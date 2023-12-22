AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:08 a.m. EST

Prized pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto agrees with Dodgers on $325 million deal, according to reports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prized free-agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $325 million, 12-year contract, according to multiple reports. Yamamoto is set to join Japanese countryman Shohei Ohtani with the Dodgers, who signed the two-way superstar to a record $700 million, 10-year deal last week. The Dodgers did not confirm the agreement with Yamamoto on Thursday night. MLB.com and ESPN were among the outlets citing anonymous sources in reporting the deal. It’s the third pitching coup for the Dodgers this offseason. In addition to Ohtani, they signed right-hander Tyler Glasnow to a $136.5 million, five-year contract after he was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays to Los Angeles.

Shohei Ohtani is the AP Male Athlete of the Year for the 2nd time in 3 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani has been named The Associated Press’ Male Athlete of the Year for the second time in three years. Before the two-way superstar signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this month, he put together another incredible season for Japan’s national team at the World Baseball Classic and for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers and in several other categories, and he had the lowest opponents’ batting average on the mound until his season ended early due to an elbow injury. The Dodgers still gave Ohtani the biggest contract in professional sports history.

Matthew Stafford’s Rams start strong, hold off Saints 30-22 to surge forward in NFC playoff race

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 328 yards and two touchdowns, and the Los Angeles Rams surged forward in the NFC playoff race with a 30-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Rookie Puka Nacua had nine catches for a career-high 164 yards and a TD, and Kyren Williams rushed for 104 yards and another score while topping 1,000 yards for the season in the Rams’ fifth victory in six games. Los Angeles led 30-7 with 12:44 left in the fourth quarter after scoring on six of its first eight possessions, but Derek Carr threw TD passes to Juwan Johnson and A.T. Perry on the Saints’ next two drives. New Orleans’ two-game win streak ended.

Timberwolves hand LeBron-less Lakers 4th straight loss, 118-111

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 27 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past Los Angeles 118-111 and hand the Lakers their fourth straight loss. LeBron James sat out on the second night of back-to-back games for the Lakers. The Timberwolves tied Boston at 21-6 for the best record in the NBA. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points for Minnesota before limping to the locker room for further examination on a lower-leg injury with 5:07 left. The Timberwolves avoided consecutive losses for the first time this season and improved to 12-1 at home. Anthony Davis had 31 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers.

Pistons drop 25th straight to move within loss of tying NBA single-season record

DETROIT (AP) — Kelly Olynyk scored 25 points and the short-handed Utah Jazz beat Detroit 119-111 on Thursday night for the Pistons’ 25th straight loss — one short of the NBA single season record. The 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers share the record at 26. The 76ers hold the overall mark at 28, a skid that started in the 2014-15 season and carried over into 2015-16. Back in action Saturday night in Brooklyn, the Pistons are 2-26 under first-year coach Monty Williams. Utah played without four of its top seven scorers — Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, Keyonte George and Talen Horton-Tucker — on the second night of a back-to-back after losing at Cleveland on Wednesday. Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 28 points and 10 assists.

MLB is widening the runner’s lane to first, changing a rule that has caused World Series controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is widening the runner’s lane approaching first base to include a portion of fair territory, changing a more than century-old rule that caused World Series controversy over possible interference calls. MLB also is shortening the pitcher’s clock with runners on base by two seconds to 18 and further reducing mound visits in an effort to speed games. The sport’s 11-man competition committee also requires a pitcher who warms up on the mound before a half inning to face at least one batter.

Oregon State, Washington State agree to revenue distribution deal with 10 departing Pac-12 schools

Oregon State and Washington State say they have reached an agreement with 10 departing Pac-12 schools on revenue distribution for 2023-24 that puts an end to a legal battle sparked by conference realignment. Last week, Oregon State and Washington State were given control of the Pac-12 and assets when the state Supreme Court of Washington declined to review a lower court’s decision to grant the schools a preliminary injunction. Financial terms of the settlement were not released. Washington State and Oregon State say the departing members will forfeit a portion of distributions for this school year and guarantee to cover a portion of “potential future liabilities.”

Clark’s triple-double leads No. 4 Iowa over Loyola Chicago 98-69

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 35 points on the way to the 13th triple-double of her career as No. 4 Iowa recovered from a slow start to defeat Loyola Chicago 98-69 on Thursday night. Clark, the nation’s leader in scoring and assists, had a career-high 17 rebounds to go with 10 assists. Clark, who has had 30 or more points in six games this season, was 12 of 21 from the field. Hannah Stuelke had 20 points for Iowa and Kate Martin had 19. Iowa trailed by as much as seven in the first half before closing with an 8-2 run to lead 51-46 at halftime.

Georgia getting ready for a bowl, but it sure feels different than the last 2 years

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia Bulldogs are getting ready for a bowl game, which is standard routine at this time of year. Yet it feels so different. After winning back-to-back national championships and holding down the No. 1 spot in the rankings for nearly the entire season, Georgia’s first loss in nearly two years cost it a spot in the College Football Playoff. So, instead of preparing for a semifinal game and the chance to go for a third straight title, the Bulldogs are left to settle for an Orange Bowl matchup against unbeaten Florida State that carries little significance beyond pride.

France’s Macron says a security crisis could force rethink of Paris’ huge Olympic opening show

LE PECQ, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the giant opening ceremony extravaganza that Paris is planning to hold on the River Seine to launch next year’s Olympic Games could be moved if France is hit again in the run-up by extremist attacks. Macron’s comments in a television interview on Wednesday night were a rare behind-the-scenes glimpse into the deep layers of planning for the July 26 ceremony. Many details about the show remain shrouded in secrecy to preserve its hoped-for wow factor. The athletes will be paraded through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine. But Macron says plans could be revisited for security reasons if needed. He cited deadly extremist attacks that hit Paris in 2015 as an example.

