AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:07 p.m. EST

US to receive gold medals in wake of figure skater Valieva’s Olympic DQ

International Olympic officials have told counterparts in the United States that their figure skating team will receive gold medals now that Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has been disqualified for doping. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee received word Monday night that the IOC received word from skating’s international federation that the U.S. team will be declared the winners. The Associated Press saw an email sent from the IOC to the USOPC saying it “is now in position to award the medals in accordance with the ranking, which has to be established by the International Skating Union.”

Russian figure skaters set to get Olympic bronze ahead of Canada despite Valieva’s disqualification

GENEVA (AP) — The Russia figure skating team still stands to get bronze medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics despite the disqualification of Kamila Valieva in a doping case. The International Skating Union has published an updated result. The United States has moved into the gold medal position and Japan has been upgraded to silver from bronze. But the demoted Russians get bronze by one point ahead of Canada. The ISU’s amended standings from the Beijing competition strips Valieva’s maximum 10 points from each of her two events but does not add a point to the other teams below her.

Analysis: Despite all the heartbreaks and mistakes, the future looks bright for the Lions and Ravens

There’s hope for downtrodden Detroit and bummed out Baltimore after the Lions and Ravens blew their shots at reaching the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. The Kansas City Chiefs learned their lessons from a loss to Cincinnati in the AFC championship two years ago to reach two straight Super Bowls. They’ll face the San Francisco 49ers, who bounced back from a 31-7 rout at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles a year ago to reach the Super Bowl with a historic comeback against the Lions on Sunday.

Lions OC Ben Johnson is staying, turning down possible chance to be NFL head coach, AP sources say

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has decided to stay with the team and turn down potential opportunities to be an NFL head coach next season, two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press. Johnson was a candidate to coach in Washington, where he was considered a front-runner, and with the Seattle Seahawks. Johnson helped the Lions win two playoff games in the same postseason for the first time in 67 years and reach the NFC championship game. One of the people tells The AP the Commanders are still interviewing Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Las Vegas’ first Super Bowl is driving record prices on the secondary ticket market

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tickets on at least one secondary-market site are the most expensive in Super Bowl history. The prices underscore the anticipation of the game’s Las Vegas debut between the defending champion and what likely is the most popular team in the West. As well as the possibility Taylor Swift will be on hand when the Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11. The average purchase price on TickPick was $9,815 on Monday morning. That is nearly double the final average price of $5,795 for last year’s game between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale, Arizona. Current prices could decline before the game.

Analysis: Adam Silver earned his new deal to remain as commissioner of the NBA

Adam Silver works for the NBA’s owners, who have seen their franchise values soar over the last decade. He doesn’t work for the players, but they seem to be rather enjoying how their bank accounts are getting stuffed as well. It’s a win-win. And that means keeping him around is seemingly a no-brainer. Silver and the league’s owners agreeing on an extension for him to remain as commissioner of the NBA for years to come makes sense on every possible level. Owners are making money. Players are making money. Fans are happily spending lots of money, as proven by the league setting attendance records.

Tyrrell Hatton joins Saudi-funded LIV Golf and becomes a part of Jon Rahm’s new team

Tyrrell Hatton is the newest member of Saudi-funded LIV Golf. The Englishman made it official Wednesday after reports over the last month that he was a target of the rival league. Hatton will be joining the new Legion XIII team captained by Masters champion Jon Rahm. Rahm was LIV’s biggest addition in the offseason. Rahm and Hatton have been Ryder Cup partners each of the last two times and didn’t lose in three matches. LIV Golf starts this week in Mexico with 13 teams. Rahm also has added Tennessee college player Caleb Surratt and Kieran Vincent of Zimbabwe to his team.

Joe Hortiz agrees to terms to become Los Angeles Chargers general manager

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Joe Hortiz is going from assembling talent for John Harbaugh to leading the football operations with Jim Harbaugh. Hortiz has agreed to terms to become the Los Angeles Chargers general manager. The team made the announcement Tuesday morning. Hortiz was one of nine candidates to interview for the job. He replaces Tom Telesco, who was fired on Dec. 15 after nearly 11 seasons as GM. Hortiz has spent his entire NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Panthers coach Dave Canales co-wrote book about infidelity, binge drinking, addiction to pornography

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dave Canales is ready to begin his journey as head coach of the Carolina Panthers 16 months after co-authoring a faith-based book about working through problems with his sexual infidelity, addiction to pornography and binge drinking. The book “This Marriage? The Question That Changed Everything” was written by Canales and his wife, Lizzy. It details how the 42-year-old coach has worked to overcome his problems and the couple found its way back to a healthy, Christian-based marriage. Canales wrote that with the help of counseling and family, he no longer has issues with infidelity or pornography. He said he’s stopped drinking alcohol. The Panthers said they were aware of the book before hiring Canales.

Tennessee has been in contact with NCAA. AP source says inquiry related to potential NIL infractions

Tennessee has been in contact with NCAA investigators and a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press the inquiry is into potential rules violations related to name, image and likeness compensation for multiple athletes. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because both the school and the NCAA were not immediately releasing information regarding an investigation. The person said Tennessee has not received a notice of allegations from the NCAA.

