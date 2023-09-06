AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:10 p.m. EDT

Aryna Sabalenka, soon to be new No. 1, cruises into U.S. Open semifinals

NEW YORK (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has moved into the U.S. Open semifinals, looking every bit the top player in the world while rolling to a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Zheng Qinwen. Sabalenka is going to be the No. 1 player in the WTA rankings next week because of the fourth-round loss of Iga Swiatek. She still has not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows. She cruised through her quarterfinal in 92-degree heat that prompted a partial closing of the Arthur Ashe Stadium roof to provide more shade. The No. 2-seeded Belarusian has made the last five Grand Slam semifinals, winning her lone major at the Australian Open in January.

Spanish soccer player Jenni Hermoso accuses Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for World Cup kiss

MADRID (AP) — Spanish state prosecutors say soccer player Jenni Hermoso has accused Luis Rubiales of sexual assault for kissing her on the lips without her consent after the Women’s World Cup final. Rubiales is the suspended president of the Spanish soccer federation. He kissed Hermoso on the lips during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. Rubiales has insisted the kiss was consensual. Hermoso has denied that. Rubiales has since been suspended from his post by FIFA.

Tennis ball wasteland? Game grapples with a fuzzy yellow recycling problem

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis has a fuzzy yellow problem most players don’t think about when they open cans of fresh balls, or when umpires at U.S. Open matches make their frequent requests for “new balls please.” Because tennis balls are extremely hard to recycle and the industry has yet to develop a ball to make that easier, nearly all of the 330 million balls made worldwide each year eventually get chucked in the garbage, with most ending up in landfills. That harsh reality in an age of heightened environmental awareness has sent ball makers, recyclers and the game’s worldwide governing body scrambling for solutions.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Week 1 can be deceiving. Have Deion Sanders and Colorado already peaked?

The Week 1 result that seems really meaningful but turns out not to be is a time-honored tradition in college football. The gold standard of this category is the infamous “Texas is back” game in 2016 when the Longhorns beat Notre Dame in overtime. The teams finished a combined 9-15. No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado rode big upsets in high-profile games this past weekend to spots in the first regular-season AP Top 25 of the season Tuesday. Reality Check wonders: Has Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes peaked already?

Chandler Jones not at Raiders facility and his status is uncertain for opener at Denver

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Defensive end Chandler Jones was not at the Las Vegas facility on Wednesday. It was a day after he posted, then deleted social media posts critical of Raiders management. His status for Sunday’s season opener at Denver is in question. Raiders coach Josh McDaniels characterized the situation as “day to day.” Tyree Wilson is listed on the depth chart as the backup should Jones not play against the Broncos. Wilson was selected seventh overall in this year’s draft. He missed most of training camp because of a foot injury from his last season at Texas Tech.

Brian Burns returns to Panthers practice in pads; status for Sunday’s game remains uncertain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Brian Burns returned to practice on Wednesday amid stalled talks on a contract extension. Still, his status for Sunday’s Week 1 game at Atlanta remains uncertain. Burns, who had skipped the team’s past two practices, showed up in full uniform. After skipping most of the stretching period and getting re-taped by trainers under a tent, the four-year NFL veteran participated in individual drills at full speed during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to reporters. It’s unclear if Burns will play Sunday without first getting a contract extension. He would lose close to $900,000 for every game he misses.

Chiefs All-Pro Chris Jones amid holdout as season approaches: ‘I just want a raise’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones says he “just wants a raise” as he threatens to take his holdout into the regular season with Kansas City scheduled to face the Detroit Lions in the NFL’s opener Thursday night. Jones was back in Kansas City on Wednesday to visit with children and their families at Ronald McDonald House Charities. The All-Pro pass rusher left open the possibility he could be on the field against the Lions, and reaffirmed his hope that he can sign a long-term deal with the Chiefs. The 29-year-old Jones is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract.

Germany holds off Latvia and will next play the USA in the Basketball World Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Germany will play the United States in the semifinals of the Basketball World Cup in a rematch of an exhibition matchup from earlier this summer where the Americans needed a big rally to win. Franz Wagner scored 16 points and Germany held off Latvia 81-79 in a quarterfinal game, pulling away in the fourth quarter of what had been a back-and-forth matchup for the first 30 minutes. Germany is the last unbeaten team left in the World Cup. Next up: The U.S. on Friday for a spot in Sunday’s gold medal game.

Carl Nassib, first openly gay player to play in NFL games, announces his retirement

Edge rusher Carl Nassib, the NFL’s first openly gay player to play in a regular-season game, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Nassib came out in 2021 while with the Las Vegas Raiders. He spent last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 30-year-old Nassib, a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016, had 25 1/2 sacks in seven seasons with Cleveland, Las Vegas and two stints in Tampa Bay. Nassib made his announcement on Instagram. He says it’s a “bittersweet moment” and he’s ready to move on from football.

Cricket, breakdancing, 7 other sports still waiting for word on 2028 Los Angeles Olympic status

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Cricket, breakdancing and flag football are still waiting to find out if they will be added to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The process to add sports that organizers in Los Angeles want at the 2028 Games has been unexpectedly delayed by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC cited “ongoing discussions” with L.A. officials as the issue. That is despite the timetable being known for years and only two days before a key IOC board meeting to let nine candidate sports know which is set to get Olympic status. The sports are cricket, baseball-softball, flag football, lacrosse, breaking, karate, kickboxing, squash and motorsports.

