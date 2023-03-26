AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:19 p.m. EDT

Young pulls a stunner over McIlroy, Burns beats Scheffler

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy looked certain to meet in the final of the Dell Match Play. Sam Burns and Cameron Young had the final say. Young rallied from 2 down with three holes to play and beat McIlroy on the 19th hole to reach the championship match. Scheffler had to birdie the last hole to force overtime. The defending champion looked like a winner when he needed a 4-foot birdie putt for the win. But Scheffler missed it, and Burns beat him with a birdie on the 21st hole. So it’s Young and Burns for the title.

LeBron James returns but doesn’t start after month’s absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers after a monthlong injury absence, but he was held out of the starting lineup. The Lakers declared James available for their game against the Chicago Bulls after a pregame workout. The NBA’s career scoring leader hasn’t played since Feb. 26, when he complained of right foot soreness after a win at Dallas. James missed 13 games, but the Lakers went 8-5 in his absence and even reached .500 for the first time this season. Los Angeles has won three straight heading into the finale of its five-game homestand against the Bulls.

FAU’s Final Four run fueled by sacrifice; ‘No ego, no pride’

NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic has defied expectation and description all season. The winningest team in Division I, but the lowest seed left in the NCAA Tournament, is heading to the Final Four with a squad that is greater than the sum of its interchangeable parts. To win four tournament games so far, each by single digits, has taken contributions from up and down FAU’s roster. The Owls have had three different leading scorers, three different leading rebounders and three different leaders in assists.

UConn’s return to prominence has been a family affair

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dan Hurley got choked up when asked about his dad on the eve of UConn’s Sweet 16 game. Tears flowed again before the Huskies’ Elite Eight game, this time from thinking about what he considers his other family. Now Hurley will get to coach them at least one more game, next week in Houston. UConn has blitzed its way through the bracket so far, winning each of its four NCAA Tournament games by at least 15 points. The Huskies turned what was supposed to a dream Elite Eight game into a nightmare for Gonzaga to earn their first Final Four trip since winning the 2014 national title.

Doncic picks up 16th technical, faces 1-game suspension

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has picked up his 16th technical foul of the season and now faces a one-game suspension. Unless the NBA office rescinds the technical, Doncic will be forced to sit out the team’s game Monday night against against the Indiana Pacers. Doncic had been chirping at officials for most of Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets and finally got slapped with a technical midway through the third quarter. Dallas entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for 10th in the Western Conference but still out of position for a play-in tournament spot because the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Mavericks.

Horse racing’s national anti-doping program starts Monday

Horse racing’s efforts to clean up the sport and level the playing field are taking another step forward with the launch of a new anti-doping program. It’s an attempt to centralize the drug testing of racehorses and manage the results, while doling out uniform penalties to horses and trainers that will replace the current patchwork rules that vary from state to state. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act known as HISA begins its anti-doping program Monday. But there are ongoing legal issues that won’t allow the anti-doping program to immediately start in every state.

Miami coach Jim Larrañaga asks for transparency on NIL deals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Miami coach Jim Larrañaga wants to know how much money athletes at other schools are making through name, image and likeness deals. He said it’s only fair since no school has had the values of its athletes’ deals publicized more than Miami. Larrañaga said full disclosure is important for competitive reasons and also so the NCAA or Congress can have more information at their disposal when and if they bring clarity to NIL rules. Star guard Nijel Pack’s two-year, $800,000 contract with Miami booster John Ruiz is the most publicized NIL deal since the NCAA began allowing athletes to make money off their popularity.

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme ends storied career in loss to UConn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Gonzaga’s Drew Timme gained fame for his masterful inside moves and world-class mustache, and he put together perhaps the finest college career in recent memory. He was a throwback for his crafty low-post game and for spending four years at the same school. Timme’s run with the Bulldogs ended on Saturday with an 82-54 loss to UConn in the West Region final of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-10 forward picked up his fourth foul early in the second half and with him on the bench, the Zags were no match for the Huskies.

Kane extends England goals record in 2-0 win against Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s golden touch continued for England as he struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country in a 2-0 win against Ukraine. The Tottenham striker had already surpassed Wayne Rooney as the Three Lions’ outright leading scorer with his penalty in the 2-1 win against Italy in Naples this week. He got the chance to celebrate in front of his home fans at Wembley with another goal in England’s European Championship qualifier. Kane struck in the 37th minute when converting Bukayo Saka’s cross to the far post. Saka got on the scoresheet himself three minutes later. corner.

Indonesia’s issues with Israel delay FIFA U20 World Cup draw

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has postponed the men’s Under-20 World Cup finals draw because of host nation Indonesia’s issues with Israel having qualified. The Indonesian soccer federation has confirmed the postponement Sunday just five days before the draw ceremony in Bali. The 24-nation draw for the May 20-June 11 tournament includes debutant Israel. Doubt was cast on the draw event last week. The governor of Bali called for a ban on Israel playing there because of Indonesia’s diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause. The six stadiums due to be used for the 52-game tournament include one in the Balinese city Gianyar.

