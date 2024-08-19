AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:13 a.m. EDT

Meadows wins it in 10th as Tigers edge Yankees 3-2 in MLB Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Parker Meadows set off fireworks with a 10th-inning single that brought hundreds of Little Leaguers to their feet and scored Zach McKinstry on a headfirst slide to give the Detroit Tigers a 3-2 win over the New York Yankees in the Major League Baseball Little League Classic. Jace Jung tied it 1-all when he ripped an RBI single off Yankees closer Clay Holmes with two outs in the ninth inning to score Colt Keith, who hit a one-out double. DJ LeMahieu’s run-scoring single in the top of the 10th gave the Yankees a 2-1 lead, only for McKinstry to make it 2-all with an RBI single in the bottom half.

Caitlin Clark breaks WNBA rookie assists record as Fever beat Storm 92-75

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points, Caitlin Clark added 23 points and nine assists, and Lexie Hull scored 12 of her career-high 22 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to help the Indiana Fever beat the Seattle Storm 92-75. With 232 assists so far this season, Clark broke the previous WNBA rookie record of 224 by Ticha Penicheiro in 1998. Aliyah Boston grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points and a career-high eight assists for Indiana. Jewell Loyd led Seattle with 26 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 15 and Nneka Ogwumike added 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals.

Hideki Matsuyama avoids collapse and rallies to win FedEx Cup playoffs opener

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has won the FedEx St. Jude Championship just like everyone expected. No one expected a wild finish like Sunday at the TPC Southwind. Matsuyama lost a five-shot lead in a matter of four holes on the back nine. He suddenly was trailing. And then he birdied the last two holes to win by two shots with a 70. Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland tied for second. Nick Dunlap also felt like a winner. He was in contention to win, and then he was in danger of not being among the top 50 who advanced to next week.

Rookie Bo Nix strengthens his bid for the Broncos’ starting QB job in a 27-2 win over the Packers

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix led Denver on scoring drives on both of his possessions on Sunday when the Broncos beat Green Bay 27-2. The Packers sat 31 players including all of their regular starters. Nix threw a touchdown pass to Tim Patrick and would have had another one had he not stepped over the line of scrimmage while firing a 14-yard pass to Javonte Williams. Jarrett Stidham replaced Nix with Denver ahead 10-0 in the second quarter and ran for a 9-yard TD that made it 17-0 at halftime.

Ohtani hits 39th homer and Kershaw pitches Dodgers to 2-1 win over slumping Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his National League-leading 39th home run and Clayton Kershaw tossed six shutout innings to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Miguel Rojas and Gavin Lux had three hits apiece as the NL West leaders won for the seventh time in 10 games. Lars Nootbaar provided a pinch-hit homer in the eighth for the Cardinals, who have lost six of seven. Ohtani drilled a first-pitch offering from Sonny Gray over the wall in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. Rojas added a run-scoring single later in the inning. Kershaw allowed four hits and struck out two. The three-time Cy Young Award winner made his fifth major league start since undergoing shoulder surgery in November.

Yankees and Tigers are kids for a day, mingling among Little Leaguers

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees were like kids again as they mingled with Little Leaguers ahead of the Major League Baseball Little League Classic on Sunday night. Aaron Judge heard steady cries of “Judge!” from kids who flocked to the Yankees slugger from the moment he stepped off the team plane to his appearance at the Little League World Series. Jazz Chisholm Jr. tossed souvenirs to pleading kids and captured the commotion on an old-school handheld video camera. Wearing his Yankees uniform top, Giancarlo Stanton showed Little Leaguers a proper grip of a baseball on a bus ride. It was hard to tell who had more fun.

Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O’Connell for Raiders starting quarterback job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders coach Antonio Pierce says Gardner Minshew will be the team’s starting quarterback going into the season. Minshew beat out Aidan O’Connell. Pierce said Minshew’s experience and his handling of the offense gave him the edge. Minshew is in his sixth season. He nearly led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs last season. The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game.

Brooks Koepka wins LIV Golf Greenbrier in a playoff over Rahm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is a winner on LIV Golf again after beating Jon Rahm in a playoff at the Greenbrier. Koepka shot 63 and parred the first playoff hole for his second victory this year on the Saudi-funded league. It was another tough finish for Rahm. He lost a four-shot lead at the Olympics two weeks ago. He had a two-shot lead going into the third and final round. Rahm birdied two of the last three holes for a 65 to force a playoff. He made bogey from the bunker on the first extra hole.

Aces coach Becky Hammon again disputes Dearica Hamby’s claims of mistreatment during pregnancy

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas coach Becky Hammon again disputed former Aces player Dearica Hamby’s claim the Aces mistreated her and traded her because of her pregnancy. “It didn’t happen,” Hammon said Sunday after the Aces beat Hamby and the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71. Hamby, traded to Los Angeles in January 2023, played for the organization from 2015-22, beginning when the Aces were based in San Antonio. Hamby, who went public with her accusations last year, sued the WNBA and her former team in federal court last Monday. Hammon previously refuted the allegations, saying in May 2023 that Hamby was traded for strategic reasons, namely putting the club in position to sign likely future Hall of Famer Candace Parker.

Mike Tyson feels good after a health scare and ready for his rescheduled bout with Jake Paul

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Tyson says he is feeling good and has resumed training after a health scare forced the postponement of his boxing match against Jake Paul. The 58-year-old former heavyweight champion and the former YouTube star will now meet Nov. 15 in Arlington, Texas. They had been set to meet in July before Tyson became nauseous and dizzy on a flight. His representatives said that was related to an ulcer problem. Tyson says he has been training for two or three weeks for the bout that will stream on Netflix.

