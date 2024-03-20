AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:14 p.m. EDT

The four Grand Slams, the two tours and Saudi Arabia are all hoping to revamp tennis

Tennis could be on the verge of massive structural change if one of two separate proposals formulated by the four Grand Slam tournaments and the WTA and ATP professional tours ends up moving forward. There is plenty of discussion happening now behind closed doors about the sport’s future. Negotiations involve the various governing bodies, tournaments, players, agents and Saudi Arabia’s Private Investment Fund. The idea set forth by the four majors would get rid of the current WTA-ATP structure and create a new Premier Tour for roughly 100 women and 100 men and a lower-level Contenders Tour for roughly 200 women and 200 men. All events would have women and men and pay equal prize money.

Ohtani and Dodgers rally to beat Padres 5-2 in season opener, first MLB game in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s RBI single capped a four-run eighth-inning rally in his Dodgers debut, and Los Angeles beat the San Diego Padres 5-2 in the season opener. The game turned when a routine grounder went through the webbing of first baseman Jake Cronenworth. Ohtani went 2 for 5 in his first game since leaving the Los Angeles Angels for a record $700 million, 10-year contract with the Dodgers. A crowd of 15,952 was on hand to watch at the Gocheok Sky Dome for Major League Baseball’s first game in South Korea.

Caitlin Clark, freshmen JuJu Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo top AP women’s All-America team

Iowa star Caitlin Clark has been honored for the third straight season as a first-team Associated Press All-American. She is just the 11th player to earn that distinction three times. The NCAA’s all-time leading scorer was joined by Stanford’s Cameron Brink, UConn’s Paige Bueckers and two freshmen: JuJu Watkins of USC and Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame. They are only the fourth and fifth freshmen to make the first team since the AP began the awards in the 1994-95 season.

Purdue faces the ghost of a shocking March Madness loss. Virginia has some advice on how to move on

Purdue is back in the NCAA Tournament with a No. 1 seed with the goal of regrouping from last year’s shocking upset loss to Fairleigh Dickinson. The Boilermakers became the second top seed to lost to a No. 16 seed. The first was Virginia in 2018. The Cavaliers lost to UMBC but regrouped to win the championship a year later. The Cavaliers’ journey offers a March Madness roadmap for the Boilermakers before their opener Friday. Former Virginia player Ty Jerome was part of that title winner. He says going through the loss together can make Purdue stronger for this year.

BYU’s Aly Khalifa heads into March Madness without food or water while observing Ramadan

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — BYU forward Aly Khalifa will play against Duquesne on Thursday without having any food or drink after sunrise as he observes Ramadan during the NCAA Tournament. The native of Alexandria, Egypt, probably could have taken an exception to one of the Five Pillars of Islam because of travel involved in the college basketball tournament. But instead, he chose to work with the BYU sports science and medicine staff to ensure he could play while observing the fast. Khalifa will wake up at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday to eat and pray, then head to the arena for an 11:40 a.m. tipoff.

NFL competition committee proposes a ban on hip-drop tackles and a radical change to kickoffs

The NFL competition committee is proposing a rule to penalize so-called “hip-drop” tackles and a radical change to kickoffs to add more returns without compromising safety. The proposals will be presented to owners at the league meetings later this month, with 24 out of 32 votes needed for approval. The committee didn’t propose any rule changes to limit the use of the “tush push” quarterback sneak that has been so successful for the Philadelphia Eagles the past few seasons or any change to the rule giving the defensive team a touchback if the team with the ball fumbles through the end zone.

Meet the Baby Gamecocks: Top seed South Carolina hopes its young talent will fuel March Madness run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s latest run of perfection has gotten a huge boost from a group of young Gamecocks who make it difficult for coach Dawn Staley at times to know exactly what comes next. Freshmen MiLaysia Fulwiley and Tessa Johnson and sophomores Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts has pushed the No. 1 overall NCAA Tournament seed to a 32-0 mark. They open NCAA play at home on Friday. Fulwiley was named the SEC Tournament MVP after scoring 24 points to beat LSU 79-72 in the title game. The 6-foot-3 Watkins has had the program’s first two dunks.

Antetokounmpo to miss second straight game when Bucks face Celtics on Wednesday

BOSTON (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second straight game Wednesday night when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The Bucks released an injury report Wednesday afternoon that ruled the two-time MVP out due to an issue with his left hamstring. Antetokounmpo also didn’t play Sunday in the Bucks’ 140-129 home victory over the Phoenix Suns. This will be the fifth game Antetokounmpo has missed this season. The Bucks have gone 3-1 without him so far this season.

USC’s JuJu Watkins taking phenomenal freshman season, newfound fame in stride

LAS VEGAS (AP) — JuJu Watkins is heading into her first NCAA Tournament with an appreciation for what brought her to this point. Southern California’s star freshman was the nation’s second-leading scorer during a first season where she was a key player on a Trojans team that earned a No. 1 seed, and she became one of the faces of women’s college basketball along the way. The Trojans open the NCAA Tournament at home Saturday against No. 16 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

ESPN will remain the home of the College Football Playoff through 2031 under $7.8 billion deal

The College Football Playoff and ESPN have announced a deal that will give the network exclusive rights to the expanded postseason through the 2031 season. The agreement puts the national championship game on ABC starting in 2026. Financial terms were not announced, but as previously reported the new six-year agreement will pay the CFP and participating conferences $1.3 billion annually and nearly $8 billion in all. The major conferences and Notre Dame agreed on a new revenue-sharing plan last week that allowed the CFP to finalize the deal with ESPN.

