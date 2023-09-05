AP Sports SummaryBrief at 3:06 p.m. EDT

Coco Gauff reaches her first US Open semifinal at age 19 by beating Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Coco Gauff has reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time. She eliminated 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-0, 6-2 on a steamy afternoon. Gauff is a 19-year-old from Florida. She is the first American teenager to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams was the runner-up to her older sister, Venus, in 2001. This was the 16th victory in her past 17 matches for Gauff. Her best Grand Slam showing so far was making it to the final at Roland Garros last year. She will face No. 10 Karolina Muchova or No. 30 Sorana Cirstea on Thursday for a berth in the title match in New York.

Chiefs’ All-Pro TE Travis Kelce hyperextends knee in practice for opener vs Detroit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tight end Travis Kelce hyperextended his knee during the Chiefs’ final practice before their opener against Detroit on Tuesday, leaving his status in question for Thursday night’s game. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the injury occurred during their final full workout Tuesday but provided no other details. The 33-year-old Kelce has not missed a game to injury since his rookie year in 2013, which he had a microfracture procedure to fix a cartilage problem in his knee. He has twice been held out of meaningless games to end the regular season.

Colorado, Duke surge into the AP Top 25 after huge upsets; Florida State climbs into top five

No. 21 Duke and No. 22 Colorado have jumped into the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll after scoring the biggest upsets of the opening weekend of the season. No. 4 Florida State also climbed into the top-five with a resounding victory over LSU, which dropped from fifth to No. 14. Georgia remained No. 1 and Michigan held steady at No. 2. No. 3 Alabama moved up a spot and Florida State climbed four places and received three first-place votes. Ohio State dropped two places to round out the top five.

Spanish soccer federation fires women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda amid Rubiales controversy

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish soccer federation has fired women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda less than three weeks after Spain won the Women’s World Cup title and amid the controversy involving suspended federation president Luis Rubiales. The coach was among those who applauded Rubiales when he refused to resign despite facing widespread criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the title celebrations in Sydney. Rubiales has been provisionally suspended by FIFA and is facing a Spanish government case against him for the conduct that prompted a storm of criticism and led to widespread calls for his resignation. Montse Tomé was appointed as Vilda’s replacement making her the first woman to hold the job. She had been one of Vilda’s assistant coaches since 2018.

USA rolls past Italy 100-63 to reach Basketball World Cup semifinals

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The United States is headed to the medal round of the Basketball World Cup after bouncing back from its first loss of the tournament in emphatic fashion. Mikal Bridges scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half and the U.S. was airtight for long stretches defensively on the way to beating Italy 100-63 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the World Cup. The win ensures the 15th top-four finish for the Americans in 19 World Cups. They’ll play either Germany or Latvia in Friday’s semifinals.

WNBA playoff spots still up for grabs with less than one week left in regular season

There are several playoff spots still up for grabs in the final week of the WNBA’s regular season. Only five teams have clinched spots in the postseason and just one knows its seeding with Connecticut locked in at No. 3. The rest will be decided over the next six days. Las Vegas and New York are still battling for the top seed with the Aces having a 1 1/2 game. Las Vegas wraps up the regular season with a home and home versus Phoenix. The Liberty visit Dallas on Tuesday before hosting Los Angeles on Thursday and Washington on Sunday.

Analysis: Several stars could join Jonathan Taylor and miss start of NFL season over money squabbles

The 2023 NFL season begins this week and there’s several stars who could miss their team’s opener because they’re embroiled in contract disputes. The Super Bowl champion Chiefs are dealing with defensive tackle Chris Jones’ absence and the 49ers are without Nick Bosa who is the league’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year. The Colts will be without disgruntled 2021 NFL rushing champion Jonathan Taylor who was kept on the physically unable to perform list with an ankle injury when nothing materialized after he asked for a trade. And Carolina’s rebuild could be affected by Brian Burns’ contract tussle.

With the Obamas and Biebers, Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Judge, the US Open stars aren’t just on court

NEW YORK (AP) — The stars aren’t just on the tennis court at the U.S. Open. Plenty of bold-faced names show up in the seats and suites day after day in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Obamas. The Biebers. Aaron Rodgers. Spike Lee. Lindsey Vonn. J Balvin. Aaron Judge. For the celebs, it’s a chance to see some high-level tennis for free and get some free publicity. For the tournament, it’s a chance to gain an extra bit of attention and position itself as an aspirational event. And the tennis players? They notice whose famous faces pop up on the overhead video screens in Arthur Ashe Stadium and hope to meet them.

The effort to add young minority hockey players in North America turns its attention to keeping them

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The Washington Capitals hosted more than 100 minority youth hockey players for a two-day clinic designed to keep them in the sport and show them a pathway to higher levels. The Rising Stars Academy included on-ice skills training and off-ice seminars aimed at helping kids navigate some of the unfortunate challenges hockey presents. The goal was to provide assistance and direction for families who have chosen the sport and now are looking to take the next step. It was also an opportunity for players of color to feel a sense of community and know they’re not alone.

Arrivals of West Coast schools could cause Big Ten to depart from its traditional smashmouth style

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Big Ten’s westward expansion could challenge the league’s reputation for smashmouth football. No Power Five conference relies more on defense and the running game than the Big Ten. The arrival of Southern California, UCLA, Oregon and Washington next year with their high-powered offenses just might change that. Six Big Ten schools ranked among the nation’s top 14 teams in total defense last year. No Big Ten team other than Ohio State has finished in the top 20 in total offense each of the last five seasons.

