receiver with the Washington Commanders. The converted quarterback has already formed a strong bond with Jayden Daniels going back to offseason workouts and is expected to be one of the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s top offensive options.

The 49ers place rookie Ricky Pearsall on the non-football injury list after shooting

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall was placed on the non-football injury list after he was shot during an attempted robbery. The move clears up a spot on the 53-man roster for the 49ers while Pearsall recovers after being shot in the chest Saturday in central San Francisco. Pearsall was hospitalized overnight and released on Sunday from the San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center. The team hasn’t given any indication on how long Pearsall will be out, but he must miss at least four games while on the non-football injury list.

US Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner gets past Tommy Paul to set up a quarterfinal against Daniil Medvedev

NEW YORK (AP) — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner has reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals by beating No. 14 Tommy Paul 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-1. Sinner shook off a slow start Monday night and came through in the clutch at the end of tiebreakers that decided the first two sets. Sinner is two weeks removed from being cleared in a doping case stemming from two positive tests in March. He moved into a showdown against 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev, the last past winner at Flushing Meadows still in the men’s field. Sinner is a 23-year-old from Italy who claimed his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January by defeating Medvedev in the final in five sets after dropping the first two.

Analysis: IndyCar left scrambling after NASCAR beats them into Mexico City

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (AP) — Pato O’Ward was not happy at all when NASCAR last week announced it would race in Mexico City at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. O’Ward could not believe that NASCAR had beaten IndyCar to the punch, and his fellow competitors were equally incensed. NASCAR has never in the modern era held a points-paying Cup Series race outside the United States, and had somehow beaten IndyCar, which actually did used to race in Mexico, back into the market. As NASCAR celebrated this monumental moment, the IndyCar paddock was aghast. How did NASCAR get a race in Mexico before they did?

Rafael Nadal tells a Spanish TV show he doesn’t think Jannik Sinner intended to dope

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Nadal has told a Spanish television show that he doesn’t think Jannik Sinner intended to use a banned substance and that the current No. 1-ranked man didn’t receive preferential treatment when he was cleared of doping after testing positive twice in March for trace amounts of an anabolic steroid. Nadal said Monday in an interview with “El Hormiguero” that he believes that people making decisions about matters such as that do what they think is right. Sinner was playing Tommy Paul in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Monday night.

Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. is back with the Padres as they push for a playoff spot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. was activated from the 60-day injured list by the San Diego Padres after being sidelined for more than two months with a stress reaction in his right thighbone. He went 0 for 4 but did advance two runners in the two-run eighth inning in a 3-0 win against the Detroit Tigers. Tatis last played on June 21. He was put on the injured list on June 24, retroactive to June 22. He received ovations when the lineups were announced and when he ran out to his defensive position at the start of the game.

Medals for women in wheelchair rugby at Paralympics, pregnant archer wins gold and triathlon begins

PARIS (AP) — Ella Sabljak helped Australia win the bronze medal in wheelchair rugby at the Paris Paralympics then turned her thoughts to growing the sport. As one of three women on the team, Sabljak is optimistic their success will encourage more women to participate. Pregnant archer Jodie Grinham of Britain clinched her second medal of the Games with gold in the mixed team compound event. Transgender athlete Valentina Petrillo failed to qualify for the final in the 400 meters of her visually impaired classification. Triathletes finally got the green light to swim in the Seine River after concerns about bacteria levels. Five-time champion Brazil remains unbeaten in blind soccer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.