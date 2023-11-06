AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:17 p.m. EST

Cubs hire manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in surprising move, AP sources say

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs have hired manager Craig Counsell away from Milwaukee in a surprising move, replacing David Ross after the team slipped out of a playoff spot in the last part of the season. Two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no announcement by the Cubs. There was no word on the status of Ross, a favorite of President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer. Ross could move into the front office after Craig Breslow left to run the Boston Red Sox.

New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets are hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as their manager, according to a person familiar with the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. Mendoza spent the past four seasons across town as Aaron Boone’s bench coach with the Yankees. He replaces Buck Showalter, who was fired by the Mets at the end of last season. It’s the first high-profile hire by new Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns, who took over his hometown team early last month.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones out for the season with torn ACL in right knee

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a torn ACL in his right knee and is going to miss the rest of the season. Coach Brian Daboll said Monday that Jones had an MRI Monday and it showed the season-ending injury. The second-year coach had no information on when surgery would take place or whether any other parts of the knee were hurt. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019 was meeting with team doctors to talk about treatment and he was not immediately available for comment. Undrafted free agent Tommy DeVito will probably start next weekend with Tyrod Taylor on injured reserve.

Nicklas Backstrom is unlikely to play again this season, Capitals GM Brian MacLellan says

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan says it’s unlikely Nicklas Backstrom plays again this season. Backstrom stepped away from the NHL team last week amid ongoing struggles with his surgically repaired left hip. The Swedish center had just one point in eight games this season before taking a leave of absence. Backstrom is the Capitals’ second-longest-tenured player behind captain Alex Ovechkin. His 762 assists are the most in franchise history. The soon-to-be 36-year-old has one season left on his contract after this one.

James Harden set to make his Clippers debut against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden “definitely” plans to make his Los Angeles Clippers debut on Monday night at Madison Square Garden. Harden joined the Clippers last week after finally getting the trade he sought from the Philadelphia 76ers since the summer. He spent recent days watching film of the Clippers and participating in some 5-on-5 workouts with his new teammates. The 2018 NBA MVP shares the opponent scoring record at the current Madison Square Garden with Kobe Bryant, having scored 61 points for Houston on Jan. 23, 2019.

Domingo Germán cut by Yanks 5 months after perfect game, 3 months after starting alcohol treatment

NEW YORK (AP) — Domingo Germán became a free agent when he refused an outright assignment to the minor leagues from the New York Yankees, five months after he pitched Major League Baseball’s 24th perfect game and three months after he entered alcohol abuse treatment. Germán pitched the perfect game at Oakland on June 28, part of a season in which he went 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA. His season ended Aug. 2, when he was placed on the restricted list two days before his 31st birthday. Germán is 31-28 with a 4.41 ERA in 89 starts and 23 relief appearances over six seasons.

AP survey finds 55 of 69 schools in major college football now sell alcohol at stadiums on game day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — For many years in college football, the booze flowed only outside the stadiums at tailgates. Not anymore. Selling beer and wine has become the norm. According to a survey by The Associated Press of Power Five conference schools and Notre Dame, 55 of 69 of them sell alcohol in the public areas of their stadiums on game days. That’s up dramatically over the past decade. Experts say it is a reliable revenue stream. The trend picked up in 2019 after the Southeastern Conference cleared the way for alcohol sales at football stadiums.

Cody Dorman, who watched namesake horse win Breeders’ Cup race, dies on trip home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Kentucky teenager who watched his namesake horse Cody’s Wish win at the Breeders’ Cup has died. Cody Dorman died Sunday after suffering what his parents said was a “medical event” on the family’s trip home from Southern California. They had attended the world championships at Santa Anita, where Cody’s Wish won the $1 million Dirt Mile by a nose. Dorman was born with a rare genetic disorder and he used a wheelchair. He first met Cody’s Wish in 2018 during a Make-A-Wish event at a Kentucky horse farm. The horse walked over to Dorman’s wheelchair and put his head in Dorman’s lap. Cody Dorman was 17.

Guardians hire former All-Star catcher Stephen Vogt as their new manager to replace Terry Francona

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have hired Stephen Vogt, a journeyman catcher with no managerial experience, as their new manager to replace Terry Francona. Vogt was Seattle’s bullpen coach last season. Although the 39-year-old Vogt has never been a manager, he checked every other box for the Guardians, who also spoke with Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell last week. A two-time All-Star, Vogt played for six teams in 10 seasons before retiring with Oakland in 2022. He homered in his final at-bat for the Athletics. The Guardians are beginning a new era following 11 successful seasons with Francona, the winningest manager in the club’s 123-year history.

Column: Ryan Blaney adds to Ohio family legacy with 1st NASCAR championship

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Blaney name has long been renowned in motorsports throughout the Midwest, where the Ohio-based family won in sprint cars, won on dirt tracks and racked up championships for three generations. Ryan Blaney wanted to be just like his dad and he wanted to be the one to give the family a championship on asphalt. Over the weekend, he won his first career NASCAR championship. Not bad for a guy criticized earlier this season as the epitome of unfulfilled potential.

