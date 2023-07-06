AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:18 p.m. EDT

Is MLB’s pitch clock leading to better defense? Some players and coaches think so

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Major League Baseball’s pitch clock has made games go faster, but players and coaches believe it also is leading to better fielding. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell said the lengthy delays between pitches in previous seasons could make it tough for fielders to maintain their focus. Those fielders don’t have those long delays between pitches anymore. It’s difficult to measure statistically how the pitch clock might be impacting defense. The limits placed on infield shifts this season make it tough to compare league-wide advanced defensive metrics from 2022 to 2023. But players believe there’s been a real difference.

Wembymania selling out Las Vegas, as Spurs rookie ‘can’t wait’ for Summer League debut

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s debut at NBA Summer League is Friday night. His highly anticipated showing is sold out, not too different from when a superstar music artist hits the city. All 17,500 tickets that were available for Day 1 of the 11-day series of games on the campus of UNLV were gone by sometime Wednesday, largely because of the debut of the 7-foot-3 rookie who will be playing his first game in a San Antonio Spurs uniform. Wembanyama says he can’t wait. The plan is for him to play “at least one or two games.”

Wimbledon is finally dry after 3 days of rain. Wawrinka wins and gets Djokovic next

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The courts are finally dry at Wimbledon and the sun is even shining through the clouds at times. That gives organizers hope of fitting in a full day of tennis for the first time at this year’s tournament. The first three days of action at the All England Club have been affected by rain. Only eight matches were completed on Tuesday. There were a handful of first-round matches played on Day 4 because of the all the disruption. The first Thursday of the tournament normally would wrap up the second round. Sofia Kenin and Stan Wawrinka were among the early winners.

Cameraman at Yankee Stadium injured by wild throw from Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson

NEW YORK (AP) — A cameraman has been injured at Yankee Stadium and taken to the hospital after he was hit in the head by a wild throw from Baltimore Orioles rookie shortstop Gunnar Henderson. Positioned next to New York’s dugout on the first-base side, Pete Stendel of YES Network was struck by a hurried throw from Henderson, who fired high to first as he tried to complete a double play. After the game, YES said Stendel was conscious and undergoing tests in the hospital. Play was delayed about 17 minutes as Stendel received medical attention in the camera well. Yankees and Orioles players, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern at a hushed ballpark. Stendel was strapped onto a stretcher and carted off the field, raising and wagging two fingers to loud applause.

Pebble Beach is giving the best female golfers a chance at US Open history

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Pebble Beach is holding another U.S. Open. And this time the best female golfers get their chance to add to all the lore. The U.S. Women’s Open comes to the most famous U.S. Open course for the first time. Television coverage will be in prime time on the East Coast. Karrie Webb believes even casual viewers will be watching because so many fans know Pebble Beach. Some of the memories from past U.S. Opens include Jack Nicklaus hitting the 17th pin with a 1-iron and Tiger Woods winning by 15 shots. Now it’s the women’s turn.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts says, ‘There’s a thrill in not being satisfied’

After a breakout season in which he nearly led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory that earned him a record-setting contract, Jalen Hurts is working like a “madman” to be even better. Hurts tells the AP Pro Football Podcast “there’s a thrill in not being satisfied.” The 24-year-old quarterback drafted in the second round in 2020 emerged as one of the league’s brightest young stars in his second full season as a starter. Hurts threw for 3,701 yards with 22 touchdowns and ran for 760 yards and 13 scores. He finished second in voting for the AP NFL MVP award and third for Offensive Player of the Year.

Sofia Kenin on comeback trail at Wimbledon trying ‘to prove some people wrong’

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Sofia Kenin reached the third round at Wimbledon for the first time. Or as the 2020 Australian Open champion put it: “Just trying to prove some people wrong.” Kenin beat Wang Xinyu of China 6-4, 6-3 to back up her surprise victory over seventh-seeded Coco Gauff that ended a streak of three straight first-round exits at Grand Slam tournaments. The 24-year-old American came into Wimbledon ranked 128th and had to go through qualifying to reach the main draw. She’s fine with that. She says it helped her build confidence. The Russian-born Kenin next faces Elina Svitolina, a Ukrainian who is back on tour after the birth of her first child in October.

Spirited, candy-eating heptathlete Anna Hall has world title on mind and world record in sight

There’s no hiding the emotions of heptathlete Anna Hall. The reigning world bronze medalist is an open book on the track. She grimaces if she doesn’t like a particular jump, throw or run and bounces around when she does. The fun-loving, candy-chomping 22-year-old from Colorado who labels herself a “big goofball” is emerging as the next big name in track and field. She might even be the one to break Jackie Joyner-Kersee’s nearly 35-year-old world heptathlon record. The first step begins this week when Hall tries to earn her spot for worlds at the U.S. championships in Eugene, Oregon.

Luis Robert Jr. and Pete Alonso lead the field for baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox All-Star Luis Robert Jr. and two-time champion Pete Alonso of the New York Mets are set to participate in baseball’s Home Run Derby in Seattle. Robert earned the top seed in an eight-player field announced Wednesday that includes Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, 2018 American League MVP Mookie Betts, Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena, Texas’ Adolis García and Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman. Alonso will try to join Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time champions. Robert will go against Rutschman in the first round, with Alonso facing Rodriguez. Betts meets Guerrero, and García goes against Arozarena. The seeding was determined by home run totals through Tuesday. Tiebreakers went to the player with the most homers since June 15.

FIA not interested in early renegotiations of bedrock Formula One agreement, president tells AP

The president of the FIA tells The Associated Press the governing body has no interest in signing an early renewal of its contract with Liberty Media and the 10 Formula One teams. The Concorde Agreement sets the rules and regulations for F1 as well as how television revenue and prize money is distributed. The current contract began in 2021 and runs through the 2025 season. Liberty Media said in May it wants an early new agreement. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem says he sees no reason to renegotiate early and the sides have 18 months to hammer out a new deal.

