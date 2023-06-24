AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:15 p.m. EDT

The welcomes for Wembanyama continue in San Antonio as the focus shifts to what’s next

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The first dinner that Victor Wembanyama had in his new home city was filled with San Antonio royalty. Gregg Popovich was there, of course. So were Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Manu Ginobili and Sean Elliott. NBA champions, all of them. Wembanyama now starts his quest to join their club. The process of getting him ready for his first NBA season will start quickly. There are summer league practices starting in the next few days and his first game in a Spurs uniform, albeit just the summer kind, coming in early July at either Sacramento or Las Vegas.

Spurs, Wembanyama scheduled for prime time on Day 1 of the Summer League in Vegas

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio and No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of Charlotte might go head-to-head on the first day of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. The NBA has San Antonio playing Charlotte on July 7, which is opening day in Las Vegas. It’ll be a summer rematch; the same two teams are playing at the California Classic in Sacramento on July 3, the first day of that event. Both Wembanyama and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich have said the generational French talent will play this summer. It’s just not clear how many times he’ll play, or if he’ll play in Sacramento, Las Vegas, or both.

Aaron Judge says toe ligament is torn and he’s not ready for baseball activities

NEW YORK (AP) — Two days after the New York Yankees said Aaron Judge possibly could start baseball activities this weekend, the slugger said he has a torn ligament in his right big toe and is not quite ready. Judge was hurt June 3 when he crashed into the right-field wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch on J.D. Martinez. The injury, unusual for a baseball player, makes it hard for Judge to predict his progress. Judge did rehab work in a pool on Wednesday and was hoping to progress to throwing and light hitting.

Dodgers edge defending champion Astros 3-2 as LA fans rain down boos on Altuve and Bregman

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Busch doubled in the go-ahead in the fourth inning, Mookie Betts homered and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Houston Astros 3-2 in an acrimonious game. The first interleague meeting since 2021 between the defending World Series champion Astros and the Dodgers, who led baseball with 111 wins last season, was filled with the rancor of LA fans. Most of the players from Houston’s 2017 championship team are gone, but Dodgers fans still expressed their lingering resentment from the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal that season, when Houston beat Los Angeles in a seven-game World Series. Rookie starter Emmet Sheehan got the win. J.P. France took the loss.

Captain Christine Sinclair says temporary labor deal with Canada Soccer is imminent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Canada captain Christine Sinclair says she’s confident the Canadian women’s national team will come to a last-minute pay agreement with its federation before the players depart for the Women’s World Cup. Both the men’s and women’s national teams have been negotiating new contracts with Canada Soccer for more than a year. Sinclair is among the players who have led the team in its fight for equitable pay and treatment.

NFL owners plan to meet July 20 and potentially vote to approve the Commanders sale, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that NFL owners are set to meet July 20 to consider and potentially vote to approve the sale of the Washington Commanders. Three-quarters of the league’s 32 owners are needed to finalize the deal between Dan Snyder and his family and a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris. Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is also among those involved in the incoming ownership group. The deal is for a North American professional sports record $6.05 billion.

De La Cruz goes for cycle and Votto hits 2 clutch homers as streaking Reds stop Braves 11-10

CINCINNATI (AP) — Dazzling rookie Elly De La Cruz hit for the cycle, Joey Votto launched tying and go-ahead homers and the Cincinnati Reds extended their winning streak to 12 games with an 11-10 victory over the Atlanta Braves. In a wild matchup of National League division leaders, Cincinnati erased an early 5-0 deficit and halted Atlanta’s eight-game winning streak. The Reds’ winning streak is tied for the second-best in franchise history, matching the 1939 and 1957 teams for the club’s longest since 1900. De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati player in 34 years to hit for the cycle. He completed it by the sixth inning with a triple that gave him four RBIs. The previous Reds player to accomplish the feat was Eric Davis in June 1989.

Sun center Brionna Jones is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Sun center Brionna Jones has undergone surgery and will miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The team said Jones suffered the injury with just over a minute left in Connecticut’s 85-79 road win over the Storm on Tuesday. She had 13 points, four rebounds, three assists, and a steal before being helped off the court. The reparative surgery was performed Friday in Seattle. The 6-foot-3 post, last season’s WNBA Sixth Player of the Year, was averaging 15.9 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Sun this season. Connecticut hosts Chicago on Sunday.

Assault charge dropped against Raiders’ Davante Adams for shoving photographer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed. Adams was charged after shoving a photographer to the ground while walking off the field. The Kansas City Star reports the charge was dropped June 5. Adams’ lawyer declined to comment. Kansas City police say the photographer suffered whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion. Adams apologized in his postgame media comments and later on Twitter. The photographer said in an ongoing lawsuit against Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs that he was targeted online and feared for his safety after the incident.

Elliott views pressure to make NASCAR playoffs as opportunity

LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure. The 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year’s regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season. Elliott has started only nine of 16 races because of a broken leg and one suspension. The Cup Series’ most popular driver five years running now has to work to qualify for the playoffs. Elliott says he wants to have fun and embrace the challenge. All of NASCAR should be rested for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night.

