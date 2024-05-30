AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:11 a.m. EDT

Charges against world’s top golfer Scottie Scheffler dropped after arrest outside PGA Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, a local prosecutor, asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffler. Scheffler was not required to be in the courtroom Wednesday. Scheffler was charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer with his vehicle, along with three misdemeanors. Scheffler has said he simply misunderstood the commands coming from traffic officers.

Mets to cut Jorge López after reliever throws glove into stands following ejection

NEW YORK (AP) — Jorge López will be cut by the struggling New York Mets after the reliever threw his glove into the stands following his ejection from a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza called the outburst “not acceptable” and said it would be handled internally. López expressed no remorse for his display, saying he didn’t regret it. Afterward, the Mets began the process of designating López for assignment. They will have seven days to trade or release him, or send him outright to the minors if no other team claims him on waivers.

Oilers beat Stars 5-2 in Game 4 to tie Western Conference final

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mattias Janmark and Leon Draisaitl scored in a 51-second span in the second period and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Wednesday night in Game 4 to even the Western Conference final. Janmark tied it on a short-handed, 2-on-1 break with Connor Brown with 5:29 left in the period, and Draisaitl followed with his 10th of the postseason with 4:38 to go. Game 5 is Friday night in Dallas. Ryan McLeod, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm, into a empty net with 1:53 remaining, also scored for Edmonton. Stuart Skinner made 20 saves. Wyatt Johnson and Esa Lindell scored as Dallas raced to a 2-0 lead in the first 5 1/2 minutes. McLeod and Bouchard countered for Edmonton late in the period.

Iga Swiatek saves a match point and comes back to beat Naomi Osaka at the French Open

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has saved a match point and come back to beat Naomi Osaka 7-6 (1), 1-6, 7-5 in the second round of the French Open. Both players own four Grand Slam titles. Swiatek is currently ranked No. 1 and Osaka is a former No. 1. But Osaka has taken a lot of time off in recent years for mental health breaks and to have a baby. She is ranked only 134th now. But she did not play like that on Wednesday night. It took every bit of Swiatek’s guile and experience to allow her to extend her winning streak at Roland Garros to 16 matches.

Major leaguers praise inclusion of Negro Leagues statistics into major league records

CHICAGO (AP) — Baseball players and fans alike are learning more about the Negro Leagues after the statistics for more than 2,300 players — historic figures like Josh Gibson, Oscar Charleston, Satchel Paige and Mule Suttles — were incorporated into the major league record book following a three-year research project. A 17-person committee chaired by John Thorn, Major League Baseball’s official historian, met six times as part of the meticulous process of examining statistics from seven Negro Leagues from 1920-1948. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene calls the move “long overdue.” Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen says he is doing some “deep diving” into some Negro Leagues players that he hadn’t heard of before.

College sports departments gearing up for ‘economic earthquake’ with direct pay for athletes looming

Iowa State has already scrapped plans for a new wrestling facility. Texas A&M laid off a dozen or so athletic staffers. That could be the tip of the iceberg when millions in college revenue starts going directly to the athletes instead of coaching salaries, facilities or athletic department staffs. A revenue-sharing model proposed in a court settlement would mean a school could pay up to about $21 million annually to its athletes. One economist called it “an economic earthquake” that will have impacts still being determined.

Infield fly and interference call loom large during 1st inning of Yankees-Angels game

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Yankees had the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Angels when they were done in by an unconventional double play. Giancarlo Stanton hit a high popup near the bag at second. Umpires called an infield fly, but Juan Soto bumped into Angels shortstop Zach Neto with his hip as he tried to get back to second base, causing Neto to lose track of the ball and it landing in the infield. Second base umpire Vic Carapazza ruled that Soto interfered with Neto, leading to the second out.

Celebrations in Greece as Olympiakos beats Fiorentina 1-0 for first European title

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympiakos has won Greece’s first European club title by beating Fiorentina 1-0 after extra time in the Europa Conference League final. Ayoub El Kaabi dived to nudge in a last-gasp goal in the second period of extra time with fans erupting in celebration after a lengthy wait for a VAR check for offside. The Morocco striker is the competition’s top scorer. He struck in the 116th minute of the match after meeting a cross from Santiago Hezze to decide a game that had looked destined for a penalty shootout following an energetic but largely risk-free encounter at AEK Arena. Olympiakos coach Jose Luis Mendilibar secured a second straight European title after winning the Europa League with Sevilla last season.

Minnesota beats Boston 3-0, wins inaugural Walter Cup as Professional Women’s Hockey League champs

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Minnesota won the inaugural championship of the Professional Women’s Hockey League on Wednesday night, getting 17 saves from Nicole Hensley to beat Boston 3-0 in a winner-take-all Game 5 and claim the Walter Cup. Liz Schepers scored to break a scoreless, second-period tie, Michela Cava made it 2-0 midway through the third period and Kendall Coyne Schofield added an empty-netter with two minutes left. Hensley, a two-time Olympian from Colorado, earned her second shutout of the playoffs after posting one in 14 regular-season games. Boston goalie Aerin Frankel made 41 saves for the runners-up.

Nelly Korda faces her toughest test at US Women’s Open

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Nelly Korda is playing so well she makes it look easy. But no one can expect an easy time at the U.S. Women’s Open. It’s billed as the toughest test in golf, and Lancaster Country Club figures to be every bit of that. Korda calls it a beast of a course. The 25-year-old American has won six of her last seven tournaments coming into the second major of the year. Only two players at No. 1 in the world have won the Women’s Open since the world ranking began in 2006. Korda has only two top 10s in the Open.

