AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:09 a.m. EDT

Vegas Golden Knights hold off Florida Panthers 3-2, move win from Stanley Cup title

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights are on the verge of winning their first Stanley Cup title after holding on to beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in Game 4 of the final. Vegas leads the series 3-1 and can win the NHL championship on home ice Tuesday. Chandler Stephenson scored twice for the Golden Knights and William Karlsson ended his series-long goal drought to build a three-goal lead. The Panthers scored twice to cut their deficit to one. But they’re now on the brink of elimination after the comeback bid fell short.

Panthers need another 3-1 series comeback, this one in the Cup final

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — It can be done. Such will be the thinking for the Florida Panthers for the next couple days, as they now try to dig their way out of a 3-1 deficit in the Stanley Cup Final. And they’ll think that for good reason — because they’ve already done it once. Here they go again. The Panthers rallied from a 3-1 series hole in Round 1 against the Boston Bruins, and now they’ll have to do it again in this matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights. Game 5 is Tuesday in Las Vegas, with the hosts just win away from hoisting the Cup for the first time.

Nuggets showing plenty of poise in these NBA Finals against Heat

MIAMI (AP) — The Denver Nuggets have shown a lot of poise in their first NBA Finals. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have led the way as the Nuggets have taken a 3-1 series lead over the Miami Heat. The Nuggets could win the title as early as Monday night when the series resumes in Denver. Jokic is in position to become the first player ever to finish as the NBA’s leader in postseason points, rebounds and assists. But he’s had a lot of help. And the Nuggets don’t care who gets the credit.

Novak Djokovic goes for Grand Slam title No. 23 in French Open final against Casper Ruud

PARIS (AP) — Novak Djokovic is just one win away from his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam singles championship. He will face Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday. It is the No. 3-seeded Djokovic’s 34th major title match and No. 4 Ruud’s third. By winning Sunday, Djokovic would break a tie with Rafael Nadal, who has 22 Slam trophies — including 14 at Roland Garros — but has been sidelined since January with a hip injury and had surgery during this French Open. A victory over Ruud would also make Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia, the first man to claim at least three championships at each major event.

Arcangelo wins Belmont Stakes to make Jena Antonucci 1st female trainer to win a Triple Crown race

NEW YORK (AP) — Arcangelo took the lead at the top of the stretch and won the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, making Jena Antonucci the first female trainer to win a Triple Crown race. Arcangelo finished the 1 1/2 mile race in 2:29.23 and as 1 1/2 lengths in front of favored Fotre, with Tapit Trice third. After the horse crossed the finish line, the 47-year-old Antonucci doubled over and rested her arm and her head on the back of a chair. She kissed the horse on the nose when it returned to the area in front of the winner’s circle.

Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals

MIAMI (AP) — Former UFC champion Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong. Burnie — more specifically, the man who occupies Burnie’s costume — briefly sought medical attention Friday night after taking two punches from McGregor during a third-quarter stoppage of Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Heat and the Denver Nuggets. The Heat said Saturday that the employee wearing the flame costume, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.

Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289, announces retirement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement. Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana’s corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive. Nunes entered the post fight press conference on crutches, revealing she has suffered nerve damage in one leg for some time. Nunes said she’d like to stay involved in mixed martial arts in the future and would like to train a female champion, but will first take time to spend time with her wife and family in Brazil. Charles Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout.

Iga Swiatek tops Karolina Muchova in the French Open final for her 3rd trophy in Paris, 4th Slam

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek has defeated Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to collect her third championship at Roland Garros and fourth Grand Slam title. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek raced to a 3-0 lead after just 10 minutes in Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday. And then she was ahead 3-0 in the second set, too, before Muchova made things more intriguing. With Swiatek looking out of sorts and seeking advice from her coach between points, Muchova grabbed five of six games on the way to pulling even at a set apiece. Muchova carried that momentum into the deciding set, going ahead 2-0 and 4-3. But Swiatek took the last three games.

In finally competitive Stanley Cup Final, Vegas may still have edge on Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Stanley Cup Final finally looks like a competitive series. The Florida Panthers assured that by rallying to beat Vegas in overtime in Game 3 and cut the Golden Knights’ lead to 2-1. And while it may have stunted momentum, there’s little doubt Vegas has been the better team so far. The Western Conference champions as a result of that don’t figure they’ll change much of their approach for Game 4. The Panthers, on the other hand, are riding high after Matthew Tkachuk tied it late and Carter Verhaeghe scored to keep them unbeaten in OT this postseason.

Teofimo Lopez beats Josh Taylor by unanimous decision, wins 140-pound title

NEW YORK (AP) — Teofimo Lopez captured a title in a second weight class, beating formerly unbeaten Josh Taylor by unanimous decision to win the WBO’s junior welterweight belt. Lopez, the former lightweight champion, hadn’t looked sharp lately after moving up to 140 pounds. But he delivered a superb performance inside Madison Square Garden, with punches that were just quicker and stronger than the champion’s. Lopez (19-1) won by scores of 115-113 on two of the cards and 117-111 on the other, and he threw power shots throughout the final round in hopes of not even getting to the scorecards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.