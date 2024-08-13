AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:14 a.m. EDT

Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won’t reconsider decision

USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won’t reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics. USA Gymnastics says it will continue efforts to let Chiles keep the medal. CAS voided an on-floor appeal from Chiles’ coach that vaulted her to third, saying the appeal came 4 seconds beyond the one-minute time limit for scoring inquiries. USA Gymnastics disputed the timing, saying in a statement Sunday that the agency submitted video evidence to CAS that showed Team USA coach Cecile Landi first appealed 13 seconds before the deadline.

All-Star Dearica Hamby sues WNBA, Aces alleging discrimination, retaliation for being pregnant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Los Angeles Sparks All-Star Dearica Hamby sued the WNBA and her former team in federal court Monday regarding her treatment from the Las Vegas Aces while pregnant. Hamby’s lawsuit alleged the Aces discriminated and retaliated against her, leading to her January 2023 trade to the Sparks. A WNBA spokesperson said the complaint was being reviewed. The Aces did not immediately respond to a request for comment but have refuted allegation in the past.

Aaron Rodgers says he regrets his ‘immunized’ comment in 2021 in an upcoming book about the QB

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says in a soon-to-be published book that he should have handled discussing his COVID-19 immunization status differently. The New York Jets quarterback was still with the Green Bay Packers in 2021 when he told reporters he was “immunized” against the virus and then tested positive for COVID-19 three months later and had to be sidelined for 10 days. Rodgers unsuccessfully appealed to the league that his homeopathic treatment regimen should qualify him as vaccinated. ESPN reported the four-time NFL MVP says in the book “Out Of The Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers” that it’s one thing he wishes could have gone differently.

Jarren Duran suspended 2 games by Red Sox for shouting homophobic slur at fan who heckled him

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have suspended Jarren Duran for two games without pay after he shouted a homophobic slur to a fan behind home plate who heckled him in a loss to the Houston Astros. The exchange, caught on a live mic Sunday during the broadcast of the game, occurred when Duran was at the plate in the sixth inning. Duran issued an apology through the team Sunday night and again in the clubhouse Monday. The Red Sox said in a statement that Duran’s salary during the suspension will be donated to the Federation of Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.

Feeling good about move back to outfield, Betts homers for Dodgers in return from injured list

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Mookie Betts is returning to right field and adjusting to a new spot in the lineup after missing nearly two months with a broken left hand. So far, the Los Angeles Dodgers star is adapting just fine. Betts came off the injured list Monday and showed no signs of rust in a 5-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, going 2 for 4 with a homer, three RBIs and an exceptional play in the outfield. Betts primarily played shortstop before his mid-June injury. He also is batting second after leading off for much of his career.

Georgia No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 and Ohio State No. 2 as expanded SEC, Big Ten flex muscles

Georgia is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight year. The Bulldogs received 46 first-place votes to finish comfortably ahead of No. 2 Ohio State, which got 15 top votes. Oregon is No. 3 while Texas is fourth and Alabama is fifth. Conference realignment created an unprecedented preseason poll with just four conferences represented: The SEC has nine ranked teams. The Big Ten has six, the Big 12 has five and the ACC has four. Notre Dame, an independent, is ranked seventh.

Who will make an expanded College Football Playoff? A potential bracket, using the Top 25 as a guide

The preseason AP Top 25 is — to some degree — a projection for the season to come. So with the College Football Playoff field about to triple in size from four to 12 teams, how will the preseason poll do as a playoff predictor? To get an idea, AP compared the preseason rankings from 2014-23 to the final CFP rankings from those years — the ones that set the matchups for the semifinals and other New Year’s Six bowls.

First full weekend of new NFL kickoff rule brings 2 long returns and plenty of confusion

The first full weekend of exhibition games featuring the NFL’s new dynamic kickoff featured two long returns, a significant drop in touchbacks and mass confusion on an odd play that ended up as a rare safety. The NFL’s goals of increasing the rate of returns and bringing back the threat of big plays were mostly accomplished this past weekend. The NFL reported that 81% of kicks have been returned so far, even if teams have been a bit guarded in what wrinkles they were willing to show before the start of the regular season.

Paige Bueckers planning for future by joining new Unrivaled 3-on-3 league, living in the present

Paige Bueckers is already thinking about her future while she’s living in the present. The UConn star plans on entering the WNBA draft after her season ends with what she hopes is the school’s 12th national championship. She would still have at least one more year of eligibility because of her injuries and the COVID-19 year granted to athletes when she was a freshman, but this will be her final college season. Bueckers has already signed up to be part of Unrivaled — the new 3-on-3 league started by former Huskies greats Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The league will begin play this upcoming winter and she will play in it in 2026.

NASCAR’s postseason format meant Austin Dillon had every incentive to wreck his way to victory

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Austin Dillon won for the first time in nearly two years in the NASCAR Cup Series. The race seemed out of reach before he spun Joey Logano out of the way and then sent Denny Hamlin into the wall as well. That all happened in the final few seconds at Richmond on Sunday night. Once the initial celebration ended, Dillon had quite a bit to answer for. But becoming a NASCAR villain for a few days may be a small price to pay for such a desperately needed victory.

