AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:15 p.m. EST

Jets begin Aaron Rodgers’ 21-day practice window in next step in recovery from torn Achilles tendon

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets opened the 21-day practice window for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The move Wednesday is the next step in the four-time NFL MVP’s rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon. Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers, who turns 40 on Saturday, was cleared for some football activities but will be limited at practice and isn’t cleared for contact. Saleh emphasized it’s not necessarily a signal Rodgers will play again this season as much as it is the next step of the quarterback’s rehabilitation process. At the end of the 21-day period, the Jets will decide whether to activate him or he’ll spend the rest of this season on injured reserve.

LSU’s Angel Reese is back with the No. 7 Tigers after 4-game absence

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU star forward Angel Reese is ending her four-game absence and rejoining the No. 7 Tigers in advance of their match-up with ninth-ranked Virginia Tech on Thursday night. Reese had foreshadowed her return when she posted on social media a photo of herself inside LSU’s home basketball stadium earlier this week. LSU coach Kim Milkey has declined to go into detail about why Reese was not with the team for much of the past two weeks beyond saying it stemmed from unspecified “locker-room issues.” LSU won all four games Reese missed. Last season, a Reese-led LSU squad won the program’s first national title.

Women’s soccer falls short in medical support and pay, World Cup survey claims

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A survey of players involved in this year’s Women’s World Cup suggests women’s soccer is falling short in key areas including medical support and pay. Players’ union FIFPRO conducted the survey. It found that 60% of respondents said they lacked mental health support and one in three earned less than $30,000 a year from soccer. The World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July and August and boasted record attendances and viewing figures. Spain was crowned champion after beating England in the final.

49ers and Eagles head into NFC title game rematch focused on reversing last season’s disappointment

The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers haven’t let last season’s postseason disappointment become a hangover in 2023. Both teams head into Sunday’s rematch of last season’s NFC title game with a chance to turn those recent failures into success. Philadelphia is the fourth Super Bowl runner-up to start the following season 10-1 or better, joining the 1991 Bills, the 1975 Vikings and the undefeated Dolphins in 1972. San Francisco has won three straight games to improve to 8-3 and will try to become the fourth team to follow two straight conference championship game losses with a Super Bowl title.

The NBA’s tournament quarterfinals are set, with Pacers, Bucks, Lakers and Kings set to host

MIAMI (AP) — The NBA’s In-Season Tournament is down to its final eight teams. Indiana will play Boston, Milwaukee will play New York, the Los Angeles Lakers will play Phoenix and Sacramento will play New Orleans in the quarterfinals next week. The semifinals are Dec. 7 in Las Vegas and the championship game is there two days later.

Sands casino family say they’ll buy majority of Mavs from Cuban. AP source says valuation is $3.5B

The family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company says it has entered agreements to buy the majority stake of the Dallas Mavericks from team owner Mark Cuban. The agreement would be in the valuation range of $3.5 billion, according to an AP source, and will take weeks for the league to process. Cuban would retain control of basketball operations in the deal. The family of Miriam Adelson, widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, has announced it is selling $2 billion of her shares to buy the team.

Arkansas brings back Bobby Petrino as offensive coordinator 11 years after he was fired amid scandal

Arkansas is bringing back Bobby Petrino to be its offensive coordinator. The 62-year-old Petrino was fired as head coach by the school 11 years ago in a sordid scandal involving a motorcycle accident, an affair with a woman who worked for him and being untruthful to his bosses. Petrino’s career has taken him all over college football and the NFL, often leaving a mess behind after some notable peaks. This past season he was offensive coordinator for Texas A&M, where Jimbo Fisher was fired last month. He has done two stints as head coach of Louisville, leading the Cardinals to an Orange Bowl the first time and coaching Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson the second time.

Memphis couple to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted as part of legal battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A lawyer for the Memphis couple who took in former NFL player Michael Oher when he was in high school says references to Oher being their adopted son will be removed from the couple’s websites and public speaking materials as part of their legal battle over Oher’s finances. Lawyer Randy Fishman has told a judge that mentions of Oher being adopted by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy will be taken off advertising for public speaking engagements and the couple’s websites immediately. References to Oher being adopted had been a key argument by Oher in his efforts to force the Tuohys to account for money made from the film “The Blind Side,” which focuses on Oher’s story.

College Football Picks: Awkward trophy ceremonies, CFP implications highlight championship weekend

There could be some awkward trophy ceremonies around college football’s championship weekend. From the Pac-12, where the winner is guaranteed to be one of the schools that helped collapse the conference, to the Big 12, where the commissioner was outwardly rooting against the favorite to win the championship game, to the Big Ten, where Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and the commissioner who suspended him could be sharing a stage, awkward handshakes are highly likely. The games themselves should provide high drama, too, as seven teams fight for four playoff spots.

Georgia’s Beck, Alabama’s Milroe lead teams to SEC title game after replacing big-name QBs

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Alabama’s Jalen Milroe have led their teams into the Southeastern Conference championship game after replacing big-name stars. The two first-year starters have succeeded in similar scenarios. Beck has continued the two-time national champion and top-ranked Bulldogs’ winning ways after replacing Stetson Bennett. Milroe and eighth-ranked Alabama overcame a rocky start to win 10 straight games. Milroe also delivered one of the season’s most improbable plays, a fourth-and-31 touchdown pass to beat rival Auburn. The game is Sunday in Atlanta.

