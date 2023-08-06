AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:10 a.m. EDT

Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after fight, 6 ejections in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson of the Chicago White Sox and José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians exchanged punches at second base Saturday night, triggering a bench-clearing melee in the sixth inning that led to six ejections. Ramírez appeared to connect with a right hand to the face of Anderson, who fell backward to the ground. Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh and closer Emmanuel Clase, and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol were ejected for their actions later in a fight that included multiple flare-ups on the infield and in foul territory. It took 15 minutes before order was restored.

Washington and Oregon leave behind heritage — and rivals — for stability in the Big Ten

SEATTLE (AP) — A day after leaving behind more than a century as a tenant to the premier athletic conference on the West Coast, Washington’s leadership says stability was at the forefront of its decision to join the Big Ten Conference. Washington President Ana Mari Cauce said there were several concerns that led to Washington and Oregon saying goodbye to their collective heritage to become the 17th and 18th members of the Big Ten beginning in 2024. Utah, Arizona and Arizona State are leaving for the Big 12. That leaves California, Stanford, Washington State and Oregon State as the only remaining Pac-12 members. At the heart of the Pac-12’s downfall was the failure to land a suitable media rights deal.

Simone Biles dazzles in her return from a 2-year layoff to dominate the US Classic

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (AP) — Simone Biles soared in her return to competition following a two-year layoff. The gymnastics star easily won the U.S. Classic, posting a score of 59.100, a full five points ahead of Leanne Wong. Competing in front of a packed house that supported her at every turn, Biles posted the top score on three of four events. Biles showed no signs of the mental block that forced her to remove herself from multiple competitions at the 2020 Olympics. Next up is the U.S. Championships in San Jose later this month.

Darrelle Revis takes his island to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Revis Island has a new home in “Football Heaven.” After Joe Klecko and Fireman Ed got the green-clad crowd roaring “J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!” four-time All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis took his spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. A first-ballot inductee, Revis was so dominant that opposing quarterbacks stopped throwing the ball his way. He won a Super Bowl in his only season with the New England Patriots before returning home to New York and finished his career with seven Pro Bowl selections.

Netherlands beats South Africa 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

SYDNEY (AP) — Netherlands has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup after a 2-0 win over South Africa. Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn scored at the Sydney Football Stadium to secure the 2019 runners-up a place in the last eight. But the South African attack troubled the Dutch defense at times, forcing goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar into a string of saves to keep Thembi Kgatlana at bay. Netherlands lost to the United States in the World Cup final four years ago and look like contenders again after finishing above the Americans in Group E. The Dutch will next play Spain at Wellington on Friday for a place in the semifinals.

Verlander throws 7 solid innings to begin 2nd stint with Astros but loses 3-1 to Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander began his second stint with the Houston Astros by pitching seven solid innings, but he gave up a go-ahead homer to Jake Bauers that sent the New York Yankees to a 3-1 victory. Gleyber Torres also went deep for New York, and Nestor Cortes struck out a season-high eight over four innings during an encouraging return from two months on the injured list. Verlander allowed two runs and seven hits, losing a regular-season start to the Yankees for the first time since June 2015 with Detroit. It was his first start for the Astros since winning Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia last November. The three-time Cy Young Award winner signed with the Mets in December, then was traded back to the Astros on Tuesday.

Horschel, Glover tied for the lead at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lucas Glover and Billy Horschel were long shots to make the top 70 and qualify for the FedEx Cup playoffs. Both started the Wyndham Championship outside the top 100. Now they’re tied for the lead and have winning on their minds. Glover made nine birdies for a 62. Horschel had a 63. They have a one-shot lead over Russell Henley going into the final round. The Wyndham Championship is the final event before the FedEx Cup playoffs. Justin Thomas had a 66 and is right on the bubble. He’s tied for 11th and probably needs a top 10 to qualify.

Wolff goes after first LIV win. He’s tied with Puig at the Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Matthew Wolff is in position for his first win in LIV Golf. The former Oklahoma State star had a 67 and is tied for the lead with David Puig. The Spaniard shot a 65. But it’s far from a two-man race at The Greenbrier. Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau had a 61 and was among three players one shots behind. That group included Talor Gooch. He’s going for his fourth win in LIV Golf this year. A total of nine players are separated by two shots going into the third and final round on the Old White course.

NASCAR suspends driver Noah Gragson for liking an insensitive meme with George Floyd’s face

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Driver Noah Gragson has been suspended indefinitely by NASCAR and Legacy Motor Club due to liking an insensitive meme with a photo of George Floyd’s face. His 2020 death after a police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck sparked mass protests around the world and forced a national reckoning on racial injustice. Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway to replace Gragson. The 25-year-old Gragson is in his first full season in the Cup series and is No. 33 in points. Gragson posted on social media Saturday that he was disappointed in himself.

Josef Newgarden chasing 1st IndyCar win at his hometown race in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Josef Newgarden can cap a week that started with Tennessee naming a day after him by taking a big step closer to a third IndyCar Series championship. Standing in his way is the Music City Grand Prix. This is essentially his home race that has proven quite the challenge the past two years. Newgarden said it’s a unique opportunity since he only gets a chance once every year similar to the Indianapolis 500. He won that race in May and swept the doubleheader in Iowa for Team Penske in the series’ last stop. Newgarden has four wins this season all on ovals. Nashville is a bumpy and long road course.

