AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:08 p.m. EDT

Clippers’ George out with sprained right knee, out 2-3 weeks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George has a sprained right knee and the Los Angeles Clippers All-Star guard will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. The team gave an update on George hours after he was hurt in a 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Clippers end the regular season on April 9 at Phoenix. They are currently fifth in the Western Conference with a 38-35 record. Paul left the arena on a cart with his right leg extended after the game.

World Baseball Classic keeps growing despite injury risks

MIAMI (AP) — This year’s World Baseball Classic left lasting memories, 47 games over two weeks that restored Japan’s supremacy and reinforced Shohei Ohtani’s unmatched ability while expanding the sport’s global footprint. While not a global fixation like soccer’s World Cup, the event has grown though its five editions since launching in 2006. Memories include Ohtani’s strikeout of Mike Trout in Japan’s championship victory, Trea Turner’s go-ahead, eighth-inning grand slam against Venezuela, Japan’s walk-off semifinal win and Mexico’s comeback from a four-run deficit against Puerto Rico. Those ended up overshadowing injuries to star players Edwin Díaz and Jose Altuve. Attendance of 1,306,414 was the tournament’s highest, 20% over the 1,086,720 for 40 games in 2017.

Japanese beating Americans in baseball is must-see viewing

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese television stuck to its live coverage from Miami for almost two hours after Japan beat the United States 3-2 to win the World Baseball Classic. This was must-see viewing. Shohei Ohtani striking out Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout on a pitch away to end the game was replayed repeatedly between player interviews, beer-sprayed clubhouse interludes, and the tradition of team members tossing the winning manager and players into the air. The country’s top circulating newspaper Yomiuri rolled out a special Wednesday afternoon edition for commuters, usually reserved for serious matters of state, or late-breaking election news. The headline read in Japanese: “Japan, the World’s No. 1.”

Princeton’s journey becomes face of March Madness’ COVID era

Princeton forward Tosan Evbuomwan spent three college seasons fighting through one disappointment after another. Reaching the Sweet 16 made it all worthwhile. Three years after the NCAA Tournament was canceled and two years after it was played in the Indianapolis “bubble,” the lessons and ramifications of those two years still resonate around the college basketball world. Whether it was Princeton’s cancelled season, San Diego State’s missed opportunity in 2020 or Creighton’s lonely Sweet 16 run in 2021, all three schools are back now to rewrite the script.

March Madness Mix: Dominant Gamecocks amid Sweet 16 parity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Women’s college basketball has displayed an odd mix this season and now there’s the rare combination of South Carolina’s undefeated dominance alongside parity in the Sweet 16. Just two of the four No. 1 women’s seeds advanced through the first two rounds, which hadn’t happened since 1998. The Gamecocks are one of them looking to continue their perfect season against No. 4 seed UCLA on Saturday. Virginia Tech is the other No. 1 seed advancing. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley says her team’s success comes from a singular focus on the game and its next task.

March Madness: Athletes balance privacy, online profile

The NIL age has opened a vast new world of earning potential for student-athletes the NCAA long insisted were amateurs. Social media platforms, once solely windows into smaller worlds, became gateways to wider audiences and revenue streams. Social media has in turn turbocharged March Madness, that one-of-a-kind American sporting event with communal elements already built in long before the internet even existed. Taking advantage of this Madness-fueled social media explosion requires a bit of savvy, discernment and lots of engagement.

Last Match Play, last chance for Kuchar at Tiger’s record

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The last edition of the Dell Match Play means this is Matt Kuchar’s last chance to break a tournament record belonging to Tiger Woods. Kuchar has won 34 matches, two short of the record that Woods set on his way to three victories. The Match Play is the last of the World Golf Championships. They began in 1999 and have run their course, with the tour moving to elevated events starting next year. Kuchar is only in the 64-man field because of LIV Golf players who are suspended. Three days of group play begins on Wednesday.

All-Stars of Team USA outmatched, outpitched in WBC final

MIAMI (AP) — Team USA fielded a World Baseball Classic roster brimming with All-Star names from Trea Turner to Mookie Betts to Mike Trout. Despite its plethora of talented hitters, Team USA didn’t bring the same pitching talent to the tournament, which culminated in the Americans being outpitched and outmatched in a 3-2 loss to Japan in Tuesday night’s championship game.

WBC returns in March 2026, retaining spring training slot

MIAMI (AP) — The World Baseball Classic will return for its sixth edition in March 2026, with organizers concluding spring training remains a better time than after the World Series or in the middle of the major league season. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLB owners and general managers have to be pursuaded to make more star pitchers available to national teams. Since its launch in 2006, the WBC has been played in March, ahead of club opening day in MLB, Japan and South Korea. Many MLB teams blocked pitchers from participating, wanting them to concentrate on preparing for the season.

MLB plans to announce rules tweaks, week before opening day

MIAMI (AP) — Major League Baseball’s new pitch clock is going to undergo some timing adjustments before it is turned on for games that count. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the changes “significant” but also described them as “clarifications” based on input from players. The alterations are likely to be announced Wednesday, eight days before opening day. Baseball’s 11-man competition committee, established in the labor agreement last March, adopted the pitch clock and shift limits last September over the opposition of the four players on the panel. MLB set the pitch clock at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.