AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:13 p.m. EST

Sinner enjoys double success over Djokovic to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner has secured back-to-back wins over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles to lead Italy into the Davis Cup final after rallying past Serbia 2-1. Djokovic had his country on the cusp of the final when he faced Sinner in the second singles match with Serbia leading 1-0. But the fourth-ranked Sinner saved three match points before ending Djokovic’s streak of 21 straight wins in Davis Cup singles matches, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, to pull Italy level. Sinner then teamed up with Lorenzo Sonego and they beat Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic 6-3, 6-4. Italy will face Australia in Sunday’s final.

Donald Trump will look to upstage Clemson grad Nikki Haley at her alma mater’s football rivalry game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump plans to use a college football rivalry weekend to bask among his supporters in South Carolina while potentially upstaging Republican rival Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina governor, on her home turf. Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination, will be on hand Saturday night in Columbia when South Carolina hosts Clemson in the annual Palmetto Bowl. Trump’s campaign hasn’t detailed his itinerary. He’s expected to visit pregame parties, perhaps stop by a fraternity house and then join 80,000-plus fans at Williams-Brice Stadium. Haley’s campaign hasn’t said whether she’ll attend the game.

Lee leads the Australian PGA Championship by 3 shots from Hoshino of Japan

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Min Woo Lee has extended his lead to three shots at the Australian PGA Championship after a 5-under 66 to move to 17 under after three rounds. Rikuya Hoshino of Japan surged into second at 14 under after making six birdies on the back nine for a 64. Hoshino is one shot ahead of Curtis Luck (66) and three ahead of Adam Scott. The tournament, a season-opener for the European tour, is being played at Royal Queensland Golf Club, the proposed golf venue for the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane.

Michigan State hires Jonathan Smith away from Oregon State, hoping he turns around another program

Michigan State has hired coach Jonathan Smith away from No. 15 Oregon State. The school has announced the move. Interim coach Harlon Barnett was 2-8 in place of Mel Tucker, who was suspended and later fired. The 44-year-old Smith was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year to help the program to at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade. Smith had six years remaining on his contract, worth $31.2 million through 2029.

Erling Haaland sets Premier League record with quickest 50 goals

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken another scoring record by tallying his 50th Premier League goal faster than anyone in league history. The Norway international opened the scoring in City’s match against Liverpool with a low shot into the bottom corner in the 27th minute at Etihad Stadium. Haaland’s landmark figure came in 48 games and broke the record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole. Cole reached that total in 65 games. It was Haaland’s 18th goal in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

US teenager Ziegler wins NHK Trophy with near-flawless free skate. Kagiyama edges Uno in men’s event

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Ava Marie Ziegler has performed a near-flawless free skate to win the NHK Trophy and lead a U.S. 1-2 finish on the podium. Ziegler landed all of her jumps cleanly to score a 138.46 points in the free skate for her first title in the Grand Prix series with a total of 200.50. Lindsay Thorngren fell on a double salchow but was solid with all her other jumps and placed second. The NHK Trophy is the last event of the International Skating Union series that leads into the Grand Prix Final. In the men’s event, Yuma Kagiyama of Japan held on to his lead from the short program to edge compatriot and two-time world champion Shoma Uno.

Wild’s Fleury wears mask in warmups on Native American Heritage night after the NHL says not to

Marc-Andre Fleury wore a mask for warmups on the Minnesota Wild’s Native American Heritage night after being told by the NHL that was not allowed. Fleury’s agent confirmed earlier in the day the league said the mask was a violation of policy prohibiting gear for team theme nights. Allan Walsh said Fleury offered to pay the fine before the league threatened more serious punishment. The situation is the latest chapter in the league’s ongoing controversy with theme games since a handful of players opted out of Pride night warmups last season.

At FGCU, there are no guards, no forwards and no centers. Only shooters.

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast’s women’s basketball team this season has 16 players on the roster and they’re all listed as having the same position. They’re not guards, or forwards, or centers. They’re all called shooters. The Eagles have made more 3-pointers than any team in women’s basketball over the last four years and coach Karl Smesko decided this season that everyone on the roster should be thought of as a shooter. So they did away with a positional breakdown.

The vital question may linger forever: Did Oscar Pistorius know he was shooting at his girlfriend?

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In the decade since Oscar Pistorius pulled the trigger four times on his 9mm pistol, firing into the head and body of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp as she stood inside a locked toilet cubicle in his home, the vital question has still never been answered: Did the world-famous Olympic runner know he was shooting at and killing his girlfriend that Valentine’s Day in 2013? Pistorius has always claimed that he didn’t, that he mistook her for an intruder in his home. Steenkamp’s family believes he intended to shoot the 29-year-old model and law graduate. Only Pistorius really knows for sure. The lasting twist of Pistorius’ case was back in the spotlight Friday when he was granted parole.

Dolphins’ Holland calls MetLife Stadium turf ‘trash’ after teammate Phillips injures Achilles tendon

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami safety Jevon Holland called the MetLife Stadium turf “trash” after teammate Jaelan Phillips injured his right Achilles tendon in the Dolphins’ 34-13 win over the New York Jets. Phillips was carted from the field late in the fourth quarter, a non-contact injury that reignited the turf-vs.-grass debate among players. The third-year linebacker will have additional tests Saturday but appeared to indicate in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, he has a potentially season-ending injury.

